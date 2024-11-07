My Job is To Predict the Latest Trends for Interiors and This Chic Print Has a Hold on Me Right Now

This year, leopard print took both the fashion and interior world by storm. But as we head into fall, there is a new pattern that's promising to deliver a subtle and chic take on the "cowgirl aesthetic" we've being seeing as of late. Move over leopard, tortoiseshell, zebra, and cheetah — we're predicting cow print will be everywhere. And soon.

If you're someone who likes lots of color, texture, and print in your space, this pattern trend is the one for you. It's by no means a new thing in interior design, especially for someone who tends to lean more towards a maximalist look but it's starting to be incorporated in new ways.

"I have often seen cowhide used as a rug or layered on top of an area rug, however, using it more purposefully like on upholstery is where cow print can really shine," says interior designer Cecilia Casagrande, founder of Casagrande Studio.

With unexpected and unique decor having its moment in interior design trends right now, there's no time like the present to introduce some cow print into your living room. Here's everything I know about this western-inspired trend, and how to best style it within your home.

Why is Cow Print Decor Trending?

(Image credit: Cecilia Casagrande)

We can thank the rising popularity of eclectic homes and playful maximalism in interior design for the revival of cow print this year. Interior designer Cecilia Casagrande says the trend is growing because "Minimalist and white rooms are on their way out, and we are making way for lived-in, colorful and interesting rooms."

While minimalism and soft color palettes can certainly make for a cozy and serene scheme, adding an interesting accent chair or embracing the unexpected wallpaper trend can easily elevate your interiors. Cow print, when done well, can add a bit of character and personality to a space.

Interior designer Philip Thomas Vanderford from Studio Thomas James, agrees. "Cow print brings a playful, nostalgic edge to interiors, contrasting with the polished minimalism that’s been popular recently," he says. "It’s gaining traction because it adds personality and a bit of humor to a space, making it feel both fresh and grounded."

Nostalgia is one of the keys drivers in many of this year's interior trends. From color of the year predictions to what furniture to buy, people are looking for details that bring a sense of familiarity, warmth, and fun.

And if you need confirmation that cow print has designer edge, you only need to look to the number of iconic chair designs that now come various cowhide upholstery options, such as the Knoll's Wassily chair, Carl Hansen & Søn's Shell Chair, and Cassina's LC4 Chaise Lounge, all available at Design Within Reach.

Shop Cow Print Decor

How to Style Cow Print

(Image credit: Cindy Blazevic and Scott Norsworthy. Design: VFA Architecture + Design)

To style cow print in the home, it is easiest to start with smaller accents to add visual interest without overpowering the room. Throw pillows, upholstered ottomans, or even statement armchairs can incorporate cow print beautifully, especially in color palettes for neutral living rooms or monochromatic spaces. It is all about giving your cow print decor its moment to pop in the room. When used as an accent piece it is still an eye-catching moment, but feels more refined than overwhelming or tacky.

Cow print decor is a great accent to soft, neutral beiges — warm taupes, creamy whites, and deep browns create a harmonious base. However, while this is true, interior designer Ginger Curtis of Urbanology Designs says the pattern works in a multitude of different design styles. "Unlike traditional animal prints, cow print has an organic, natural feel with its irregular, blotchy patterns that make it less aggressive and easier to integrate into a variety of spaces," she adds. Plus, the pattern is only dual-toned so it is easier to avoid pattern clashing.

For a bolder statement, try pairing it with jewel tones like emerald or burgundy, which add richness without competing. "Even mix it with graphic patterns, like oversized stripes in complementary shades, for a modern, layered effect," says Philip.

(Image credit: Design Within Reach)

"In the end, cow print is about injecting charm and a touch of the unexpected into a space, showing that high-end design can be both elegant and fun," says Philip.

Who would have thought that cow print would make its revival in 2025? Now, I have my eye on several cow print accent chairs for my living room.