Every Garden Needs a Mirror — 5 Ways to Design Them in That Make for a Focal Point That Makes Your Space Look Bigger

Garden mirror ideas may not be the first thing that springs to mind when decorating your outdoor space, but they're an excellent choice that can help make small gardens look bigger, while also elevating the finished look.

Placing a garden mirror behind a water feature or sculpture can really highlight that element, while positioning a garden mirror next to a dining area allows guests to see the reflection of your plants, rather than a blank wall.

"Decorating with mirrors is a brilliant tool in garden design, especially in smaller or more enclosed spaces," explains Marcelina Jani, senior interior designer at Project London. "They reflect the architectural elements, helping to blur the lines between indoors and out. By angling mirrors thoughtfully, you can bounce light into shaded corners, create a greater sense of space, and introduce drama and depth."

According to Mara Miller, managing director and founder of Industville, mirrors can be a "transformative addition to any garden," but work especially well in smaller spaces, "where they help create the illusion of more space by reflecting greenery or open sky."

So, what are the best garden mirror ideas? We've tapped top designers and experts to get a steer on how to style your garden mirrors and where to place them below.

1. Install Antique Trellis Mirrors for an Upscale Finish

A trellis-covered garden mirror adds visual interest to this chic outdoor dining space, as well as bringing more light to the area. (Image credit: Jason Ingram. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

Antique trellises make the ideal frame for a decorative garden mirror. This idea will help make a courtyard garden or small garden look bigger, whilst also adding a sophisticated allure. It helps create brightness, dimension and adds further interest to the space.

"We often use antique mirrored-back trellis panels to add light and depth to small spaces," says Butter Wakefield, of Butter Wakefield Garden Design. "We also like to place them behind water features."

Butter's top tip for adding another level of vitality? "Often, we add a weighted pond light in the tanks or stone troughs, so that the light shines on the surface, creating further movement and interest, which is in turn reflected onto the mirror behind," she explains. "We feel it does create a little extra sparkle and magic in the evenings."

Mara Miller (from Industville) agrees that using garden mirrors next to an outdoor dining area is an elegant way to add life to the space. "If you have an outdoor seating or dining zone that features a plain wall, consider adding a mirror to reflect the vista and create visual interest on an otherwise blank surface," she says. "Complement this with strategically placed lighting to highlight both the mirror and its reflection."

2. Create a 'Window' with an Arched Mirror

The arched mirror in this pretty courtyard garden adds a sense of space as well as sophistication. (Image credit: Rosanna Bossom Limited)

Arched garden mirrors are a brilliant decorative tool for an outdoor area as they offer a clever visual trick — the "illusion of another space", says designer Rosanna Bossom. "We love incorporating mirrors into garden design — especially ‘window arch’ styles — for their ability to create the illusion of another space."

Rosanna used this garden mirror idea in the beautiful courtyard garden shown above, where diners and guests can feel they're looking into another 'room' instead of having a blank wall as a backdrop.

"In small city gardens, mirrors not only reflect light beautifully, but also enhance the sense of openness," adds Rosanna.

3. Choose a Round Mirror for Organic Curves

A round garden mirror in Butter Wakefield's small potting section creates a 'porthole' into another space and enhances the sense of openness in the area. (Image credit: Jason Ingram. Design: Butter Wakefield Garden Design)

Your outdoor living room is a great space for entertaining, but gardens often include work stations that need attention, too. In the potting area of her own home, Butter Wakefield added a small round mirror to open up the space and reflect the beautiful plants, effectively allowing the greenery to continue within the space.

"A mirror with soft curves will sit naturally in most garden schemes, mirroring the organic shapes seen in the surrounding natural world," adds Mara Miller, of this garden mirror idea.

She also recommends "surrounding the mirror with climbing plants to seamlessly bring the natural and the manmade together."

4. Use Mirrors to Create a Gallery Wall

Use the rule of three to create a focal feature with striking oversized garden mirrors. (Image credit: Project London)

Why have one garden mirror when you can have three? If space allows, try creating a gallery wall with mirrors — not only will it look impressive, it will be even more effective at opening up the area for a brighter, airier feel.

Follow the rule of three to create a look that's balanced and cohesive, as seen in the space above by Project London.

"Mirrors add another layer of texture and material, particularly striking when paired with contrasting surfaces like tiles, timber, or planting," says Marcelina Jani, senior interior designer. "Antique or distressed mirrors can offer a softer, more atmospheric effect, while styles like Crittall framing can act as a strong focal feature, as seen in the garden above."

5. Hang an Interior-Worthy Mirror for a Design-Led Aesthetic

Hang a garden mirror that you would use indoors for a pleasing, design-led finish. (Image credit: Cafe Latte)

The easiest way to elevate the look of your outdoor space (and garden mirror ideas) is by using pieces you'd be just as happy to hang indoors. You can make it feel just as personal as any other area of your home, just take a look at the entrance to this Sicilian hotel, above.

The on-trend irregular shape has an organic and luxe feel that works particularly well in a garden or courtyard and reflects the pretty palm trees behind.

"Choose a mirror shape that feels sympathetic to its setting, " suggests Marcelina Jani. "Arched or curved shapes can soften hard landscaping, while more geometric lines work well in contemporary schemes."

FAQs

What Is the Best Place to Position a Mirror in the Garden?

When choosing the position of your garden mirror ideas, there are a few rules you need to remember.

"It’s important to avoid placing mirrors where they reflect direct sunlight, as this can create glare or pose a fire risk," says Mara Miller. "Instead, position them to catch diffused light or frame a specific garden feature, such as a sculpture, water fountain, or flower bed."

Project London's Marcelina Jani suggests placing garden mirrors between wall lights or in living walls. "The key is to place them where they catch interesting views not just of the garden, but of sky, planting, or architectural detail, without creating confusing or disorienting reflections," she says.

Mara Miller notes that garden lighting should work in tandem with your garden mirror placement, too. "Uplighting or downlighting are great ways to create depth and ambiance after dusk," she says. "Or you can look to frame the mirror with a pair of wall lights with one placed on either side to create visual symmetry.

"A well-placed mirror can also reflect string lights, fairy lights, or candles, creating a magical, layered glow throughout your outdoor space," Mara adds.

How Do You Make a Mirror Suitable for the Garden?

You can buy indoor/outdoor mirrors that are already suitable for your garden. However, you'll need to treat the mirror if it's not actually designed to be used outdoors.

"As garden mirrors are exposed to the elements, be sure to weatherproof your mirror if it's not specifically designed for this use, by sealing the edges with waterproof silicone," says Mara Miller. "It's also important to choose materials that can withstand humidity, rain, and temperature changes — styles with a brass or copper frame will beautifully patina over time, adding a rustic charm."



Garden mirror ideas are a stylish way to make your outdoor area feel lighter, brighter, and more airy, but looks are only just the beginning.

There are plenty of practical reasons why you should incorporate reflective garden decor in your space, too, including helping to keep it cool during summer.