Zebra is the Animal Print We're Wild For in 2025 — Here's How to Style it and Where to Shop it

It's bold, exciting, and a bit risky; here is everything we know about the eccentric pattern and how to style it seamlessly in your home

A red painted living room with red curtains on high windows. There is a zebra print carpet that extends over the whole room. There are multiple sitting ares with a blue sofa, green fringe accent chairs, and floor to ceiling bookshelves.
(Image credit: Rachel Ayotte)
This past year we saw a complete leopard print takeover in both the world of fashion and in interior design. Then there is of course tortoiseshell, and you can't forget the cow print craze, but as we enter into 2025 there appears to be a new animal print that has caught the attention of the design world: zebra.

I know what you may be thinking; zebra print in the home conjures images of maximalist overload. But when done well, this latest pattern trend can be playful as well as stylish. Interior designer and architect at Coates Design Architects and Interiors, Matthew Coates, says "Zebra print is risky — in a good way! It strikes the perfect balance between bold and timeless. You can really make a statement with zebra print."

And believe it or not, there are plenty of ways to incorporate this interior design trend, from gorgeous marbled wallpapers and wood grains to abstract zebra print rugs and upholstered furniture. The print might seem like a blast from the past, but the reimagined look has a chic new feeling. Here is everything you need to know about zebra print.

modern dining room with zebra print wallpaper. There is a round wooden dining table with modern, dark purple, velvet dining chairs

(Image credit: Belarte Studio, Alvin Wayne, Brad Stein)

Why are we seeing this pattern pop in our homes now? Other than being a natural extension of other animal print obsessions, like the leopard trend revival and fawn decor, Matthew Coates explains that it has a lot to do with people wanting to inject more personality and character into home design.

"With the rise of maximalism in interior design and an interest in nature-inspired designs, zebra print adds a dramatic and organic touch that feels fresh but still classic," he says.

As for styling this eclectic look, the dining room demonstrates how you can create a statement by drenching a space in an abstract variation of the pattern. Elin Jigbring, content and social media manager at wall mural brand Belarte Studio, explains that their Vibrant Veneer wall mural "works best as a focal point in a room, and we would recommend using it on all four walls to create a statement."

"Incorporating zebra print in areas like dining rooms or bedrooms can create a timeless yet modern aesthetic," she continues, adding that "Complementing it with either contemporary or minimalist design decor and natural elements will enhance its visual impact."

And it can be used just about everywhere — "For a small powder room as well as a large living room with tall ceilings," she says.

A red painted living room with a built-in bookshelf on the wall. There is a zebra print carpet, two gemstone blue accent chairs and a green velvet sofa.

(Image credit: Rachel Ayotte)

When it comes to mixing patterns, this is where using zebra print can become quite risky.... but as long as there’s a sense of balance it can work. Matthew says "I often think of it like fashion and you wouldn't want to pair a striped shirt with a polka dot tie. It’s all about finding harmony, whether that’s through a shared color scheme or contrasting scales."

For example, zebra print pairs wonderfully with solid colors, or as an accent in a color drenched room. Even some bolder, organic patterns, like florals can work if the colors are complementary. "Adding a pop of color can make the whole look feel intentional and polished," adds Matthew.

Close-up image of a wooden dining table that has a zebra print wood grain. There is olive green booth seating around the table and a clear glass vase with stems in it

(Image credit: Day Trip Studio, Jake Curtis)

It looks like animal prints are here to stay in 2025. How will you incorporate zebra print into your interior design ideas this year?

