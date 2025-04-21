I Spy With My Design Eye: This Specific Fabric Print Is Literally Everywhere Right Now — We've IDed It for You

"Why is this fabric everywhere right now?," our interiors editor shared in the Livingetc team Slack channel recently. And it seems my Instagram algorithm heard her. Lately, I've not been able to scroll without seeing an interior donning this particular pattern — on sofas, armchairs, banquette seats, pillows... you name it.

Of course, we had to get to the bottom of it. Turns out, the fabric in question is from popular Italian wallcovering and fabrics label, Dedar. It's known as 'Tiger Mountain' and is made from a luxurious jacquard velvet material, complete with a design inspired by Tibetan carpets, and resembles a tiger's coat.

The print at the heart of this latest fabric trend comes in three colorways: fauve (an amber and black combination), graphite (a white and black style), or petrified wood (green with light accents), and I've seen in used in all three. A lot.

In this room, the Tiger Mountain upholstered bench complements the natural wood dining table and wood framed windows. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Lizzie Green. Architecture: Studio Elephant Architects)

So, why are we (and designers, more importantly) all obsessed with it right now? While the fabric might be new to me, 'Tiger Mountain' has in fact been around for almost 10 years, originally introduced by Dedar all the way back in 2018.

At first glance, I'd say it has everything to do with the trend towards decorating with animal print that's taken over the design world lately. While our style editor, Julia Demer, has already shared how to shop the tiger print trend, this version feels like a more subtle approach.

Yes, Dedar's 'Tiger Mountain' might be reminiscent of traditional tiger print, but it has significant differences. This print deconstructs the tiger motif in a way that feels whimsical — it brings a fresh and playful energy to a print that can sometimes feel overwhelmingly bold, and a bit too striking.

Designers have used the fabric in all sorts of ways in interiors — for seat cushions on dining room benches, bedroom headboards, couches, and even bedspreads. Its dynamic nature lends itself to multiple functions — and it looks good every single time.

'Tiger Mountain' can be used to upholster headboards in bedrooms. The print adds a unique texture to this space. (Image credit: Studio Montemayor)

So, if you're just as obsessed with 'Tiger Mountain' as me, I'd recommend requesting a sample from Dedar to inspire all of your best bespoke projects. Alternatively, you can peruse the pages of 1stDibs enormous selection of 'Tiger Mountain' upholstered pieces (although you'll need to prepare yourself for the prices).

But for something a bit more accessible, I've found a few pieces with patterns that capture the same whimsical allure of the original print, below.

If you love the idea of prints and patterns, but you're unsure how they'll look in your space, discover five designer-approved ways to use patterns in a living room that'll have your space looking stylish, exciting, and lively.