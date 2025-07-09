Did You Know You Can Shop IKEA on Amazon? Here's How It Compares In Terms of Stock, Price, and Delivery

As expert interior shoppers, it's always exciting when you unearth something that makes the Livingetc team stop and raise an eyebrow. The latest discovery: the fact that you can shop IKEA on Amazon.

Admittedly, it's not the entire collection, but the news should come as a treat, as it means you can shop some of the best IKEA products, along with all the tools and accessories to customize them, all in one order.

This is also a relief for those who don’t live near an IKEA warehouse and find that the most sought-after pieces aren’t always available for delivery (or at least not in the quantities needed — curse you, BILLY.) As someone who has once met a person with an unmarked van in a Tesco car park to collect HULTARP rails that weren’t available for delivery, this will certainly make my IKEA browsing a whole lot more convenient.

So, what's the actual benefit of buying through the third-party retailer? We did a price, availability, and delivery speed comparison to find out. Of course, different products fetch different results, but we based the below on a popular product, the IKEA KALLAX unit. Here's what we found.

IKEA Kallax 16-Shelf Shelving Unit in White

(Image credit: IKEA / Amazon)

Amazon vs IKEA

Price Check: IKEA sells the KALLAX 16-shelf unit (147 x 147cm) in white for £99 (+£30 for selected-day delivery). So, £129 all up. Alternatively, it's available on Amazon for £159, including shipping.

Availability: Both are currently available for delivery.

Delivery speed: Amazon promises to deliver within three days for free. IKEA on the other hand, offers a range of delivery options, including £5 to collect from a partner pick-up point (or free when you spend over £100), £30 for selected-day delivery, and £35 for express delivery (which is showing as a two-day turnaround). These prices are slightly less if you have a family account with IKEA.

So, which is better?

While as first the Amazon listing looks more expensive, when you consider the ease and cost of delivery included, it may end up actually being the better option.

(Image credit: IZI Home Store)

We're excited for what this could mean for our future weekend plans. An IKEA LACK coffee table and some stylish laminate in the same order? A MALM dressing table with some mirrored tiles to make it over with?

Below, we've shared six of the best finds from Amazon's current IKEA stock, along with price comparisons. (They don't factor in IKEA's variable delivery costs, so many of them end upon equal or better footing when such is considered.)

Plus, could we expect to see some serious discounts on some of these styles for Amazon Prime Day (and discounts you won't necessarily see on the Swedish retailer)? Our fingers are firmly crossed.

There are also some other surprising home brands on Amazon you might not be aware of...