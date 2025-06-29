Skip the Kitchen Counter — We're Taking This Controversial Style Outside, Where It Looks So Much Cooler

As a style editor, I spend hours on end looking at home furnishings. And if there's one thing I've noticed, it's that most outdoor furnishings look the same. It's hard, I know. They need to be made of durable materials — like teak, wicker, steel, or aluminum — so fabrication becomes a priority, and unique style typically takes the backseat.

But every now and then, I stumble upon something that breaks the stereotype, prioritizing both materiality and style, and feels refreshingly different. This time, it's this Barker & Stonehouse tile coffee table. Made from glass-reinforced concrete with a glossy, reactive glaze and a clean, white grout, this table is an effortlessly sleek and stylish piece that gives traditional garden furniture a run for its money.

Its design is playful and fun, and reminds me of the controversial tile countertop trend that rose in popularity not too long ago. Can't quite justify the look for your kitchen island? What about your alfresco coffee table, instead?

Barker & Stonehouse Rico Mustard Tiled Round Coffee Table in Yellow Mustard £299 at Barker & Stonehouse With its glass-reinforced concrete frame and glossy, mustard yellow finish, this table is as stylish as it is durable. It stands about 35cm high and 60cm wide, making it ideal for small patios or balconies. While this table was designed for outdoor use, it can also be brought inside, and it'll look just as good in your living room.



Now, I know what you're thinking — isn't tile annoying to clean, even more so if it's kept outdoors? It certainly can be. To keep this surface looking fresh, Barker & Stonehouse recommends using a mild glass detergent without bleach to keep it looking fresh. But as a precautionary measure, you can always use placemats or coasters to steer clear of any stains before they happen.

And the best news? While this outdoor table is distinct and exciting, it's certainly not alone. Below, discover some of the other tiled outdoor furniture pieces I've found this summer.

Ferm Living Pillar Pedestal £340 at nordicnest.com Size: 64cm H x 32cm W x 32 cm D This tiled outdoor table is hand-glazed and made with fiberglass-reinforced concrete. It's durable and tough, but certainly doesn't lack in style. Its rust color could tastefully complement the natural greenery surrounding your outdoor space. Use this to hold a potted plant outside or as a drink table next to your garden sofa. MADE.COM Logan Indoor/Outdoor Side Table in Blue White Check £99 at made.com Size: 45cm H x 35cm W x 35cm D The color of this table is just electrifying, isn't it? While it's not made from actual tiles, this table features a checkered pattern that makes it look just like other tiled outdoor tables. Plus, the pattern is slightly uneven, adding to the fun and playful appeal. The cylindrical shape could act as the perfect outdoor side table, but if you want something with a low profile, it also comes in coffee table form — same bold color and all. Barker & Stonehouse Rico Green Olive Tile Side Table £149 at Barker & Stonehouse Size: 45cm H x 40cm W x 40cm D I just love the rounded edges on this tiled outdoor table — it's such a chic and modern touch. Made from glass-reinforced concrete with a reactive glaze, this table is strong and ideal for outdoor use. Aside from this tasteful olive green color, this table is also made in mustard yellow and terracotta red — all colors that would perfectly complement the nature surrounding your outdoor space.

