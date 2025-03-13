This Is the Most Overlooked Thing When It Comes to Your Bedroom's 'Good Energy' — According to Feng Shui
Hint: It has to do with the synergy between your bed and nightstand
Any Feng Shui enthusiast knows that the bedroom is one of the most influential spaces in a home, when it comes to harmonizing interior energy. From the layout of your bed to the décor in this room, every accessorizing aspect has a role to play.
When doing a deep dive into the world of bedroom Feng Shui, we noticed that the relationship between a bed and a nightstand can also set the tone for the energy in this space. Specifically speaking, it's all about the alignment of the two.
So we reached out to a couple of experts to explain the importance of bed-nightstand synergy and how to perfect this relationship. Here's what they had to say.
Bed and Nightstand Harmony
As per Feng Shui, the height of a nightstand in relation to the bed beside it is an overlooked aspect of the ancient geomancy. Classical Feng Shui practitioner Zoë Vita James tells us that it's best to look for a nightstand that is at a level height with your mattress.
"Avoid picking nightstands that are higher than your bed, to make it comfortable to use during the night for reaching for your glass of water or notebook," she says. "As well as to avoid potential 'sha qi’ or poison arrows from the corners or end of the ledge pointing at you, which may disturb your sleep."
Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho also finds that bed and nightstand heights matter. "It is also better to have a higher bed if you have low qi as having a lower bed can also result in a loss of energy," she adds.
Zoë Vita James is an authentic people-centered Feng Shui consultancy that empowers and enlightens ambitious women to perfectly align their space and their lives with their aspirations and dreams. She co-founded and co-hosts the podcast 'Feng Shui: The Real Thing' and is on a mission to create a legacy where the art and science of authentic classical Feng Shui is widely understood and used in the West to transform lives.
Anjie Cho is an architect and Feng Shui educator from New York. She's been in the industry since 1999 and is now the co-founder of the Mindful Design Feng Shui School.
Is it Good to Have a Nightstand by Your Bed?
According to Gary Hawkes, founder of Mr. Feng Shui, it’s good to have nightstands by your bed. "Ideally, you should avoid right angle corners and choose rounded edge or round nightstands in order to soften the stand," he explains. "This will prevent Sha energy (irritation) caused by the sharp edge of the right angles and give the bedroom and bed a more soft, embracing and welcoming feel."
Anjie also finds that nightstands on either side of a bed is essential to Feng Shui bedroom layout. "This balances yin and yang, dark and light, moon and sun, feminine and masculine, as well as the current partners or future partnerships," she notes.
Gary J Hawkes is a five-element shamanic Feng Shui Master accredited by The Shen Dao Institute and an RSA-certified councilor. As an expert in his field, Gary has been featured on TV and radio in the UK and the US. High-profile commissions from the worlds of Finance, Film, Advertising, PR, Restaurant Catering, Healthcare, and Retail have taken him all over the world. His formal training took place over many years & included extensive training with a Tibetan master and many other amazing therapists of various practices. His work also extends to professional accreditation as a Humanistic RSA counselor. Having worked all over the world, his clients include Michael Caine, Simon Cowell, Boy George, Laurence Fishburne, Kelly Hoppen, and Calvin Klein to name a few.
Price: £169
Color: Neutral
This Noel Bedside Table from Urban Outfitters has everything we need to consider it Feng Shui approved. Short, curved, and wooden — it's the trio to beat.
Price: £119
Color: Dark Brown
If you prefer a more rustic finish to your bedroom, this Rattan Bedside Table from H&M is likely more your vibe. Plus, it has just the right amount of space to keep your nightstand from getting cluttered.
FAQs
What Kind of Nightstands Are Best for Feng Shui?
Where a bed is positioned close to the entrance door of the room, Zoe recommends decorating with a heavy antique or vintage nightstand that goes right down to the floor. "This will help ground the space between the comings and goings of the door and the still sanctuary of the bed, to offer solid protection whilst asleep," she says.
"The nightstands don’t have to be matching, and sometimes I quite like the dynamism of slightly mismatched nightstands for a more eclectic look, but they do want to look intentional. And where space is tight, circular-shaped nightstands can work well to help avoid sharp corners and feel soothing."
Although commonly overlooked, we hope this bed nightstand connection will be forgotten no longer.
And alongside the other niche factors like the best Feng Shui bedroom colors and a good Feng Shui headboard, you'll have a beautiful bedroom set up that'll allow restful snoozes every time.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
