Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor

2024 has felt like the longest year ever — can we all agree? It feels like eons ago that I covered leopard's revival, a trend that sauntered back into the zeitgeist alongside TikTok’s “Mob Wife” aesthetic. Full of furs and bold animal prints, it resurrected what many had labeled “tacky” just a year earlier. Fast forward 11 months, and there’s a new pattern trend in town, one that’s already got winter 2025 written all over it.

Enter “fawn” print — it's like leopard and cowhide had a baby. While leopard’s got a cool, slightly sleazy edge and cow print decor feels rustic and grounded, fawn strikes a softer note — innocent, whimsical — ethereal, even. Its subtle spots pair naturally with solids, exposed wood grains, greenery, or layered over other patterns, conjuring Disney-esque visions of the woodland creatures bounding through a sunlit forest.

And let’s not forget: deer are quintessentially Christmassy, so it makes sense they’re showing up now. Except this year, fawn print isn’t confined to holiday decor. It’s being upholstered into high-end wingback headboards from The Inside and cropping up as $400+ throw pillows — proof that this trend has legs (hooves?) well beyond December.

The leopard trend revival matched the bold, brash energy other 2024 trends (namely "Brat Green") like peanut better and jelly. But now, symbolizing fresh starts, fawn print feels like the clean slate we all need to tackle the frosty new year. Even if animal print isn’t usually your thing, this isn’t a bold leap into the wild — it’s more like a soft, graceful stroll.

Marye-Kelley Tan Tissue Box Cover View at Amazon Price: $36 Add a touch of whimsy to bathroom counters, desktops, and more with this darling duo-print tissue cover. Handmade from paper mache by a Houston-based studio with over 30 years of experience, each piece is truly a labor of love. It’s an effortless way to add personality to a minimal setup while remaining soft on the eye — or go bold and pair it with vibrant reds or sultry Cabernetcore hues. Traditional Accent Chair in Fawn View at The Inside Price: $905 Speaking of statement pieces, I’m head over hooves for this fawn-patterned accent chair by The Inside. It’s the kind of piece that feels equally at home in a sun-drenched room with bright whites, beiges, and yellows as it does in a darker, moodier space filled with wood, brass, and navy — a vibe straight out of a luxury ski chalet. The point is, despite animal print’s bold reputation, this chair is a surprisingly versatile addition to any space. Pre-Pasted Soft Deer Hide Wallpaper View at Spoonflower Price: $55.50 (2' x 9'), Was: $74 From the windows to the walls, woodland whimsy has arrived in wallpaper form. And not just any wallpaper — this one is fully removable and comes with adhesive backing already applied. Translation: even I could install it, so the bar is delightfully low. Perfect for renters craving a personal touch or anyone dipping a toe into the trend, it’s an easy, commitment-free way to transform a space. I’m thinking it would look particularly chic in a walk-in closet or study. Saro Lifestyle Table Runner View at Macy's Price: $21.59, Was: $46 As for your winter tablescape? Look no further — this fawn print runner is here to do the heavy lifting. It layers effortlessly with textured linens and metallic accents you probably already own, adding just the right dose of rustic charm for those shorter days without veering into cliché. Faux Deer Rug Cowhide Rug View at Amazon Price: $68.70 (5' x 6') If you’re a fan of cowhide rugs, you’ll adore this deer version. Don’t worry — it’s completely faux, but you wouldn’t know it from the reviews. Despite its budget-friendly price point, people are raving about its quality and hyper-realistic look. Some even say they’re tempted to hang it on the wall! Fawn Pillow Covers View at Amazon Price: $16.99/Set of 2, Was: $22.99 Throw pillows are to decor what gimmicky T-shirts are to trends — there’s one for every occasion. Except these ombré covers are leaps and bounds chicer. With a barely-there gradient and super soft texture, they add an elegant, enchanting touch to sofas and armchairs. Try pairing these Amazon throw pillow covers with earthy browns and creamy neutrals.