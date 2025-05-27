6 IKEA BILLY Alternatives for Anyone Looking for Great Storage Beyond the Brand's Basic Shelf Offering

It has something of a cult following. First launched in 1979, its minimal design, modular practicality, and accessible price point have made it a fixture in homes all over the world — but if you're looking for something similar, but still different from everyone else, there are plenty of IKEA BILLY alternatives out there.

Yes, for those looking to move beyond the recognizable flatpack furniture piece, there are a number of more contemporary, design-forward IKEA alternatives you can shop. Perhaps you're after the same level of functionality, but on a bookcase that will make a more elevated design statement (or, lets be real, won't require a full weekend to assemble). Or, perhaps, you just want something your guests won’t immediately know is IKEA.

So, instead of signing yourself up for one of the hundreds of IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks out there that help make this piece look more stylish, we've found six shelving alternatives that offer an already-done upgrade. Each option brings something distinctive — whether through superior materials, design details, or a more curated aesthetic, while maintaining the spirit of modular storage.

Best for Upgrading the Basics John Lewis Abacus 7 Shelf Bookcase £299 at John Lewis Slim, smart, and versatile, the Abacus 7-Shelf Bookcase is as close to a BILLY match as you’ll find — but with a little more height, structure, and polish. Finished in fresh matte white and FSC-certified, it ticks the boxes for both sustainability and style. The fixed shelves keep everything looking neat, while the taller frame gives you a bit more room to play with. At just over two metres tall, it’s a serious storage solution for small footprints. Perfect for styling with stacks of books, sculptural pieces, or even baskets to conceal the less display-worthy items. If you're looking for a dependable essential with a slightly more elevated finish, this is a quiet winner. Best for a Design on a Budget Wayfair Zipcode Design Reba Bookcase £309.99 at Wayfair UK This bookcase offers a similar straightforward design with adjustable shelves, closely resembling the BILLY's practicality. But, unlike its IKEA counterpart, the Reba bookcase is also available in neutral finishes, and has alternating shelves, which gives it an aesthetic edge. The biggest appeal here is in its simplicity. It’s the kind of piece that slots in anywhere: home office, bedroom or hallway. Usually fewer shelves and less modular, the Reba bookcase is aimed at display as much as storage, making it easy to style with books, baskets or decorative objects. With its modest footprint ensures it won't overwhelm even the smallest spaces. Best for Modern Style Muuto Stacked Storage System £1,695 at muuto.com Muuto's Stacked system is a similar modular bookcase, but reimagined for the design-savvy minimalst. Though not a one-to-one visual match with the BILLY, it shares the same DNA: smart, vertical storage that can be adapted to any space. With a choice of open cubes, backboard panels and doors, this system lets you build your own shelving architecture — and yes, it still flat-packs. If the BILLY is about off-the-shelf convenience, Stacked is about refined customization. Its minimalist Scandinavian design is quietly confident, available in a palette of muted tones and natural wood. And while it’s a step up in price, the payoff is flexibility and aesthetic elevation — ideal for those who want their storage to feel intentional, not incidental. Best for Fitted Furniture Neptune Pembroke Fitted Storage £1,525 at Neptune Pembroke is Neptune’s modular shelving system designed to bring clever, fitted storage to almost any space. While this particular cabinet forms part of the wider configurations, the Pembroke boasts a classic, British shaker-style front finish that gives it a more custom furniture feel, rather than that of a freestanding bookcase. Like the IKEA's BILLY, Pembroke is all about making storage feel effortless. Whether used solo in an alcove or as part of a larger configuration, this is a bookcase that should be seriously considered. Best for Timber Finish Mikube Walnut Bookshelf £1,599.99 at La Redoute UK The Mikube Bookshelf by La Redoute provides a little more visual texture and depth than the IKEA BILLY, whilst still maintaining its simplicity. The walnut veneer brings instant warmth and richness, elevating this design from basic storage to something far more deliberate. Its tall, slim profile stays true to that classic vertical bookcase silhouette, but the darker tone and closed-back design highlights its mid-century modern influence. With multiple tiers, this is a piece that looks good styled with art books as it does filled with paperbacks. It’s still flatpack-friendly, but with far more presence — ideal for anyone craving the functionality of BILLY with a bit of a twist. Best for Concealed Storage Tate Sectional Bookcase £599 at Barker & Stonehouse The Tate bookcase from Barker & Stonehouse is an elevated take on the BILLY’s clean lines and open shelving. It’s quietly luxurious without trying too hard. With the Tate Bookcase you still get the same practical layout as the BILLY, but here, it’s paired with soft-close drawers, beautifully grained finishes. Ideal if you're looking for something that can flex between a bookshelf and display cabinet. With an open-back, it's also a great solution for using to divide rooms, too.



The IKEA BILLY system may be the people's bookcase — iconic for a reason — but when you're ready to upgrade your shelving game, there’s no shortage of beautifully considered IKEA BILLY alternatives.

Whether you're after minimalist modular systems or something more bespoke-feeling, there’s a piece out there that marries form with function — and flat-pack with flair.

Once you've found your perfect piece, next step is working out how to style a bookcase, and we've got plenty of ideas when it comes to that.