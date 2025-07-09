Did You Know You Can Shop IKEA on Amazon? Here's How It Compares In Terms of Stock, Price, and Delivery
Yes, you read that right — you can score some of IKEA’s most shoppable pieces at the most convenient shopping destination
As expert interior shoppers, it's always exciting when you unearth something that makes the Livingetc team stop and raise an eyebrow. The latest discovery: the fact that you can shop IKEA on Amazon.
Admittedly, it's not the entire collection, but the news should come as a treat, as it means you can shop some of the best IKEA products, along with all the tools and accessories to customize them, all in one order.
This is also a relief for those who don’t live near an IKEA warehouse and find that the most sought-after pieces aren’t always available for delivery (or at least not in the quantities needed — curse you, BILLY.) As someone who has once met a person with an unmarked van in a Tesco car park to collect HULTARP rails that weren’t available for delivery, this will certainly make my IKEA browsing a whole lot more convenient.
So, what's the actual benefit of buying through the third-party retailer? We did a price, availability, and delivery speed comparison to find out. Of course, different products fetch different results, but we based the below on a popular product, the IKEA KALLAX unit. Here's what we found.
Amazon vs IKEA
Price Check: IKEA sells the KALLAX 16-shelf unit (147 x 147cm) in white for £99 (+£30 for selected-day delivery). So, £129 all up. Alternatively, it's available on Amazon for £159, including shipping.
Availability: Both are currently available for delivery.
Delivery speed: Amazon promises to deliver within three days for free. IKEA on the other hand, offers a range of delivery options, including £5 to collect from a partner pick-up point (or free when you spend over £100), £30 for selected-day delivery, and £35 for express delivery (which is showing as a two-day turnaround). These prices are slightly less if you have a family account with IKEA.
So, which is better?
While as first the Amazon listing looks more expensive, when you consider the ease and cost of delivery included, it may end up actually being the better option.
We're excited for what this could mean for our future weekend plans. An IKEA LACK coffee table and some stylish laminate in the same order? A MALM dressing table with some mirrored tiles to make it over with?
Below, we've shared six of the best finds from Amazon's current IKEA stock, along with price comparisons. (They don't factor in IKEA's variable delivery costs, so many of them end upon equal or better footing when such is considered.)
Price: £114.99 (£49.99 more than IKEA excluding delivery)
Give your kids' bedroom a space-age edge with this super cool swivel chair. The canopy hood is a great addition for play time — pair it with a Sputnik chandelier and you have a sci-fi inspired room for your little astronaut. It costs substantially more, but the delivery advantage makes it a great option for last-minute gift buys.
Price: £69.59 (£19.59 more than IKEA excluding delivery)
Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin recently wrote about spotting perforations in all the best designs, and this grid-detailed acacia side table hits the spot. It would also look great styled by a mid-century sofa, or even outside.
Price: £13.98 (£3.98 more than IKEA excluding delivery)
The LACK side table, with it's 35 x 35cm dimensions, is such a good hack-able piece from IKEA, so it's great to know it's also available to shop from Amazon, and for just a few pounds more than you can get it from IKEA.
Price: £45.70 (£16.70 more than IKEA excluding delivery)
This 77x77cm KALLAX unit is another favorite when it comes to DIYs and hacks, so it's worth knowing that you can also pick this style up from Amazon, albiet for slightly more than you could from IKEA — but what's the true cost of convenience?
Price: £34.99 (£15.99 more than IKEA excluding delivery)
And you can even shop IKEA decor on Amazon, like this modern (and renter friendly) take on an oil lamp. Though, it will end up costing you almost double to buy it on Amazon, so perhaps it's only worth it if you really can't make it in store.
Price: £86.49 (like for like comparison not applicable)
IKEA doesn’t actually stock this size for comparison — their current stock only goes up to 145 x 250cm, making this 145 x 300 cm curtain set expensive when you compare by the meter. However, if you need the larger curtains and these happen to be the right size, they are worth it.
Plus, could we expect to see some serious discounts on some of these styles for Amazon Prime Day (and discounts you won't necessarily see on the Swedish retailer)? Our fingers are firmly crossed.
Cheyenne is a homes writer and journalist living in South London. She contributes to Livingetc and has previously written for British Vogue and FT Weekend. Outside of her work covering home design and trends, she loves designing and renovating spaces for family and friends and never shies away from an estate sale or auction.