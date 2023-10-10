The 12 best placemats - instantly elevate every meal you're ever going to have

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Placemats not only protect wood, marble and other table surfaces from hot plates, they provide a styling opportunity too.

Whether you like a simple or a sophisticated tablescape, placemats allow you to layer colors and textures–and to ultimately flatter the food you're serving.

If you've invested in one of the best dinnerware sets, you'll want to frame your plates and bowls with the best placemats. So check out our round-up from the best home decor stores and find your favorites.

Best scalloped placemats

1. Scallop-edged placemat View at H&M Price: $14.99 These pretty 100% cotton scalloped placemats are available in two contrasting designs. Choose from dusky pink with a bold red edge or cream with a gold-hued edge for an on-trend style statement at the table. 2. Scalloped linen placemats View at Anthropologie Price: $80 set of 4 Made from French flax linen, these charming placemats from Bed Threads are offered in a choice of five contrasting neutral, muted and bold tones, from white and grey, sage and olive, terracotta and rust and more. 3. Quilted placemat View at Zara Home Price: $22.90 Practical and pretty, this cotton quilted placemat has a polyester filling that will help protect your table from hot plates, and scalloped edges for a soft feminine style. It's available in olive green or white and can be washed up to 86ºF.

Best round placemats

1. Ruffle-edge placemat View at Anthropologie Price: $198 set of 4 Designed by Joanna Buchanan, this handcrafted set of four (D15") round straw placemats has a striking contrasting fringe in black or red around each to perfectly offset your cooking creations. 2. Basketweave placemat View at Nordstrom Price: $20 This woven (D15") round placemat is crafted in designer Sandy Chilewich's New York studio and is made from a durable vinyl material to keep it looking good. Choose from Espresso, Ivy, Gravel or Linen tones. 3. Round jute placemat View at H&M Price: $12.99 Made from braided jute this (D14") round placemat has a contrasting edge in a choice of red or brown and offers simple everyday style at the table. Team the placemats with matching coasters for maximum effect.

Best rustic placemats

1. Duke placemat View at Anthropologie Price: $18 Made from viscose and linen, these (L19"xW16") woven placemats have a fringed trim and can be teamed with a matching table runner for relaxed, rustic style. Available in dark gray, lilac, oatmeal or honey. 2. Bistro stripe placemat View at Burke Decor Price: $44 This (L19"xW14") 100% cotton placemat is offered in Coral, Indigo, French blue or Platinum, with cream-colored woven stripes and will provide a rustic French farmhouse feel. Maximize the effect with oversized napkins in the same series. 3. Essential cotton placemats View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $48 set of 4 This simple set of 100% cotton (14"W x 19"L) placemats offers earthy, natural style and manages to be soft and sturdy at the same time. They are machine washable and available in ivory, olive or mustard.

Best smart placemats

1. Black patterned placemats View at H&M Price: $20.99 pack of 2 Made with medium-density fiberboard and cork. this set of placemats has a black and white laminated, graphic pattern on the front for dramatic style at the dining table. Pair with black plates and gold-hued flatware for added interest. 2. Smythe placemat View at Wayfair Price: $20.99 set of 6 Offering value that's hard to beat, this set of slightly ribbed cotton (L19"xW13") placemats is available in eight muted shades including teal, pink, blue, white and gray and can be popped in the washing machine after use. 3. Jodon striped placemat View at Wayfair Price: $37.99 set of 6 Smart and sturdy, this set of six striped placemats is water, oil and stain-resistant, so can stand up to spillages at family dinners with kids or riotous parties with friends. Hand wash them after use to keep them looking their best.