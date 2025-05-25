"It Can Be a Blessing and a Curse" — Landscape Designers Say They'd Never Buy This Kind of Outdoor Furniture for an Overly Sunny South-Facing Garden

Just like you, garden furniture is susceptible to sun damage and overheating. A dark seat cushion or metal bench left in the sun can quickly become so hot that sitting is no longer an option. Which is... not ideal. So, just as we'd consider our own protection from the sun's harsh rays, it's worth giving your furnishings the same regard.

Of course, all that is not to say that a sunshine-filled south-facing garden is not the dream, just that it can be a blessing and a curse, and it's just worth thinking about when looking for the best garden furniture for your specific space.

So, what should you be considering? To find out, I asked landscape designers and outdoor furniture specialists for advice on what furniture you should avoid in a south-facing garden. Spoiler alert: you might want to rethink that black metal bistro set...

1. Dark Colors like Black, Navy, and Charcoal Gray

DO INSTEAD: Off-white, beiges, and light grays, and even colorful furniture are better suited for a space that receives a lot of sun. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea Photography. Design: Christina Kelley Interiors)

It turns out, color can matter more in an outdoor space, beyond just aesthetics. The most agreed-upon furniture to avoid in south-facing gardens was anything dark.

Though a black sofa might look chic, Andy Wu, an outdoor living expert and the founder of Backyard Oasis, says, "Black is an outdoor furniture color to avoid at all costs in a south-facing garden."

It's because dark hues trap heat more than other colors, and will also fade quicker when exposed to direct sunlight. "Black or dark blue furniture can hit over thirty to forty degrees hotter than the temperature of the air and even give burns," explains Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery. Ouch.

Instead, opt for lighter colors like sage or even a dove gray. "Beige, pale gray, or pale pastel neutral colors, as these hues reduce heat gain without sacrificing appearance," says Andy.

But don't go too far in the opposite direction. "White furniture, while visually attractive, can be quite reflective and troublesome to clean in such a setting," adds Andy.

Andy Wu Social Links Navigation Outdoor Furniture Expert Andy has spent over two decades working with gardening and outdoor designing, having undertaken his first backyard project in 2003. Based in Atlanta, Andy founded Backyard Oasis with the mission to provide homeowners with one-stop shopping for outdoor products that are long-lasting and of top quality after being frustrated with the quality of items provided by neighborhood dealers.

2. Glass Top Tables

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a table made of durable materials like teak or acacia wood. In sunny gardens, it's also best to position your table under shade or a pergola to reduce aging. (Image credit: Laure Joliet. Design: Regan Baker)

I was surprised to learn that glass-topped tables also find themselves on the 'avoid-at-all-costs' list for south-facing gardens, but then again... designers also recently shared they're one of the tackiest outdoor furniture mistakes you can make, so I guess it's worth avoiding no matter where your garden is.

"Glass-top tables are especially bad because the glare that reflects off their surfaces and their tendency to build up more and more heat," explains Tammy. These factors could be potentially dangerous and extremely hard to avoid.

Instead, opt for materials like concrete, stone, or teak when it comes to your outdoor coffee and dining tables. Not to mention, they often look more elevated, anyway.

Tammy Sons Social Links Navigation Plant and Outdoor Design Expert Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Growing up in a nursery family, she developed a deep passion for plants and the environment. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents.

3. Metal or Plastic Furniture

DO INSTEAD: Choose furniture for your sunny outdoor space that is made of materials that can handle heat, like quality wood and weather-proof fabrics. (Image credit: Future)

The last type of furniture to avoid in south-facing gardens is anything made of metal or plastic. "I would strongly advise you against metal chairs, which will conduct heat excessively and be most uncomfortable for prolonged use," says Andy.

But that's not to say all metal furniture should be avoided completely in these spaces. If you have your eye on a particular style — say, the latest curved outdoor furniture trend — the trick is to pair these pieces with plush cushions and tablecloths, to ensure you're not in direct contact with the metal.

"Dark plastics and fabrics that aren't UV-stabilized can also deteriorate quickly with prolonged sunshine, both in looks and function," adds Andy. Instead, teak cedar wood is celebrated for its heat tolerance and durability, which is why Andy recommends it. But there are also other types of wood for outdoor furniture that works, too.

FAQs

How Can I Protect My Outdoor Furniture From Sun Damage?

No matter what you pick for a south-facing garden, it's worth taking preventative measures to try and stop your outdoor furniture from fading, to ensure it looks its best for as long as possible.

Tammy suggests applying a UV protectant spray (like this one from Amazon) to any plastics or outdoor textiles. This will help your pieces last longer. "Also, take any covers or cushions inside when they aren't being used, and choose solution-dyed acrylic fabrics (like Sunbrella) to avoid any fading or otherwise," she adds.

Alternatively, incorporating some kind of shade, whether a pergola idea or a stylish garden parasol, will also help protect your outdoor furniture from sun damage — and look stylish while doing it!



South-facing gardens are a true treat — especially when you have the right furniture to enjoy your space all day long, all year round.

But if you don't have the pleasure of a garden so primely positioned, don't worry. We've got plenty of shady garden ideas to inspire, too.