6 Rules for Staircases in Feng Shui You Should Know About for Better Chi in Your Home
Where this ancient Chinese philosophy, this stepped design feature, can either elevate or knock down the energy in your home
If you've been looking at your staircase as simply an architectural connecting medium between the levels of your home, I'm here to tell you that you might want to look at this design feature a little closer.
Especially if you design your home under the lens of Feng Shui, don't let your staircase be the downfall of your abode's energy. Instead, take a look at this guide to staircase Feng Shui and amend any faux pas to restore harmonious energy in your living space.
1. Consider the Direction of Your Staircase
Helen Ye Plehn, founder of Helen Created Beauty and third-generation Feng Shui master, tells me that one of the most important staircase rules is to optimize the direction of this feature.
"It's best to avoid staircases facing the front door in Feng Shui. This is mainly because energy rushes out the door too quickly, leading to a loss of wealth and grounding," she says.
"It's also a good idea to steer clear of staircases that face the bathroom or the kitchen, as this leads to health and wealth being 'flushed' or 'burned away'. And if your home happens to host this layout, keep doors closed or hang a crystal ball between the staircase and these rooms."
Helen Ye Plehn is the founder of Helen Creates Beauty. She is an aura reader, intuitive painter, certified crystal healer, angel channeler, third generation Feng Shui master, certified Yoga and meditation instructor, and spiritual teacher. She is also an Ayurveda practitioner, Vedic astrologer, Theta healer, and passionate Flamenco dancer.
2. Maintain Your Staircase with Care
In Feng Shui, poor maintenance of any area can quickly diminish the positive energy in said space. And Helen tells me that the staircase is no exception.
"I recommend ensuring that your stairs are in good repair," she notes. "Cracked steps or broken railings disrupt energetic flow and symbolize obstacles or emotional wounding."
She goes on to explain that keeping your stairwell clean, stable, and well-maintained is the key to calming energy in and around this feature in your home.
3. Avoid Open Riser Staircases
"An open riser staircase symbolizes a lack of support," says Helen. "If you already have them, you can add risers or enhance grounding energy near your staircase to balance out the disruption."
She explains that decorating with a focus on the Earth element can help restore the lost energy. Think Feng Shui houseplants and wooden decorative accents. And if you have storage around your stairs, I recommend going the biophilic decluttering route.
4. Aim for Curving Staircases, But Avoid the Spiral Style
According to Helen, gently curving staircases are ideal for free-flowing, positive energy. And since sharp, rigid designs tend to cause poison arrows, it makes sense that softer structures are a winning choice.
"Curved staircases allow chi to flow more gracefully than sharp, angular staircases, which can cut through energy and create discord," she notes.
"In Feng Shui, it's especially important to avoid swirling spiral staircases. These act like a drill through your home’s energy. But if your home already has this design at play, I recommend placing Feng Shui crystals like amethyst or selenite at the top and bottom to slow the spiral and uplift the energy."
5. Balance Staircase Lighting and Decor
If you're familiar with this Chinese philosophy, then you're probably in the know on the importance of balance in every space. Be it bedroom or entryway Feng Shui, maintaining equilibrium is key.
And where staircase rules are concerned, Helen tells me that the easiest way to strike a balance is through clever use of lighting and decor.
"Well-lit stairs attract positive chi," she explains. "My advice is to decorate with uplifting imagery, meaningful symbols, or elements aligned with your soul aura color and archetype."
6. Never Sleep or Work Under a Staircase
Although you're probably not taking a page out of Harry Potter and curling up under the staircase or taking Zoom calls from underneath the stairs, we don't mean this literally.
Rather, it's about the placement of your stairs in connection to the bedroom and the home office in your apartment. "This compresses energy and leads to restlessness or feeling trapped," she comments.
So if you're on the lookout for a new home, the layout of your staircase should be on your list of things to consider. However, if unavoidable, she suggests using light colors, upward-flowing imagery, or installing a false ceiling.
Fix Your Feng Shui
FAQs
Is a Mirror at the Top of Stairs Bad Feng Shui?
Helen tells me that placing a mirror at the top of a staircase requires care. "Avoid reflecting the staircase directly, as this can bounce chi energy right back down the stairs, disrupting its natural upward flow. Instead, angle the mirror to reflect uplifting or expansive views, like a piece of art, a window, or a plant. This encourages growth energy," she says.
"Also, use a frame that matches your aura's elemental balance. Gold, yellow, or orange auras thrive with warm metallic or wooden frames. Blue or indigo auras benefit from cool, flowing shapes or reflective water elements near the mirror. And don't forget to keep mirrors clean, as they magnify energy, so clarity is essential for energetic harmony."
