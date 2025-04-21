I Spy With My Design Eye: This Specific Fabric Print Is Literally Everywhere Right Now — We've IDed It for You
It's whimsical, artistic, and full of character. We've called it already: Dedar's 'Tiger Mountain' is the fabric that will define 2025
"Why is this fabric everywhere right now?," our interiors editor shared in the Livingetc team Slack channel recently. And it seems my Instagram algorithm heard her. Lately, I've not been able to scroll without seeing an interior donning this particular pattern — on sofas, armchairs, banquette seats, pillows... you name it.
Of course, we had to get to the bottom of it. Turns out, the fabric in question is from popular Italian wallcovering and fabrics label, Dedar. It's known as 'Tiger Mountain' and is made from a luxurious jacquard velvet material, complete with a design inspired by Tibetan carpets, and resembles a tiger's coat.
The print at the heart of this latest fabric trend comes in three colorways: fauve (an amber and black combination), graphite (a white and black style), or petrified wood (green with light accents), and I've seen in used in all three. A lot.
Dedar's Tiger Mountain fabric is certainly statement-making with its repetitive tiger-like motif and various zig-zag lines. It's a highly versatile fabric, allowing you to get creative with its incorporation in your home.
So, why are we (and designers, more importantly) all obsessed with it right now? While the fabric might be new to me, 'Tiger Mountain' has in fact been around for almost 10 years, originally introduced by Dedar all the way back in 2018.
At first glance, I'd say it has everything to do with the trend towards decorating with animal print that's taken over the design world lately. While our style editor, Julia Demer, has already shared how to shop the tiger print trend, this version feels like a more subtle approach.
Yes, Dedar's 'Tiger Mountain' might be reminiscent of traditional tiger print, but it has significant differences. This print deconstructs the tiger motif in a way that feels whimsical — it brings a fresh and playful energy to a print that can sometimes feel overwhelmingly bold, and a bit too striking.
Designers have used the fabric in all sorts of ways in interiors — for seat cushions on dining room benches, bedroom headboards, couches, and even bedspreads. Its dynamic nature lends itself to multiple functions — and it looks good every single time.
So, if you're just as obsessed with 'Tiger Mountain' as me, I'd recommend requesting a sample from Dedar to inspire all of your best bespoke projects. Alternatively, you can peruse the pages of 1stDibs enormous selection of 'Tiger Mountain' upholstered pieces (although you'll need to prepare yourself for the prices).
But for something a bit more accessible, I've found a few pieces with patterns that capture the same whimsical allure of the original print, below.
The print of this ottoman is even more deconstructed than the original Tiger Mountain fabric — it features zig zag lines and abstract motifs in a repeating pattern. Style this in your modern living room for an exciting pop of pattern.
Need a throw pillow to revamp your space? Opt for this vintage-inspired style with an all-over tiger motif. The repetitive pattern in black and ivory will certainly add some visual interest to your room.
This dining chair features a sleek iron frame, a solid amber seat cushion, and a graphic print similar to Tiger Mountain on its back. Use this chair as the statement piece in your modern dining room.
If you love the idea of prints and patterns, but you're unsure how they'll look in your space, discover five designer-approved ways to use patterns in a living room that'll have your space looking stylish, exciting, and lively.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
