5 pattern trends designers say will be huge in 2024 - 'you get a comforting aesthetic'

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the end of the year in sight, it's time to reflect on the trends of 2023. This year, we've seen some beautiful patterns take to the fore. From 70s motifs to pop art colors (Ligne Roset's special edition La Toile du Peintre Togo comes to mind), designers have well and truly broken out of their comfort zones.

But where are we going in the new year? The future continues to look bold and bright, says Anthony Barzilay Freund, director of fine art and editorial at 1stDibs. 'Although we know many interior designers today who are doing brilliant work in muted and monochrome palettes, we are increasingly seeing rooms whose exuberant patterning feels sophisticated, sure-handed, and full of joy. Whether that’s in the upholstery, window treatments, wall coverings, carpets, porcelain objects or contemporary artworks thoughtfully deployed throughout, people are gravitating toward spaces that are vibrant, layered, and cocooning.'



To get an understanding of what interior design trends might be on the horizon, I've spoken to the designers who predict big things for these five pattern styles.

1. Retro floral prints

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Neal Beckstedt's 1stDibs

Big botanicals and floral prints are nothing new, but we're starting to see more designers use retro-style floral prints to create mid-century modern living rooms and bedrooms. Instead of being flouncy and sugary sweet, it feels modern and cool.

In 2023, House of Hackney did a collab with 1stDibs whereby mid-century furniture was given a colorful makeover, swathed in contemporary floral prints. We're seeing designers like Neal Beckstedt (above) going all out and embracing these retro floral patterns.

'We’ve seen a huge uptick in rooms featuring the floral prints of Josef Frank and William Morris and it feels fresh and lively,' says Anthony Barzilay Freund, director of fine art at 1stDibs. 'This is not your grandmother’s chintz!' Josef Frank is one of Sweden's most famous artistic exports, and his charming, retro 1920s wallpaper features big blooms in bold colors. Keep your eyes peeled for his wallpaper and prints as we head into the near year.

2. Geometric design

(Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Laura Gonzalez)

Geometric patterns are also going to continue to surge as we enter the new year. 'In 2024, I'm expecting that we'll see a surge in digital patterns as augmented reality begins to make its way into design, for those with a bolder sensibility,' says New York-based interior designer, Laurence Carr.

'People are getting more comfortable mixing up eclectic collections of pattern and texture, and assembling a variety of dynamic selections within a space.'

From geometric wallpaper trends to upholstery to tiling, the look is for a more layered approach. 'More and more geometric shapes like hexagons, circles, and squiggles are being interwoven to create complex and unique designs,' says Laurence.

‘Do not be afraid of layering bold geometric patterns,' adds designer Annbritt Newey of New York-based ABN Design. Her only advice is to be mindful of competing pattern scales. 'We like to combine larger scale geometric patterns with smaller scale patterns.'

3. 1980s chintz

(Image credit: Chris Mottalini. Design: Hendricks Churchill)

We've seen the 1970s hit full force this year with popular living room color trends like oranges and a spectrum of browns taking us back to the 70s. But 1stDibs is convinced we're moving a decade along as we enter 2024. 'This includes large-scale patterns that were popular in that decade. Material from Memphis Milano, the iconoclastic 1980s post-modern movement, also continues to perform well on our site,' says Anthony. So what does the 1980s style look like? 'Think chintz and pastels mixed with pop colors and swirl motifs,' says Anthony.

This Connecticut farmhouse renovation by design firm Hendricks Churchill perfectly captures the 80s feel, with intensely patterned chintzy wallpaper and modernist decor to match.

4. Broken check

(Image credit: Kensington Leverne. Design: Studio Ashby)

We've spotted a growing interest in how designers play with the traditional checked pattern - stretching and bending the checkered look to create something more playful and modern. We think it will carry on as we enter the new year with the style dominating couch pillow trends as well as used on larger items of furniture.

‘You still get the versatility expected from a check, but with a new fluid and organic feel, moving away from the rigid lines you find in a more traditional design,' says Clare Leith, brand manager at Kirkby Design who have ventured into checked patterns in a big way this past year. 'I think this brings a contemporary yet nostalgic feel to a space, you still get the comforting aesthetic of a check but with a modern edge,’

Studio Ashby launched Patch as part of the Jocasta collection this year - a modern take on a traditional checked pattern with global influences. 'I love this fabric: the checkerboard is bold and makes a statement but to me, it is also a classic and timeless motif,' says founder and creative director, Sophie Ashby. 'It looks great on larger scale upholstery items like benches, headboards, and sofas, and each colorway is made up of so many colors, it ties together a color scheme beautifully.'

5. Oversized abstract art

(Image credit: Alessio Boni. Design: Pierre Yovanovitch)

Finally, we're seeing designers collaborate with artists for large-scale art motifs used as dramatic upholstery and mural-like wallpaper. Pierre Yovanovitch is one such example, using oversized art as a pattern on walls (check out his stunning fresco in the chapel of Château de Fabrègues at his Provence estate).

More recently, he is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Asymmetry Armchair with this collaboration with artist Claire Tabouret. The upholstery is large-scale graphic art and it wraps around the entire piece of furniture (above). We predict more of this oversized art look used as upholstery as we head into 2024.





3 on-trend patterned pieces to bag now