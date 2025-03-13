This Is the Most Overlooked Thing When It Comes to Your Bedroom's 'Good Energy' — According to Feng Shui

Any Feng Shui enthusiast knows that the bedroom is one of the most influential spaces in a home, when it comes to harmonizing interior energy. From the layout of your bed to the décor in this room, every accessorizing aspect has a role to play.

When doing a deep dive into the world of bedroom Feng Shui, we noticed that the relationship between a bed and a nightstand can also set the tone for the energy in this space. Specifically speaking, it's all about the alignment of the two.

So we reached out to a couple of experts to explain the importance of bed-nightstand synergy and how to perfect this relationship. Here's what they had to say.

Bed and Nightstand Harmony

See how your nightstand measures up (literally) before you settle on a layout. (Image credit: Sharon Litchfield. Design: Brianna Hughes Interiors)

As per Feng Shui, the height of a nightstand in relation to the bed beside it is an overlooked aspect of the ancient geomancy. Classical Feng Shui practitioner Zoë Vita James tells us that it's best to look for a nightstand that is at a level height with your mattress.

"Avoid picking nightstands that are higher than your bed, to make it comfortable to use during the night for reaching for your glass of water or notebook," she says. "As well as to avoid potential 'sha qi’ or poison arrows from the corners or end of the ledge pointing at you, which may disturb your sleep."

Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho also finds that bed and nightstand heights matter. "It is also better to have a higher bed if you have low qi as having a lower bed can also result in a loss of energy," she adds.

Is it Good to Have a Nightstand by Your Bed?

Nightstands by your bedside? That's a Feng Shui do. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio. Stylist: Claire Delmar)

According to Gary Hawkes, founder of Mr. Feng Shui, it’s good to have nightstands by your bed. "Ideally, you should avoid right angle corners and choose rounded edge or round nightstands in order to soften the stand," he explains. "This will prevent Sha energy (irritation) caused by the sharp edge of the right angles and give the bedroom and bed a more soft, embracing and welcoming feel."

Anjie also finds that nightstands on either side of a bed is essential to Feng Shui bedroom layout. "This balances yin and yang, dark and light, moon and sun, feminine and masculine, as well as the current partners or future partnerships," she notes.

FAQs

What Kind of Nightstands Are Best for Feng Shui?

Where a bed is positioned close to the entrance door of the room, Zoe recommends decorating with a heavy antique or vintage nightstand that goes right down to the floor. "This will help ground the space between the comings and goings of the door and the still sanctuary of the bed, to offer solid protection whilst asleep," she says.

"The nightstands don’t have to be matching, and sometimes I quite like the dynamism of slightly mismatched nightstands for a more eclectic look, but they do want to look intentional. And where space is tight, circular-shaped nightstands can work well to help avoid sharp corners and feel soothing."

Although commonly overlooked, we hope this bed nightstand connection will be forgotten no longer.

And alongside the other niche factors like the best Feng Shui bedroom colors and a good Feng Shui headboard, you'll have a beautiful bedroom set up that'll allow restful snoozes every time.