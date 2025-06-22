Is the Heatwave Keeping You From Enjoying Your Garden? How 'Reflective Decor' Could Help

Having a sunny garden is like holding the golden ticket to a glorious outdoor retreat. However, too much sun? Well, that's when lounging in the backyard can quickly become uncomfortable. So, with summer arriving in full force, how do you ensure you are choosing garden furniture that promotes comfort and coolness?

If the heatwave has made your enjoying sunny days in the garden more short-lived than anticipated, reflective garden decor could be your next best investment. Your outdoor decor is just as important as your garden furniture, and when it comes to the heat, outdoor living expert and founder of Backyard Oasis, Andy Wu, explains, "Reflective garden decor is a sun bouncer — it keeps hot rays at bay. Light-colored materials, such as mirrors, reflective metal, or white-painted surfaces, don't trap heat but reflect it."

Just like our dark clothes get tucked away post-winter (no one wants to work on a hot day in a black T-shirt), dark outdoor decor and cushions are at the top of the 'furniture to avoid in your south-facing garden' list. Instead, I've asked outdoor living experts to explain the benefits of infusing your outdoor space with reflective garden decor, especially amid a heatwave.

You can incorporate reflection into the design of your garden as well through water features and lots of windows that open to the outdoors. (Image credit: Future)

So, why is reflective decor best for a hot space? And what kinds of pieces should you look for? Outdoor living expert and head of photography at outdoor furniture company, Cox and Cox, Danielle Le Vaillant, explains, "Darker, heavier items like stone and brick walls can intensify the heat, especially in small spaces." While mirrors, glass, and water reflect the green foliage from borders or trees across these blank spaces, cooling the scene down.

Andy Wu says, "I've actually measured temperature reductions of up to 5 degrees Celsius in spaces outfitted with reflective gear."

The good news is, there are options galore when it comes to reflective garden decor. Mirrors, water features, and light-colored fabrics are the big three, but there are also more subtle or inventive ways to combat the issue of too much heat. It's all about how creative you are willing to get; below are a few types of reflective garden decor to get your ideas started.

Danielle Le Vaillant Social Links Navigation Danielle Le Vaillant is an interior stylist and art director working at Cox & Cox as the director of photography and film. Danielle has a degree in retail and business management from Oxford Brookes University. Cox & Cox is an iconic interior and outdoor furniture company based in the UK.

Andy Wu Social Links Navigation Outdoor Furniture Expert Andy has spent over two decades working with gardening and outdoor designing, having undertaken his first backyard project in 2003. Based in Atlanta, Andy founded Backyard Oasis with the mission to provide homeowners with one-stop shopping for outdoor products that are long-lasting and of top quality after being frustrated with the quality of items provided by neighborhood dealers.

Mirrors and Mirrored Surfaces

A mirror not only makes this city-style dining space feel larger, but will help cool things down when the space is crowded. (Image credit: Rosanna Bossom Limited)

Danielle starts off her recommendations by advocating for the tried-and-true outdoor mirror idea — it's the top way to add both intrigue and functionality to a heatwave prone space. "We love the way the tactical placement of an outdoor mirror can make your outdoor space feel both more spacious and more secluded at the same time," says Danielle.

Danielle explains, "Reflected greenery, from around the garden, will deepen the field of vision and increase the sense of space," whilst also blurring boundaries and making the neighbors feel that little bit further away.

Like indoors, outdoor mirrors are available in many styles from contemporary crittal-style panes to gothic arch designs, which can bring some real personality to even the smallest patio or terrace.

Try introducing a mirror in your pergola or in an indoor-outdoor space to help create an outdoor lounge-style setting. "This will also reduce any sense of gloom in the later months of the year, prolonging your keenness to stay outdoors," explains Danielle.

As for what size to go for, Andy says, "It’s simple science: Things with bigger surface areas will have the most significant impact in terms of reducing heat." You'll find the best results with larger pieces like a reflective coffee table or mirrored screen.

Dibor Outdoor Tall Black Iron Window Mirror £120 at dibor.co.uk This industrial-style mirror is crafted from recycled iron and finished in a matte black color. It's a simple but sleek design that can adapt to several different design styles depending on how you choose to style it.

Water Features

Though it may be harder to install a shallow pool like in the space above, this is a wonderful example of how to maximize visual interest as well as offering a refuse from the heat. (Image credit: Kate Wichlinski. Design: Richardson & Associates Landscape Architecture)

Capitalizing on the reflective quality of water is another way to lower the temperature. "Tuck a water feature where you can; the gentle sound of moving water will calm everything down," advises Danielle.

Not to mention, water gardens result in an incredibly refined outdoor space. These kinds of pieces will make a statement and double as eye candy.

Cox and Cox Textured Round Water Fountain £195 at Cox and Cox This water fountain from Cox and Cox is perfect for any minimal garden idea that gets a lot of sun. The material is light and the large base of water will increase the surface area of the reflection.

Light-Colored Fabrics

Light-colored fabric don't retain as much heat making them perfect for lounging on those hot summer days. (Image credit: Arteriors)

This one may seem obvious, but light colored upholstery is an extremely effective way to make your backyard feel cooler in summer. Just as you would wear lighter color clothing on holiday, choose furniture in paler tones that will reflect the heat back.

For instance, patio umbrellas in lighter tones, like cream or soft pink, will promote a more serene feel during a heat wave. There are plenty of colors to choose from, just make sure to be aware of what outdoor furniture colors to avoid.

Beliani Beliani Garden Lounge Set With Table 2 Seater Frascati Modular £377.99 at Robert Dyas With a minimalist, modern design and certified acacia wood natural finish, this set is a true focal point in any setting. The benches feature a robust steel frame and elastic basket-weave seat. Plus, the set comes complete with a side table so you can entertain with refreshments to beat the heat.

Shiny or Glossy Decor Items

Not only are the metallic planters in this outdoor space stunning, but when paired with the mirror, the space reflects the foliage opposite the area. (Image credit: Cafe Latte)

If you prefer something more subtle, consider incorporating smaller decorative items like reflective planters, shiny garden sculptures, or furniture with a little glimmer.

They may not have as intense an effect on temperature reduction (Andy warns, "They're usually more about adding ambiance"); however, they will still keep the sunlight moving rather than staying stagnant.

Or, if you want something a bit more out there, Andy recommends reflective mulch. "Yeah, it's a thing, and it reflects light like a pro. I personally enjoy mixing large and small pieces, such as a shiny dining table with mirrored spheres."

vidaXL Planters 2 Pcs Silver 49x47x46 Cm Stainless Steel £121.99 at vidaxl.co.uk I absolutely love a chrome decor moment, and bringing this trend outside is an exciting venture — who knew it could also help with temperature? Planters immediately come to mind as an easy way to introduce reflective decor, and this set certainly delivers style.

As you begin to build a garden that's ready to withstand the next heatwave, it's important to note that glare can be an issue with reflective garden decor. "A misplaced mirror will turn your backyard into a light show," says Andy.

The key is to position shiny objects away from the seating area and keep the design style of your garden at the forefront of your plans. A rustic garden won't mesh with a futuristic chrome planter. For a more streamlined look, try vintage mirrors in cottage gardens and weathered metal pieces where it makes less sense to have anything too modern.

Andy shares, "I worked with a family last summer whose yard had become a heat trap. We installed a large mirrored wall that was a complete game-changer. The temperature noticeably dropped while also making their garden feel more spacious."

Now that you have your outside space covered for the heat, here are our hacks to make entertaining in your garden more comfortable in the heat.