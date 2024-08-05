“Brat Green” Might be the Most Controversial Color Trend Ever — Here's How to Style It in Your Home

The New York Times says you can’t escape it. It’s become somewhat of a political symbol, woven into Vice President Kamala Harris’ Presidential campaign, and is also the star of the most culturally relevant album of the summer, if not the year. No, it’s not some hot-shot public figure or a new form of social media. It’s a color: “Brat Green.”

Thanks to British pop star Charli XCX’s album cover for Brat, which features the electric green hue (and hence its name), the controversial color trend has infiltrated the zeitgeist, and it looks like it’s here to stay.

According to multidisciplinary designer Leah Ring at Another Human, who is known for her masterful use of color, Brat Green is forever. “I think the shade can be slightly modified to lean a bit more classic or moody,” she says, “but the hue is a beautiful one that bold designers have been using for ages.”

“I personally always try to get electric/lime/slime green into every project if I can help it!” she continues. “I think it brings a sense of joy and irreverence to a space,” responding to the energy of the music in a fun and exciting way.

So why is it controversial? Well, some say it’s objectively ugly, even Charli herself in interviews. It’s true that Brat Green isn't a color you tend to see in homes that often, but perhaps it’s just the shock to the system we need to finally live a little.

Is it welcoming? Not really. Is it cool? According to Charli herself, nope — the hue isn’t that either. But is it, bratty? Definitely. Kind of sour, kind of abrasive. It's the personification of a tantrum mixed with lemon-lime juice, under the lights of an EDM club set (which is, believe it or not, the desired vibe here).

So what on earth is it doing in our homes? To be fair, the color is quite literally everywhere. It’s so repulsive, so ugly, so unapologetically uncool, that somehow it’s having a paradoxical effect.

“I think it brings a slightly ’70s, retro feeling to a space, but its brightness is also very joyous and uplifting,” says co-founder and creative director Natalie Ebel of luxury paint brand Backdrop, who sells a similar hue called “Pretty Ugly.” Natalie admits the color is not for everyone, but for those daring enough to embrace it, she suggests using it as an accent. “Try it on one wall or an area of a room to add a dose of fun and brightness. We’ve even seen it used on furniture and for kitchen cabinets.”

Leah Ring has actually done just that in her own home. But “If you don't want to commit to, say, Brat Green kitchen cabinets (like I did in my house),” she quips, “you can work in the color through smaller pieces — a great vase, table lamp, perhaps a runner or a throw pillow.” Leah adds, “As with any super bright colors, it's all about balancing them in a space. Think about the overall color palette and saturation, and balance one strong color with others so that no single color is overwhelming to the eye.”

Part-time political symbol, part-time party playground, love it or hate it, the future is looking pretty Brat. Will I be painting my kitchen cabinets Brat Green, too? Probably not — but I do enjoy a little lime.