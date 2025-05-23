What Are the Best IKEA Alternatives? Similar Stores to Try If You Love IKEA's Style, Affordability, and Flatpacked Brilliance
Like the functional, flat-packable nature of IKEA, but want to be less predictable? Here are some similar brands you need to know about
The most ironic thing about home design in this age of self-expression is how hard it is to make your home look different. Although IKEA will always have a place in our hearts (and homes), how many times have you walked into a friend's place, only to find the same flat-pack furniture from your own home?
Predictability certainly isn't the best ingredient for style. Giving your home personality takes patience, intentionality, and a good understanding of self, as well as knowing where to shop, of course. And the best IKEA alternatives don't have to be any less affordable, either.
If you're looking for alternatives to IKEA, I think you're probably looking for one of a few things. Most likely, you're looking for furniture on a budget, however, you may be specifically looking for flatpack furniture, or just lacking in inspiration on the brands to move on from IKEA if you want something a little different, but love the brand's signature style. Well, I can help with all three.
So, if you're looking for something with all the function, convenience, and low cost that the best IKEA products promise, but that isn't IKEA, I've found the best brands to shop IKEA alternatives right now.
Loaf
When you think of Loaf, it's not necessarily a brand you'd consider as a direct IKEA alternative. Yet, if you're looking for a flatpack sofa, Loaf is one of the best places to go for a more luxurious take.
Flatpack and luxury — do they really go together? Well, yes — sometimes you need a sofa that can get into homes with narrow entryways and turning points, and Loaf has a collection of 'easy access' designs. When searching the site, all flat-packed sofas are clearly listed, too so you can find the designs that will actually make it into your home at a glance.
If you're a feather-fill sofa fan, you might struggle to find your dream sofa at IKEA, which more generally uses foam fillings for its affordable sofas. This design from Loaf has feather back pillows, and comes in a range of luxury textiles.
Habitat
Habitat is known to lean towards a more modern, contemporary aesthetic, which reflects the Scandinavian style of IKEA furniture. Often, however, they're made with slightly higher quality materials and finishes — think solid woods, metals, and upholstered fabrics — and can be a little more daring in their design.
While IKEA is a great place to shop furniture, Habitat offers a wider range of decor and accessories. While some Habitat furniture comes flat-packed, a lot is fully assembled, which is worth noting.
Swyft
If you're looking at IKEA sofas because you want a sofa fast (not the preferred way to shop for a sofa, it's fair to say), then there are other options out there with super fast delivery. Swyft, for example, has next day delivery available on plenty of its styles, living up to its name. Some colorways and fabrics are available instantly, some will take a little longer to arrive.
It's a brand that feels like it has a similar style to IKEA — both classic and modern, but unfussy sofa designs. Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf has had the Model 03 for a few years, a swears by the quality.
H&M Home
"IKEA can be a great choice when you need functional, affordable basics — especially for furniture, shelving, and storage solutions, but when it comes to adding personality and decorative touches, H&M Home makes its mark," says styling expert Iryna Kolosvetova, creative director of Fine Dining 4 Home.
While H&M's furniture range is much more limited than that of IKEA's extensive catalog, you could consider it quality over quantity. The furniture it does release, though, is always design-forward, though often, that comes with a higher price tag.
H&M Home is also a better IKEA alternative for those wanting to reflect the latest interior design trends in their home, with their seasonal collections keeping up with (if not setting) all the latest styles.
This real mango wood media unit would be an ideal IKEA BESTÅ alternative, no hacks required. Yes, it's more expensive, but that's because it's crafted from real mango wood, features stylish bun feet, and 70s-inspired arched detailing.
Alternatively, IKEA's BESTÅ unit is a best-seller for a reason, with so many customizable options, ripe for any number of IKEA hacks, meaning you can design a piece that no-one else will ever have.
Wayfair
As a marketplace, Wayfair is host to almost just as many home products as IKEA (if not more), meaning it's a good alternative — especially if you're looking for variety in terms of aesthetics, the convenience of home delivery, and a wider range of price points.
A lot of Wayfair products come fully assembled (great for those who aren't a fan of flat-pack), and while IKEA's aesthetic tends to lean more Scandinavian, you can find almost anything on Wayfair. That extends to price points, too, where some pieces can sell for upwards of £1,000, though Wayfair sales come around much more frequently than IKEA, too.
DUSK
DUSK may be the best IKEA alternative when it comes to shopping for sofas. Its products are strikingly similar visually. Where the brands differ is that IKEA often comes with washable covers, while DUSK's sofas require less assembly. DUSK sofas also typically sit at a higher price point, but frequent sales help make it more competitive.
As someone who has personally owned an IKEA sofa and DUSK sofa, I found myself frustrated with how IKEA’s cushions flattened and how deep the seat felt. Whilst sinking into a sofa can be nice and help you relax, it’s unlikely that your guests will want to do so in a literal sense. DUSK sofas often have a firmer seat but support you even after hours of sitting. And comfort is never a waste of money.
Dunelm
Rivaling IKEA mostly in terms of pricing, Dunelm is also worth considering as an IKEA alternative. Whilst they started off doing solely mass-market functional home items, their designs have become more refined over time.
Another benefit is that they consider practical living in their designs more than other offerings on the market, making much of their rug range washable or making their products flexible for indoor or outdoor use.
Dunelm is particularly mindful of family living — so, if you’re an aesthete at heart but worry about messy kids or clumsy pets, don’t turn your nose up at this brand.
JYSK
JYSK is arguably the most similar IKEA alternative. The Danish competitor is a smaller brand but perfectly captures the simple modern Scandinavian style for a cheaper price point, using very similar materials to IKEA.
Their range isn’t as extensive but it is flat-pack and easy to assemble. Although IKEA’s combination furniture (such as BILLY and PAX) allows for more customization, you’re able to buy a completed item with JYSK and visualize the finished product with accessories, whereas IKEA drawers, handles, lights, and rails often come separately via their Komplement range.
So, is there anything similar to IKEA? Yes, there is loads, you just have to know where to look. (And now, hopefully, you do.)
To help you in your search even more, we've found the best IKEA BESTÅ alternatives, to shop, whether you're looking for a different style, size, or just something that isn't in every friend's home.
