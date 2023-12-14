The 21 Most Stylish Coffee Table Books - They Make Amazing Gifts, Too

Whether you're into art, science, fashion, or all of the above, these 21 coffee table books are sure to elevate your home - or the homes of the people you're buying gifts for

A curated edit of the best coffee table books to elevate your home.
They say the eyes are the window to the soul. I would argue that for a home, that’s the coffee table book collection - I say collection because once you buy one, it's difficult to stop. Each book feels deeply personal, reflecting our personal interest, goals, and ambitions. It doesn’t hurt that they kill two birds with one stone: not only do they serve as chic coffee table decor, but they also help us appear well-read and cultured.

The following coffee table books are substantial in their own rights, whether that be for their imagery, words, or both. But what makes them extra-special is the way they look. We’re an interior design publication after all, not Goodreads. Whether you’re into science, fashion, or contemporary design, you’re sure to find a book that fits your aesthetic, or perhaps even a friend’s. Read on to discover the stylish coffee table books that instantly elevate your space. 

Coffee table books to elevate your home

Interior design coffee table book.
1000 Chairs

Price: $25

In the realm of furniture, I’ve always found chairs the most beautiful. This book showcases 1000 distinctly different chairs created by different designers with an array of design aesthetics, from Art Nouveau to International Style.  

New York by New York coffee table book.
New York by New York

Price: $250

With its eternally bustling energy and diverse international influences, some might say that New York City is the most interesting city in the world. Journey through its many eras with compelling visuals. Plus, the cover’s old-school font is just so good.  

Curved: Bending Architecture coffee table book.
Curved: Bending Architecture

Price: $35.83

Bending furniture is more relevant now than ever, but its origin has a long and storied history. Learn about and get inspired by 60 case studies of the world’s most ground-breaking curved structures.

A Book of Days by Patti Smith coffee table book.
A Book of Days by Patti Smith

Price: $17.79

Multi-hyphenate singer-songwriter-author-painter Patti Smith is an absolute legend. Inspired by her iconic Instagram account, this book features 365 photographs shot by Patti herself, from vintage archives to present day.  

Burberry coffee table book.
Burberry

Price: $195

British luxury brand Burberry has a remarkably rich history spanning over 165 years. Learn about how the brand went from family-run brand to international mainstay through beautiful photographs. With a smart-looking trench coat right on the cover, this would also make a lovely gift for any fashion lover. 

Silver Lake Drive coffee table book.
Silver Lake Drive by Alex Prager

Price: $30

Photographer Alex Prager is a master of illusion. View her most essential works, from the early Polyester series to the delightfully dizzying Face in the Crowd all in one place.

Steven Klein coffee table book.
Steven Klein

Price: $196.92

Visionary Steven Klein is one of fashion’s most influential photographers. View three decades of his most important work, including faces like Madonna and Brad Pitt, and editorials for brands like Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen.  

The Space Shuttle: A Mission-by-Mission Celebration of NASA
The Space Shuttle

Price: $31

Featuring fascinating photographs from a whopping 140 space flights, this coffee table book is a space enthusiast’s dream. Shot by NASA photojournalists, fine art photographers, and the astronauts themselves, this is a unique addition to any coffee table book collection. 

All-American Ads 60s coffee table book.
All-American Ads 60s

Price: $40

The 1960s were the heyday of American advertisement. A time of rabid consumerism, see the most interesting ads featuring everything from bourbon to drop waist skirts. The whole thing feels very Don Draper.  

The Wine Bible coffee table book.
The Wine Bible

Price: $155

This leather-bound wine ‘bible’ is America's best-selling wine book. Filled with tips, anecdotes, definitions, illustrations, maps, labels, and recommended bottles, it’s a must-have for any vino lover.  

Andy Warhol Polaroids 1958 - 1987 coffee table book.
Andy Warhol Polaroids

Price: $40.99

Artist Andy Warhol carried a Polaroid camera with him from the 1950s until his passing in 1987. See his first-hand account of a truly remarkable life, featuring images of celebrities like Mick Jagger and Yves Saint Laurent, scenic landscapes, his iconic entourage, and portraits of himself.  

West: The American Cowboy coffee table book.
West: The American Cowboy

Price: $40

The concept of the wild west and the archetypical American cowboy has become deeply ingrained within Western society. See what this period was really like through exceptional black-and-white photography.  

Salvador Dalí, 1904-1989: The Paintings coffee table book.
Salvador Dalí, 1904-1989: The Paintings

Price: $60

Surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was among the greatest of all time. Although I’m quite fond of the cover art, it’s important to note that this book is the most complete compilation of Dalí works to date - an essential for any art lover.  

Valentino Rosso by Charlie Porter coffee table book.
Valentino Rosso by Charlie Porter

Price: $250

Red is integral to the Valentino brand. Explore the brand’s history through the lens of that iconic color. Plus, its striking spine makes this book stand out, even in a stack.  

Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple coffee table book.
Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple

Price: $23.99

Offering 50 base recipes for tortillas, pozole, tamales, and more with stunning culinary imagery, Masa is a cult-favorite coffee table book among the foodie community.  

CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion coffee table book.
CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion

Price: $58.50

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy is a renowned style icon. View a chronicle of her effortless style, and read what fashion’s most influential figures have said about it, including the likes of Calvin Klein, Wes Gordon, and Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. 

1920s Berlin coffee table book.
1920s Berlin

Price: $20

From the glamorous Marlene Dietrich to thrilling drag balls, discover the free spirit of the 1920s. This comprehensive and visually stunning book spans art, design, fashion, film, and more. 

The Colors of Sies Marjan coffee table book.
The Colors of Sies Marjan

Price: $44.21

New York–based fashion house Sies Marjan is known for its subversive use of color. Glean inspiration from the jewel-toned fabrics and effortlessly cool aesthetic showcased within this book.  

Ettore Sottsass coffee table book.
Ettore Sottsass

Price: $79.95

Explore the life and work of Italian designer and architect Ettore Sottsass. Flip by flip, each and every page of this beautifully covered book offers something special. Fans of postmodern design, this one’s for you.  

Modern design coffee table book.
Aalto

Price: $20

I deeply admire Alvar Aalto’s soft approach to modernism. The Finnish architect imbues his sleek but soft touch upon everything he creates, from lamps to saunas. This book is a boundless source of design inspiration. 

Polo Heritage coffee table book.
Polo Heritage

Price: $120

Polo has had a tremendous influence on fashion and culture. Learn about the heritage and spirit of the equestrian sport with 300 pages of stunning images. 

