What Are the Best IKEA Alternatives? Similar Stores to Try If You Love IKEA's Style, Affordability, and Flatpacked Brilliance

The most ironic thing about home design in this age of self-expression is how hard it is to make your home look different. Although IKEA will always have a place in our hearts (and homes), how many times have you walked into a friend's place, only to find the same flat-pack furniture from your own home?

Predictability certainly isn't the best ingredient for style. Giving your home personality takes patience, intentionality, and a good understanding of self, as well as knowing where to shop, of course. And the best IKEA alternatives don't have to be any less affordable, either.

If you're looking for alternatives to IKEA, I think you're probably looking for one of a few things. Most likely, you're looking for furniture on a budget, however, you may be specifically looking for flatpack furniture, or just lacking in inspiration on the brands to move on from IKEA if you want something a little different, but love the brand's signature style. Well, I can help with all three.

So, if you're looking for something with all the function, convenience, and low cost that the best IKEA products promise, but that isn't IKEA, I've found the best brands to shop IKEA alternatives right now.

Loaf

When you think of Loaf, it's not necessarily a brand you'd consider as a direct IKEA alternative. Yet, if you're looking for a flatpack sofa, Loaf is one of the best places to go for a more luxurious take.

Flatpack and luxury — do they really go together? Well, yes — sometimes you need a sofa that can get into homes with narrow entryways and turning points, and Loaf has a collection of 'easy access' designs. When searching the site, all flat-packed sofas are clearly listed, too so you can find the designs that will actually make it into your home at a glance.

Loaf Chill Century Flat-Packed Sofa Medium in Thatch House Fabric £2,095 at loaf.com If you're a feather-fill sofa fan, you might struggle to find your dream sofa at IKEA, which more generally uses foam fillings for its affordable sofas. This design from Loaf has feather back pillows, and comes in a range of luxury textiles. IKEA Landskrona 3-Seat Sofa - Gunnared Dark Grey/wood £550 at IKEA A very similar design to Loaf's sofa, but at a fraction of the price. It has a foam filling, and is available in four different colorways at present.

Habitat

Habitat is known to lean towards a more modern, contemporary aesthetic, which reflects the Scandinavian style of IKEA furniture. Often, however, they're made with slightly higher quality materials and finishes — think solid woods, metals, and upholstered fabrics — and can be a little more daring in their design.

While IKEA is a great place to shop furniture, Habitat offers a wider range of decor and accessories. While some Habitat furniture comes flat-packed, a lot is fully assembled, which is worth noting.

Akari 4-Poster Metal Double Bed Frame in Red £300 at Habitat UK A good example of Habitat's modern, sometimes even striking, design-forward furniture is this red four-poster bed, which is a good IKEA alternative to the popular YTTERVÅG bedframe. It feels slightly more elevated, considered, and fun. Vitarna Four-Poster Double Bed Frame £159 at IKEA The IKEA alternative feels a little less design-forward, but perhaps a better style for someone with more pared-back, minimalist taste. It's also considerably more affordable than the Habitat style.

Swyft

If you're looking at IKEA sofas because you want a sofa fast (not the preferred way to shop for a sofa, it's fair to say), then there are other options out there with super fast delivery. Swyft, for example, has next day delivery available on plenty of its styles, living up to its name. Some colorways and fabrics are available instantly, some will take a little longer to arrive.

It's a brand that feels like it has a similar style to IKEA — both classic and modern, but unfussy sofa designs. Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf has had the Model 03 for a few years, a swears by the quality.

Model 03 3 Seater Left Chaise Sofa - Pumice £2,816 at swyfthome.com Swyft's boxy modular design is a firm sofa, but one with a modern cool style because of it. It's available, right now, in 24 different fabrics, including this blue velvet which can be delivered in 24 hours. IKEA JÄttebo 4-Seat Mod Sofa with Chaise Longue - Right/tonerud Grey £1,800 at IKEA A similar style from IKEA costs almost £1,000 less, but is available in a much less exciting variety of colors and fabrics.

H&M Home

"IKEA can be a great choice when you need functional, affordable basics — especially for furniture, shelving, and storage solutions, but when it comes to adding personality and decorative touches, H&M Home makes its mark," says styling expert Iryna Kolosvetova, creative director of Fine Dining 4 Home.

While H&M's furniture range is much more limited than that of IKEA's extensive catalog, you could consider it quality over quantity. The furniture it does release, though, is always design-forward, though often, that comes with a higher price tag.

H&M Home is also a better IKEA alternative for those wanting to reflect the latest interior design trends in their home, with their seasonal collections keeping up with (if not setting) all the latest styles.

