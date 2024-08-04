5 Colors to Pick for Your Entryway to Create the Best Feng Shui for Your Home

You may view an entryway as the last of your priorities in terms of attention to design due to it being a walkthrough space, but let me tell you, it’s most definitely up there on your list of things to design, especially when it comes to Feng Shui.

Bearing in mind it’s the first thing we (and our guests) see when entering our homes, it’s a space that represents the "Mouth of Chi" in Feng Shui. This is where all energy enters a home, so choosing the best color for an entryway with this in mind is something to consider. "It is important to invite what we want in by enticing the energy through texture, movement and of course, color," explains Home energy consultant and holistic home designer,Abby Lane.

Ultimately, the entryway color (and ideally the whole home) should make you feel welcome, safe, and calm: "Like a warm hug at the end of a busy day," says Angela Higgins , Feng Shui expert and founder of Nourished home.

The right shades will set the tone, promoting harmony and a sense of wellbeing, so it’s key to consider how these colors make you feel personally and impact your mood, purely because this is the entrance to your home and will set your state of mind upon entering the home. Delving deep into the world of Feng Shui, read on to find out which colors the experts would choose.

1. Green

(Image credit: Boz Gagovski Design: Laura Stephens)

According to interior designer and Feng Shui expert Kim Colwell, "Red is the most auspicious color for your front door, whereas green is a wonderful color choice to greet you as you step inside."

As the color of growth, nurturing, and tranquility, green paint is the top answer when asking experts' opinions on Feng Shui entryway colors. Kim continues, "Greens are naturally calming, helping us to relax," which is the overall desired feeling as we arrive home.

It can be very effective in focussing the mind, no matter the shade, so if this is your goal, the variation of greens makes it simple to tailor to your personal taste. Varying from the deep olive tones to the almost neutral mint, such different looks but still exudes the goodness of green. Feng Shui Expert Kerstin Tracy recommends this to be best for the East and South East entryway ideas.

2. White

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

From a Feng Shui point of view, white is connected to precision and clarity, one of the best colors for small entryways to brighten the space.

In Feng Shui, white is related to the metal element and invites joy and supports an organized life while honing in on the important aspects. "It's wonderful for flexibility in adding other colors with home decor like artwork or wallpaper," says architect and Feng Shui educator Anjie Cho.

However, I would always suggest opting for a warm undertone to avoid any starkness.

3. Black

(Image credit: Giopato & Coombes)

Black is having a real moment right now — it's neat, chic and oozes luxury, yet super smart in the realms of Feng Shui. Anjie assures us, "It’s connected to intuition, connection and wisdom, so it's a perfect entryway color theme if you'd like to create more of those things in your life."

While you may not feel bold enough to color drench an entryway black, you can bring in black accents like door hardware and home decor such as vases, artwork, benches, and rugs to secure the deep tones and balance out the light and dark.

4. Yellow

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Warm yellows are cheerful, uplifting, and optimistic, symbolizing strength and power. It represents sunshine and warmth, making it a popular choice for entryways in Feng Shui. "Soft yellow tones can invite positive energy and happiness into your home, creating a welcoming and joyful atmosphere — the perfect color for the North East, South West, and Center," explains Kerstin.

5. Brown

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: J. PATRYCE DESIGN)

Warm earthy tones are quite naturally considered earth element colors in Feng Shui. As an example: "Many people have brown wooden floors in their homes, which already offers that grounding energy of earth. These natural hues offer stability and self-care," says Anjie, while bringing a little of nature inside the home.

Whether a lighter taupe, or a deep rich brown for a dark entryway, it's a solid color choice for welcoming you back into your safe space.

What Colors Should Connecting Rooms be, According to Feng Shui

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

It’s important to consider how color works in relation to any room you can see from the space you’re in, and if two spaces can be seen from one spot, ideally they should complement each other.

Each space in the home should lead on to one another, rather than fight to be seen. Introducing the outside environment into the interior will ultimately restore some balance, but if you can tick off all the natural elements and position them just right, you’ll immediately feel the difference.