5 Hacks to Make Entertaining in Your Garden More Comfortable During the Hot Weather

Summer is nearly upon us, which means outdoor entertaining will soon be in full swing. We're sure you're itching to fire up the barbecue and host friends for an alfresco summer soiree, but before you do, you'll need to spare a thought for whether your garden is ready for the occasion.

We're not talking mowing the lawn or dusting off your outdoor furniture. Instead, we're talking weather-proofing your garden to keep your guests happy come rain or shine. Even the most expertly organized garden party can be put on hold if they're not prepared for changes in the weather, and these days we have to be ready for scorching temperatures one moment and torrents of rain the next (not to mention the chilly evenings once the sun goes down).

"Outdoor entertaining is all about anticipating guests' comfort, and nothing is more crucial than managing temperature," says interior designer Christina Kelley. "Designing for multiple seasons, varying sun levels, and fluctuating temperatures from day to night ensures the space remains enjoyable year-round. Thoughtfully layering options to respond to both heat and chill is the mark of a truly exceptional host." Here are six hacks that will level up your own hosting skills this summer, because we can't control the weather, but we can prepare for it.

1. Choose Light Colored Fabrics

Avoid metal furniture in hot climes, and opt for light cushion colors that won't absorb the heat (Image credit: Covet House)

We all pray for a warm and sunny day when hosting guests in the garden, but there is such a thing as "too hot". Summers seem to be getting warmer and warmer wherever you are in the world, so make sure your garden is well-equipped to keep guests cool and comfortable when the temperature soars.

One clever yet simple way to do just that is by choosing modern outdoor furniture in colors like white, gray, and beige to reflect heat. "When choosing outdoor seating in sunny spaces, it's best to use light-colored fabrics to help keep you cool," explains Todd Proctor, sales and service manager of the Christy Sports–owned company, Leisure Living. "Darker fabric colors will absorb heat and UV rays and make you warmer. Imagine wearing a black shirt outside in the sun or a light-colored shirt, the same goes for your patio furniture." It's an easy switch, but it can make a world of difference to your outdoor seating.

Garden Trading Hayle Directors Chair Natural View at Garden Trading Material: Acacia

2. Add a Pergola

Pergolas promise to elevate your patio from an aesthetic point of view, but they're also practical too (Image credit: Charlotte Lea Photography. Design: Christina Kelley Interiors)

Pergola ideas are a popular way to introduce some architectural structure to your backyard, adding height and visual interest to a patio or garden, but they also have plenty of practical benefits as well as aesthetic ones.

"Pergolas are a timeless way to create shade without fully enclosing your outdoor space," explains Joe Raboine, vice president of design at hardscape experts, Belgard. "Add decorative screen panels to the sides for even more comfort (and style). These screens not only block direct sunlight as it shifts throughout the day but also add privacy and a high-end design element."

To offer more shade (and layer up the visual appeal), you can also add some climbing plants to the base of your pergola, so it acts as a trellis. "A trellis provides essential shade while doubling as a beautiful architectural feature," notes Christina Kelley of Christina Kelley Interiors.

LA REDOUTE Wassif Garden Trellis View at La Redoute Material: Acacia

Christina Kelley Interior Designer Christina Kelley creates storied spaces in San Diego that ditch the predictable in favor of timeless designs that embrace heritage, craftsmanship, and the small details that speak volumes. Having lived in Savannah and Boston, she now weaves those design dialects into a fresh take on modern spaces starring art, antiques, big moments, and quiet drama.

3. Chill the Air With An Outdoor Misting Fan

Embrace technology to keep your guests cool in hotter temperatures (Image credit: DUUX)

Hosting a garden party in a dry, arid climate? In this sort of heat, you're sure to see guests retreating indoors to cool down. Unless, that is, you include some clever cooling methods in your patio ideas.

Adding a portable fan to your backyard — or better yet, a misting fan — can really help ease the temperature, especially during the hottest part of the day. The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Cordless Indoor & Outdoor Fan, available at Amazon, has a 20-meter reach and a run time of up to 24 hours. "Position it at the edge of your patio so it cools the space without drenching your guests," says Joe, who also emphasizes the importance of battery-operated models, like this one, for ease of use.

Shark Shark Flexbreeze Pro Mist Cordless Fan View at Amazon Power source: Battery Powered

Joe Raboine Vice President of Design, Belgard With more than 30 years of experience in the outdoor living industry, Joe Raboine began as a masonry and outdoor living contractor in 1992. In 2008 he founded Harmony Outdoor Living, and began manufacturing modular outdoor Elements. His innovations in modular fireplaces and kitchens led to the company’s acquisition by Oldcastle APG in 2013. As Vice President of Design, Joe collaborates across teams to develop tools and strategies that enhance the sales and design process while supporting contractors and dealers with top-tier products and insights.

4. Have a Patio Umbrella on Standby

An umbrella will be your best friend in both the heat and the rain (Image credit: Charlotte Lea Photography. Design: Christina Kelley Interiors)

It might not be the most mind-blowing hack, but it's always a good idea to keep a large umbrella on standby when entertaining outdoors, especially if you don't have any other shady garden ideas. We'd encourage an umbrella over a parasol as they can serve the dual purpose of shade and shelter from rain, but if you're in a predominantly dry clime, then a parasol should do the trick.

"When used with the correct base, the patio umbrella will become your best way to provide relief from the heat," says Todd, who adds that they can reduce the temperature by up to 20 degrees. "Not only provide relief from the sun and rain, but it will also provide a place to hang small patio lights when the sun goes down."

Think carefully about the positioning of your umbrella or parasol, too. "Sometimes the best option for an umbrella is not in the table but next to the table on a rolling freestanding base so that you can move it with the sun and easily block the sun," Todd points out. "Large Cantilever or side post umbrellas are the best way to provide a large amount of shade with a single umbrella." Just be wary of having them up in windy conditions.

Panana Garden Cantilever Hanging Umbrella View at Amazon Color: Khaki

Todd Proctor Sales and Service Manager at Christy Sports/Leisure Living Todd has been in the patio furniture world for over 32 years. He is the sales and service manager at Christy Sports and Leisure Living, helping people to choose the best furniture, fire pit, and more for their outdoor oasis needs.

5. Use an Outdoor Rug to Cool Your Pavers

A rug won't only cozy up your patio but prevent your pavers from absorbing the sun's heat, too (Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

Outdoor rugs have become a staple component of our patio setup. With the rise of outdoor living rooms, complete with traditional "indoor style" furniture that ups the comfort factor, they're now a non-negotiable for many of us — especially when hosting guests. Besides their visual appeal, however, they're a great hack to cool down your patio in hot weather.

The best outdoor rugs will help reflect the sun from your floor, but they work the other way, too. "Stone patios and concrete can get scorching under the summer sun or make your space feel cold and unwelcoming when it gets colder," says Joe. "Think about laying down a large, durable outdoor rug to keep surfaces cooler for bare feet when it's hotter and add a cozy feel when it's cooler to warm up the space. There is also now cooling technology that allows decking materials to stay cooler in the sun to help keep bare feet and paws comfortable in the hot summer sun."

John Lewis ANYDAY Graded Stripe Indoor/outdoor Rug View at John Lewis Size: 150 x 90cm

Don't let hot weather get in the way of your hosting plans this summer. With some sensible planning, you can prepare for every eventuality, even in the most changeable weather climates. With these expert-approved hacks, you can make the most of the summer months (and beyond) come rain or shine.