Forget Leopard Print, Tortoiseshell Decor is Trending and it’s Totally Fall-Coded — 6 Pieces That Are Rich, Elegant, and Warm

Around this time last year, we were all about leopard print — it was peak Mob Wife season. But as trends often go, we’re now making a sharp 180. Where we once dove head first into kitsch, we’re now pivoting to its elegant counterpart: tortoiseshell.

If last winter was Madonna, this fall is Jackie O. Tortoiseshell decor calls to mind smart sunglasses and elegant French hair clips. It’s warm, playful, and dynamic — sharing some of the same qualities as leopard print, but with wildly different connotations (pun intended). While leopard feels fierce and untamed, this fall decor trend comes across as classic and sophisticated. "Clad, cast, or paint anything in a tortoiseshell pattern and it instantly feels elevated," says Livingetc Editor in Chief, Jessica Cumberbatch Anderson. "It's incredibly versatile — my favorite application is actually on nail art — and the amber hue is a fail-proof way to layer warmth onto a room this time of year."

Think of tortoiseshell as leopard print’s older, more refined sister. She’s effortlessly chic, lights up any room, and always looks expensive — even when her accessories are straight from the sale section. In the spirit of sisterhood, I’m sharing my six favorite tortoiseshell decor pieces to elevate your home this fall.

Thyme & Table Tortoise Brown Drinking Glass View at Walmart Price: $3.96 Water often feels pretty pedestrian, and it doesn’t help that water glasses tend to be, well, boring. But why should coupés and goblets have all the fun? These everyday drinking glasses are just as rich — if not more — than their fancier counterparts. They’ll look just as stunning on your open shelves as they will on your dining table. And at less than $4 a pop, you can get a set of six for the price of a lunch salad in NYC. Providence Tortoise Shell Knob Vase View at At Home Price: $24.99 Now, I thought this was a decanter at first glance — it has that demure whiskey vibe — but it's actually a vase. Specifically, a knob vase, which is exactly what it sounds like, a vase with a top knob! This little detail adds a whimsical touch to an already striking piece, making it look far more expensive than it is. You don’t even need flowers; it’s stunning on its own. But if you did decide to add some stems, you could go in any direction — the rich, warm amber hue is incredibly versatile. Sabre Bistrot Brilliant 5-Piece Set View at Amazon Price: $72.99 Introducing the cure for a boring tablescape: this five-piece cutlery set. Yes, it’s a bit of a splurge as it’s just enough for one person, but with its timeless design and durable stainless steel construction, it’s well worth the investment. It pairs beautifully with all of the best white plate sets but also holds its own alongside rich jewel tones like hunter green, oxblood, and other deep hues — perfect for a more sophisticated, buttoned-up look. Onewish Mushroom Lamp View at Amazon Price: $32.98, Was: $34.99 At just about 6 inches wide, this darling little table lamp can fit just about anywhere — a bedside table, your work desk, or even a bathroom shelf. Wherever you choose to situate it, this lamp casts a warm amber glow that instantly makes the space feel cozier. It’s got a bit of a ‘70s vibe but still feels modern, especially when paired with gold accents to riff off its dimmable light. Tortoiseshell Charger View at Williams Sonoma Price: $35.99, Was: $59.95 You’ve got 5 minutes to set the table before guests arrive — how do you make it presentable and cool in so little time? A charger plate, especially an elegant one like this, is your secret weapon. Just slide one under your existing dinner plates, and voilà — it looks like you put in way more effort than you did. And if you have a few seconds to spare, grab some baby blue napkins (trust me). Colored Glass Tortoise Soap Pump View at Target Price: $10 Say a quick and glorious goodbye to tired guest bathrooms with this tortoiseshell soap dispenser. It instantly elevates the countertop, making the space feel polished and impressive with minimal effort. Pair it with hand towels in brown, black, or cream, toss in a few metallic accents, and suddenly the space looks high-end. Who knows, maybe the soap inside is Loewe! (No one needs to know it was $10.)