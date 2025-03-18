How to Decorate With Animal Print in a 2025-Friendly Way — And Not Have It Feel Tacky
Are you more of a cheetah print person? Or have you recently been persuaded by the cow prints of the western resurgence? Let's unpack
Cow print, then zebra print, fawn decor, and now tiger print details — this year has been the year to add wildlife-inspired patterns to your interiors. Maybe it's the relation to nature that these prints bring, or maybe it's their ability to blend harmoniously into various design styles, but whatever the reason, these prints have an undeniably timeless quality to them. But which one to choose?
Interior designer and founder of Anna Knight Interiors, Anna Knight, says, "When used thoughtfully, animal prints act as a neutral and a classic staple, offering a way to vary scale and pattern among stripes, plaids, florals, and textured solids. They add depth, dimension, and a touch of the unexpected." You can lean into their wild and adventurous side, or find a way to keep the approach more understated and minimal. Animal print is an interior design trend that works for everyone, you just need to find the one that's right for you.
Luckily, I've done that hard part for you. Below is a guide to decorating with animal print, including all of Livingetc's favorite animal prints. Ready to lean into your wild side? I'm considering going for a cowgirl summer aesthetic and opting for a chic cow print pouf to elevate my living room. Which print will be the perfect pop for your home?
1. Cheetah Print
Let's address the elephant in the room: What is the difference between cheetah print and leopard print? Honestly, the two patterns are very similar — they both are a polka dot print in a brown and black hue. However, a cheetah print is slightly more uniform, and most commonly comes in a more abstract variation, like in the image above.
In this dining room, the subtle cheetah print brought edge and sophistication to the pink color palette, "keeping the space from feeling overly sweet," says Anna Knight. This polka-dot-like iteration makes cheetah print easy to style in many varied room aesthetics and colorways. However, Anna adds, "just limit yourself to one species per space!"
Anna Knight is an interior designer and founder of Anna Knight Interiors, a residential design firm that specializes in historic home renovations and carefully curated whole-house furnishing projects.
2. Zebra Print
The zebra print trend might take the cake for my favorite print of the Savannah. Stripes are a staple in interiors, and the slightly abstract variation of a Zebra's stripes puts a fun twist on a classic design print.
But how do you incorporate zebra? The bigger and bolder the better in my book. Larger pieces like area rugs and sofas make a great canvas to showcase the stripes. Try zebra in a monochromatic color scheme or minimalist space to add a wild edge. A golden, neutral background over the classic black-and-white gives the print more versatility and subtlety. You can pair this colorway even in a neutral room for a chic bit of flair.
3. Tiger Print
Have an eye for a tiger? A tiger's stripes are similar to that of a zebra, but with a bit more color. In fact, the tiger hue plays perfectly into my latest color trend spotting: Black-Orange. Something about the vague almost-brown-almost-orange shade screams luxury, while still feeling warm and approachable.
Anna says, "To achieve a good design using animal print, I place a lot of importance on scale and abstraction. The print doesn't have to be an exact replica of the animal skin; a stylized or abstract version can be more versatile."
4. Cow Print
You can't talk about animal print without bringing the cow print trend into the mix. I am the proud owner of a vintage cowhide rug myself. In contemporary design, cow prints have moved on to other furniture pieces — chairs, poufs, and even lampshades. The cattle-inspired print begs you to lean into your western side — a win for the horse girls.
Though cowgirl summer faded into cowgirl fall and it looks like the aesthetic isn't going anywhere anytime soon, Interior designer and founder of Sucher Studios, Jennifer Sucher, says, "I would avoid clashing animal prints. There are so many different prints and textures out there, there's no need to layer animals with other animals." Sadly, the animals on the range can't mix and mingle in interiors.
Jennifer has a BA in Interior Design and has worked in the field for around 13 years. Jennifer has since started her own studio, Sucher Studios, a full-service interior design firm that thrives on transforming clients' lives through their surroundings.
5. Leopard Print
Jennifer says, "Leopard is classic. Even though it is having its moment, I have always believed it is completely timeless." The enduring animal print is iconic in both the fashion and design world as it can blend seamlessly into many styles all while adding some playfulness. "We usually see leopard on upholstery or on a pillow, so I want to see the print used in an unexpected way," says Jennifer.
As you can see in the chic living room above, pattern drenching gives this design a fabulously maximalist touch. However, it can be a big risk to pattern drench solely in animal print. Jennifer says, "I think of interiors like I do getting dressed. Most people would never wear head-to-toe animal print, but a pop of leopard, snake, etc. I think using one print keeps it special."
Once you have entered the wild world of animal print, you will never want to leave. There are plenty of ways to decorate with animal print without taking a daunting leap, if it isn't usually your thing — you could even try your hand at pattern sprinkling.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