Gallery Direct Mango Wood Media Unit £899 at H&M (US) This real mango wood media unit would be an ideal IKEA BESTÅ alternative, no hacks required. Yes, it's more expensive, but that's because it's crafted from real mango wood, features stylish bun feet, and 70s-inspired arched detailing. BESTÅ TV Bench With Doors £150 at IKEA Alternatively, IKEA's BESTÅ unit is a best-seller for a reason, with so many customizable options, ripe for any number of IKEA hacks, meaning you can design a piece that no-one else will ever have.

Wayfair

As a marketplace, Wayfair is host to almost just as many home products as IKEA (if not more), meaning it's a good alternative — especially if you're looking for variety in terms of aesthetics, the convenience of home delivery, and a wider range of price points.

A lot of Wayfair products come fully assembled (great for those who aren't a fan of flat-pack), and while IKEA's aesthetic tends to lean more Scandinavian, you can find almost anything on Wayfair. That extends to price points, too, where some pieces can sell for upwards of £1,000, though Wayfair sales come around much more frequently than IKEA, too.

Ebern Designs Venetta Bookcase £56.99 at Wayfair UK At a similar price point, this bookcase would be a more design-forward IKEA alternative to the KALLAX unit, with its alternative shelves. Both require assembly. KALLAX Shelving Unit in White £50 at IKEA IKEA's KALLAX shelving unit is one of the brand's best-sellers thanks to it's versatility... which is why you'll likely find this piece in everyone else's home already.

DUSK

DUSK may be the best IKEA alternative when it comes to shopping for sofas. Its products are strikingly similar visually. Where the brands differ is that IKEA often comes with washable covers, while DUSK's sofas require less assembly. DUSK sofas also typically sit at a higher price point, but frequent sales help make it more competitive.

As someone who has personally owned an IKEA sofa and DUSK sofa, I found myself frustrated with how IKEA’s cushions flattened and how deep the seat felt. Whilst sinking into a sofa can be nice and help you relax, it’s unlikely that your guests will want to do so in a literal sense. DUSK sofas often have a firmer seat but support you even after hours of sitting. And comfort is never a waste of money.

Soho 3 Seater Sofa in Olive Green £503 at Dusk.com Both modern, classic silhouettes, DUSK's Soho sofa is a great IKEA alternative for the VIMLE style. It comes in a wider range of colors and finishes, and is delivered fully assembled. VIMLE 2-Seat Sofa in Gunnared Beige £599 at IKEA IKEA's VIMLE sofa does come in a few different colors, albeit mostly neutral tones, and with washable covers. There are a few different configurations available, though it will require assembly.

Dunelm

Rivaling IKEA mostly in terms of pricing, Dunelm is also worth considering as an IKEA alternative. Whilst they started off doing solely mass-market functional home items, their designs have become more refined over time.

Another benefit is that they consider practical living in their designs more than other offerings on the market, making much of their rug range washable or making their products flexible for indoor or outdoor use.

Dunelm is particularly mindful of family living — so, if you’re an aesthete at heart but worry about messy kids or clumsy pets, don’t turn your nose up at this brand.

Checkerboard Indoor Outdoor Rug (160x230cm) £75 at Dunelm This indoor outdoor rug is perfect for hosting spaces, and a great IKEA alternative to the popular Lohals jute rug. As it's not actually made of jute, it's extra durable, and the alternating check pattern gives it a modern edge. Lohals Flatwoven Rug in Natural (160x230cm) £99 at IKEA But for those looking for a classic jute rug, you really can't go past IKEA's option. Available in a range of styles, it's natural, durable, and affordable.

JYSK

JYSK is arguably the most similar IKEA alternative. The Danish competitor is a smaller brand but perfectly captures the simple modern Scandinavian style for a cheaper price point, using very similar materials to IKEA.

Their range isn’t as extensive but it is flat-pack and easy to assemble. Although IKEA’s combination furniture (such as BILLY and PAX) allows for more customization, you’re able to buy a completed item with JYSK and visualize the finished product with accessories, whereas IKEA drawers, handles, lights, and rails often come separately via their Komplement range.

Dining Table Krondal D110 Marble Black Colour £110 at jysk.co.uk This table is very similar to the IKEA's MARIEDAMM dining table, but the choice to carry the faux black marble veining into the legs elevates the style by making it more seamless. Mariedamm Table in Black Marble Effect £199 at IKEA Alternatively, IKEA's black marble-look table is a much more streamlined design, its matte surface has anti-fingerprint and water-repellent qualities, and it also comes in a white stone-effect finish, too.

So, is there anything similar to IKEA? Yes, there is loads, you just have to know where to look. (And now, hopefully, you do.)

To help you in your search even more, we've found the best IKEA BESTÅ alternatives, to shop, whether you're looking for a different style, size, or just something that isn't in every friend's home.