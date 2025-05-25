"It Can Be a Blessing and a Curse" — Landscape Designers Say They'd Never Buy This Kind of Outdoor Furniture for an Overly Sunny South-Facing Garden

Black or white cushions? A wooden or metal side table? Whatever you're tossing up between, if you have a sun-soaked garden, here's what experts say to avoid

Image of a pool and pool deck in the direct sunlight with multiple lounge chairs and two umbrellas.
(Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Jase Sullivan)
Olivia Wolfe's avatar
By
published
in Advice

Just like you, garden furniture is susceptible to sun damage and overheating. A dark seat cushion or metal bench left in the sun can quickly become so hot that sitting is no longer an option. Which is... not ideal. So, just as we'd consider our own protection from the sun's harsh rays, it's worth giving your furnishings the same regard.

Of course, all that is not to say that a sunshine-filled south-facing garden is not the dream, just that it can be a blessing and a curse, and it's just worth thinking about when looking for the best garden furniture for your specific space.

So, what should you be considering? To find out, I asked landscape designers and outdoor furniture specialists for advice on what furniture you should avoid in a south-facing garden. Spoiler alert: you might want to rethink that black metal bistro set...

1. Dark Colors like Black, Navy, and Charcoal Gray

A patio with modern outdoor furniture, a pergola, and an outdoor kitchen area

DO INSTEAD: Off-white, beiges, and light grays, and even colorful furniture are better suited for a space that receives a lot of sun.

(Image credit: Charlotte Lea Photography. Design: Christina Kelley Interiors)

It turns out, color can matter more in an outdoor space, beyond just aesthetics. The most agreed-upon furniture to avoid in south-facing gardens was anything dark.

Though a black sofa might look chic, Andy Wu, an outdoor living expert and the founder of Backyard Oasis, says, "Black is an outdoor furniture color to avoid at all costs in a south-facing garden."

It's because dark hues trap heat more than other colors, and will also fade quicker when exposed to direct sunlight. "Black or dark blue furniture can hit over thirty to forty degrees hotter than the temperature of the air and even give burns," explains Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery. Ouch.

Instead, opt for lighter colors like sage or even a dove gray. "Beige, pale gray, or pale pastel neutral colors, as these hues reduce heat gain without sacrificing appearance," says Andy.

But don't go too far in the opposite direction. "White furniture, while visually attractive, can be quite reflective and troublesome to clean in such a setting," adds Andy.

Homary, Natural Teak Rope Woven Outdoor Chair
Natural Teak Rope Woven Outdoor Chair

Habitat, Habitat Hania 4 Seater Wooden Garden Sofa Set - Natural
Hania 4-Seater Wooden Garden Sofa Set

Dolores Outdoor Lounge Chair - Waterproof Fabric | Gold
Honoré
Honoré Dolores Outdoor Lounge Chair

Image of a man in a blue and white check shirt in front of a light gray background.
Andy Wu

Andy has spent over two decades working with gardening and outdoor designing, having undertaken his first backyard project in 2003. Based in Atlanta, Andy founded Backyard Oasis with the mission to provide homeowners with one-stop shopping for outdoor products that are long-lasting and of top quality after being frustrated with the quality of items provided by neighborhood dealers.

2. Glass Top Tables

Image of a wooden outdoor dining table underneath a structure. There are six green dining chairs around it and a rattan pendant light overhead.

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a table made of durable materials like teak or acacia wood. In sunny gardens, it's also best to position your table under shade or a pergola to reduce aging.

(Image credit: Laure Joliet. Design: Regan Baker)

I was surprised to learn that glass-topped tables also find themselves on the 'avoid-at-all-costs' list for south-facing gardens, but then again... designers also recently shared they're one of the tackiest outdoor furniture mistakes you can make, so I guess it's worth avoiding no matter where your garden is.

"Glass-top tables are especially bad because the glare that reflects off their surfaces and their tendency to build up more and more heat," explains Tammy. These factors could be potentially dangerous and extremely hard to avoid.

Instead, opt for materials like concrete, stone, or teak when it comes to your outdoor coffee and dining tables. Not to mention, they often look more elevated, anyway.

Kave Home, Mesquida Outdoor Side Table

Mesquida Outdoor Side Table

West Elm UK, Pebble Indoor/Outdoor Garden Oval Coffee Table
Pebble Indoor/Outdoor Garden Oval Coffee Table

Positano Cross Legged Dining Table
Positano Cross Legged Dining Table

Image of a woman with fringe in a blue shirt
Tammy Sons

Tammy Sons is a seasoned plant expert and the CEO of TN Nursery, a family-owned business in Altamont, Tennessee, with roots dating back to 1959. Growing up in a nursery family, she developed a deep passion for plants and the environment. Over the years, Tammy has expanded TN Nursery from a modest operation into a thriving enterprise, now encompassing nearly 400 acres of availability from other growers and her own farm and employing numerous local residents. 

3. Metal or Plastic Furniture

Image of a sunny balcony with wooden lounge furniture that has thick, beige cushioning. There are two round, white and wooden coffee tables and lots of plants.

DO INSTEAD: Choose furniture for your sunny outdoor space that is made of materials that can handle heat, like quality wood and weather-proof fabrics.

(Image credit: Future)

The last type of furniture to avoid in south-facing gardens is anything made of metal or plastic. "I would strongly advise you against metal chairs, which will conduct heat excessively and be most uncomfortable for prolonged use," says Andy.

But that's not to say all metal furniture should be avoided completely in these spaces. If you have your eye on a particular style — say, the latest curved outdoor furniture trend — the trick is to pair these pieces with plush cushions and tablecloths, to ensure you're not in direct contact with the metal.

"Dark plastics and fabrics that aren't UV-stabilized can also deteriorate quickly with prolonged sunshine, both in looks and function," adds Andy. Instead, teak cedar wood is celebrated for its heat tolerance and durability, which is why Andy recommends it. But there are also other types of wood for outdoor furniture that works, too.

Habitat, Habitat Bloom 2 Seater Garden Modular Sofa - Natural
Bloom 2 Seater Garden Modular Sofa

Anthropologie, Coastal Indoor/outdoor Rattan Coffee Table
Coastal Indoor/Outdoor Rattan Coffee Table

Kave Home, Codolar Armchair in Solid Teak | Kave Home Great Britain
Codolar Armchair in Solid Teak

FAQs

How Can I Protect My Outdoor Furniture From Sun Damage?

No matter what you pick for a south-facing garden, it's worth taking preventative measures to try and stop your outdoor furniture from fading, to ensure it looks its best for as long as possible.

Tammy suggests applying a UV protectant spray (like this one from Amazon) to any plastics or outdoor textiles. This will help your pieces last longer. "Also, take any covers or cushions inside when they aren't being used, and choose solution-dyed acrylic fabrics (like Sunbrella) to avoid any fading or otherwise," she adds.

Alternatively, incorporating some kind of shade, whether a pergola idea or a stylish garden parasol, will also help protect your outdoor furniture from sun damage — and look stylish while doing it!


South-facing gardens are a true treat — especially when you have the right furniture to enjoy your space all day long, all year round.

But if you don't have the pleasure of a garden so primely positioned, don't worry. We've got plenty of shady garden ideas to inspire, too.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest