This Feng Shui Expert's 'Rule of Three' Has Made Me Completely Rethink How I Decorate

Have you ever walked into a friend's place and noticed that the home seems to be immaculately decorated with a sense of symmetry flowing through every corner of the house?

Chances are that a couple of Feng Shui principles are at play in their living space, even if they've not necessarily meant to follow this philosophy's practices. When it comes to this ancient Chinese philosophy, one of the most popular techniques in interior design happens to be the rule of three. This design rule allows you to create a space that is more cohesive and flows better. In Feng Shui, it's believed that following this odd-numbered pattern can create balance in different parts of your home.

But that's not all. There is so much more to the rule of three in Feng Shui, and to understand it better, I spoke to an expert — and here's what they had to say.

What Is the Rule of 3 in Feng Shui?

Perfect symmetry with a set of three. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

"The Rule of Three in Feng Shui is the interrelatedness to balance, rhythm, and energetics," explains house therapist and Feng Shui expert Amy Babish. "Essentially, it signifies three elements working together to create a sense of movement and completion."

For a long time, we've seen interior designers use the rule of three to create interesting color schemes, and it's also been used as a part of outdoor planning by planting in threes to mimic natural foliage.

In Feng Shui, Amy finds that the rule of three is often oversimplified as a design principle."In reality, it’s central to Shui and structurally woven through nature, energy systems, and the way we experience our environments," she notes. "The rule of three is foundational in Shui, influencing everything from the flow of qi to the Taoist Cosmic Trilogy."

Amy Babish Social Links Navigation Feng Shui consultant Amy Babish, MA, LPC, ATR-BC, is a somatic expert, house therapist (Feng Shui), and Alchemical Family & Systems Constellations facilitator with over 20 years of experience. She helps people feel at home in themselves, their bodies, their homes, and within their lineage by blending somatic coaching, Feng Shui, Taoist Stone Medicine, and Constellations. Amy works with those who’ve plateaued in therapy and mindset work, guiding them to transmute stuck energy and dissolve intergenerational patterns into clarity, alignment, and a sense of profound belonging.

How Can You Apply the Rule of 3 in Feng Shui?

Bend the rules by going for unidentical trios. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: The 1818 Collective)

Applying the rule of three is fairly simple. All you need to do is formulate groups of three with certain decorative components in your home.

According to Amy, the element of wood loves to support the rule of three. She explains that arranging three Feng Shui plants, images of plants, or prints with wooden frames can trigger this support.

"You can also activate change by bringing together three complementary elements," she adds. "For example, wood for growth, metal for clarity, and water for flow."

She goes on to explain that this principle can be especially helpful in homes or businesses where stagnation exists, such as in relationships, careers, or your personal life. So by activating the rule of three, you can help move some energy and in turn improve the ambiance of your home.

FAQs

What Does the Number 3 Mean in Feng Shui?

"The number 3 is associated with growth, expansion, and upward movement. Think plants sprouting from the earth in spring," says Amy. "In Taoist numerology (also factored in Feng Shui), it represents the alchemy of two forces creating a third, birthing new possibilities."

In the deepest sense, Amy explains that the rule of three in Feng Shui is about cohesion between forces.

"It reflects the innate organizing principle of nature, how qi moves, and how our environments shape ourselves and our lives," she notes. "When intentionally applied, it can elevate a space from simply arranged or looking beautiful or organized to being a partner in co-creation."

However, she warns that when the rule is applied without intention it can introduce restlessness or instability. So if you do choose to improve the balance in your home with the help of this Feng Shui principle, do so with presence and purpose.