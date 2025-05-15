How to Use Feng Shui and Interior Design to Master the Power of Manifestation — 5 Tips to Metamorphose From Within Your Abode

Daily affirmations, angel numbers, and aspirational journaling. These three aspects of manifestation have caused a widespread phenomenon of positive ambition in creating a mindset that attracts and grants. But did you know that design has a role to play?

I recently learned that Feng Shui principles can be used alongside the power of manifestation to curate a home that works with your mind and your body to a newer, next level of life.

And if that's true, where do you start? Well, I uncovered some expert tips to help us enter this new chapter of elevated spaces and tuned minds together. Let's begin.

1. Edit to Cleanse

Of course, clutter has no space in a home for manifestation. (Image credit: Rory Gardiner. Design: Edition Office)

Learning how to declutter for better Feng Shui is one of the primary commandments in this ancient Chinese philosophy. And holistic interior designer Gala Magriñá tells me that this ties into manifestation as well.

"Editing things out of your home and only holding onto what’s aligned with who you are in the present moment, who you want to become, and what you want to manifest is a powerful way to create space for opportunities and new things to come into our lives," she notes.

To that point, she also explains that if your home is packed with clutter and old things that no longer serve you, then you don’t have much space to invite new things in. So when it comes to using Feng Shui and manifestation to level up, edit first and tidy second.

2. Treat Every Room to a Focal Point

A focal point like this gorgeous swing is both softening and poison arrow free. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten)

I love a focal point, but I have always wondered if it's a must in every room or if it should be left to stun in the most social spaces of a home. Amanda Gibby Peters, founder at Simple Shui, tells me that every room deserves an eye-catching moment.

"Make an irrefutable first impression with one focal point in every room with something that refuses to be missed upon entering," she says. "Some of my house favorites are bright colors, larger-than-life décor, or something exuding beauty."

But how does this align with Feng Shui and manifestation? "These visual pros know how to grab the eye and woo us into believing we deserve to take up space, be unapologetic with our dreams, and live an abundant life," she explains.

And just remember to get creative with it, as there are living rooms where the focal point is not the TV.

3. Intentionally Curate Art

It doesn't have to be words on a print, it can be fine art with a vision that connects. (Image credit: Damir Otegen. Stylists: Aigerim Mamyraliyeva and Fariz Mamedov)

Any practitioner will tell you that bedroom Feng Shui is of utmost importance. You rest, dream, wake, and live in this space more than most others. And since most daily manifestation occurs in this room, it's important to set the tone.

So aside from avoiding the Feng Shui death position and maintaining bed and nightstand harmony, Amanda finds that it's just as important to select art, particularly frames located in this space, with intention.

"A great place to put a piece of intentional art that supports a goal or something you’re working on manifesting is the wall opposite your bed," she notes. "This is because it would be the first thing you see when you wake up and the last thing you see before you go to bed."

She goes on to explain that those are both very powerful moments in the day-when you move from the unconscious back to the conscious and vice versa. When curating the art in your bedroom, pick a piece that sparks joy or fosters hope for your future.

4. Leap Into a Big Change

Unlike cutting your own bangs (don't do it), making a big interior change could be the call of the hour. (Image credit: Jonathan Van Dyk. Stylists: Airlie Lang and Ben Ramsey)

When combining the power of manifestation and the art of Feng Shui to improve your living space, you will likely make small changes that alter your home over lengthy periods of time. These minute shifts will, in turn, cause slight changes in the energy of your home and in your life.

"If a big change is the leap you’re up for, then you need to do something in your home that's irrefutably different for significant change around your space," she explains.

Perhaps in the way of an accent wall doused in positive colors that give your home good energy. Or maybe it's time to achieve the perfect Feng Shui bedroom layout and switch up the space entirely. The opportunities are endless, and so are the benefits.

5. Prioritize Purpose at Every Corner

Assigning purpose feeds into living with intention which rewards your process of manifestation. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Another key factor that both manifestation and Feng Shui have in common is intention. Both of these practices hold no room for haphazard actions, since these thoughtless changes will only lead to fruitless results. And it's one of the most common mistakes Feng Shui experts always notice.

So, when channeling the two through design, Amanda tells me that every room should be assigned a purpose. "And once that decision is made, let its superstar shine," she says.

"For instance, in your bedroom, the bed is its main attraction. If the dresser or bedside tables are cluttered, clear them off. If this space is where the day’s loose ends land (laundry baskets, work), move them out," she adds.

"Your task is to tell the eye where to look. When you do, it will help you create the experiences, and that includes the lifestyle changes you seek."

FAQs

What Is the First Rule of Manifestation?

The first rule of manifestation is to clearly identify the objective you seek. By outlining your goal, you can follow through by aligning your words, actions and even your space to thoroughly set yourself up for success. It's important to be as specific as you possibly can by mapping out the tiniest of details to properly visualize your desire.

If you're only just beginning your journey into the world of Feng Shui, I recommend getting a reading or using a Feng Shui map to identify the ideal layout of your home. And if this is your foray into manifestation, thumb through The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. After taking my mother's sage advice under friendly coercion, I found that it shines a light on the law of attraction and every to-do for inspiration. Ideal for beginners and non-believers alike.