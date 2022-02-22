IKEA coffee table hacks – 8 cool makeovers that are beautiful and budget-friendly

Stylish IKEA coffee table hacks can really come in handy when you've blown the budget on the rest of the living room renovation (or that super-sized TV for all those Netflix binges). As these designer IKEA hacks show, being savvy with the purse strings doesn't mean you have to compromise on style.

Whether you're looking for a West Elm-inspired marble coffee table, a pared-back Scandi-style finish, or a cool ottoman alternative, we've rounded up some of the best IKEA coffee table hacks to inspire your next DIY project.

IKEA coffee table hacks for a bespoke look on a budget

No budget? No problem. These super-stylish IKEA coffee table hacks prove you can give a gorgeous glow up to any basic product for a piece that's unique to you.

(Image credit: @blessserhouse)

If there's one thing that's sure to elevate your living room it's a splash of marble. Of course, authentic marble can be an expensive endeavor and, if you have a keen eye on the budget, this marble IKEA coffee table hack is super-simple and unbelievably effective.

Lauren @blesserhouse used affordable marble contact paper to cover the glass top of the IKEA Vittsjo table - and the result is rather impressive.

She says: 'It was definitely the easiest little furniture makeover; the entire project took all of 10 minutes. I can’t believe how great it looks.'

(Image credit: @blesserhouse)

Lauren was inspired by a West Elm coffee table she'd spotted but didn't want to spend $600 on. She adds: 'I decided to leave the bottom board out to give it the clean lines to mimic the high-end version, but it could work either way. 'Even the glossiness of the contact paper makes it feel like cool, smooth marble.'

2. Channel a Scandi vibe with this bed slat IKEA coffee table hack

(Image credit: @designsuitcase)

You'd be forgiven for thinking a few old bed slats from IKEA might be worthy of the skip. But, no. April of @thesuitcasedesigner shows exactly what you can do to upcyle your IKEA bed slats. Or, of course, you can buy them new from IKEA for a coffee table hack that's stylish as well as affordable.

'I turned the IKEA Luroy bed base (you can use any similar slats) into a beautiful IKEA coffee table masterpiece that fits so well in my living room aesthetic!

'And the bed base itself was only $8 in the AS-IS Section, so this is a very affordable option if you're looking to hack a new coffee table.'

April wrapped each slat in wood-effect contact paper, crafted her own frame, and bought mid-century-style legs for an elegant, pared-back finish.

She adds: 'So in love with how this table turned out. And all for $40 USD. It’s amazing what a little creativity and elbow grease can do.'

3. Create a modern-rustic IKEA coffee table hack with the Snidad basket

(Image credit: @mrs_macs_home)

Not a huge DIY-er? Looking for something super-simple? This IKEA coffee table hack has your name all over it. All you do is remove the IKEA Snidad basket handles and attach a top of your choice.

Ruth @mrs_macs_home says: 'I removed the handles using scissors to cut off the woven part, then pliers to pull out the small pin nails.

'Then simply turn it over and put on the top of your choice. I used a metal tray we already had to create a small side or coffee table.'

And if you are looking for more storage solutions, IKEA storage hacks are also a chic and savvy place to start.

4. Fashion a matching ottoman coffee table and sofa set

(Image credit: Norse Interiors)

If you've bought a matching sofa and ottoman set from IKEA, and want your footstool to double up as a sometime coffee table, all you need to do is add legs. Yep, it's that easy.

This stylish grey footstool from the IKEA Finnala series was given new life with the black metal 'Sara' legs from Norse Interiors. These work to give it a modern edge and a coffee table feel, although it still boasts a soft top for feet-up-and-flop nights.

Worried about drinks falling over? Simply use a tray to balance your bits and pieces on.

5. Go for gold with a spray paint glow-up

(Image credit: www.thepinkdream.com)

'One of the easiest IKEA coffee table hacks I have done so far is the IKEA Vittsjo coffee table and Vittsjo shelf unit transformation,' says Ceres of @the.pink.dream. 'With just a can of spray paint I was able to totally transform these two pieces from drab to fab.'

This hack costs close to nothing, but it has a big impact. Ceres says: 'My favorite gold spray paint is the Rust-Oleum gold paint. I have used it on both the coffee table and shelf (the two comes as a set). I love it because it’s more of a muted gold color.

'Keep in mind that it is better to spray paint before assembling the piece. That way you can lay all the parts in a flat surface and spray evenly. I usually give it three coats, let it dry fully between coats and then assemble.

'I would also recommend using a sealer to keep the paint from fading away. At first, I did not use one and had to repaint after 6 months or so since the paint was fading from wear and tear.'

Simple style with coffee table books and flowers for an elegant finish.

6. Show off a beautifully bronzed frame

(Image credit: @janika.clingen)

Take the same set of IKEA Vittsjo nesting tables as above, and give them a gorgeous bronze-over for a understated yet glam update.

Janike @janika.clingen used the Wilckens Gold Effect Spray Can to create this grown-up look, and also removed the bottom black shelf from the original set. Colored glass vases and a sunburst mirror give the overall look a vintage 70s vibe – a huge interior design trend right now.

(Image credit: Bemz)

There's nothing that says modern rustic elegance more than beautifully relaxed yet sophisticated linen.The clever tastemakers over at Bemz create design-driven covers for IKEA furniture, and really transform their pieces from high street to high-end, instantly creating Scandi living room vibe.

Why not take an IKEA Soderhamn footstool, add new legs, and recover it in Bemz covers (seen here in Tan Simply Linen), and use it as chic new coffee table? It's styled beautifully here with a black ceramic bowl and cool coffee table books.

Love the sofa too? That's the IKEA Farlov finished in Bemz Honey Mustard Simply Linen. We love.

8. Craft your own coffee table top to pair with IKEA trestle table legs

(Image credit: www.weekdaycarnival.com)

Designer IKEA hacks don't have to be complicated, and this sleek, modern IKEA coffee table hack is the perfect example.

The brand sells a number of trestle table legs offering you the perfect opportunity to create a unique piece of furniture customized to your own taste by adding a new top.

Riikka, of Weekday Carnival, says: 'We made this coffee table ourselves by using the IKEA Vika Lerberg stands and a wooden board from Bauhaus. I'm really into wooden things with a splash of white.'

If the Vika Lerberg has sold out in your store, don't panic, there's a number of other choices to choose from for your new bespoke coffee table.