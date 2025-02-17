Introducing 'Pattern Sprinkling' — The Cool (and Fool-Proof) New Way to Use Prints in Your Home
Imagine if pattern drenching had a quieter, more refined older sister
If you're up-to-date in the interior design world, you may have noticed that the pendulum has swung back in favor of patterns lately. Sofas, wallpapers, rugs — nothing is off the table. But the thing about playing with patterns is that it's actually much harder than it looks. For a foolproof strategy, meet a new trick we're calling 'pattern sprinkling.'
It's not drenching a space in pattern; it's not purposely clashing prints — it's cleverly 'sprinkling' the same motif across a space, creating a more cohesive yet playful palette. "I absolutely love this approach," says Marta Balazs, a London-based interior designer and founder of Embee Interiors. "It’s a sophisticated and intentional way to introduce visual interest without overwhelming a space, particularly for people who aren't necessarily into maximalism. Subtle patterns bring a sense of rhythm and movement, making a room feel dynamic yet cohesive."
And while patterns can imbue a space with personality, the interior design trend can also easily start to feel chaotic, rather than curated. So how does 'pattern sprinkling' work? We break down our new concept below.
As explained, pattern sprinkling is exactly what the name implies: sprinkling a repeated pattern or motif throughout a room. Unlike pattern drenching, this approach is much softer and more subtle. The key is ensuring you maintain a sense of balance. Don't feel like you need to repeat the exact same pattern — but incorporate a common shape, color, or pattern in at least two-three different ways throughout the room.
"Repetition in interior design creates a sense of harmony and balance," says Marta Balazs. "When patterns are subtly echoed throughout a room — like in a rug, cushions, and artwork — it ties everything together effortlessly. This approach ensures that the space feels intentional and luxe rather than busy or mismatched."
In the living room above, a geometric print is repeated in both the patterned rug, as well as in the artwork hanging above the fireplace. The effect is subtle, but brings a sense of cohesion to the space.
Marta is a London-based interior designer who has used patterns extensively in her client's homes. Marta has worked for various renown design studios and retailers before founding her own interior design business in 2017. Marta's design cater heavily to craft spaces that are unique to the individual.
When picking your pattern, you want to remember how it may affect the room. For example, "Pattern can be a great choice to make open concept rooms feel cozy, making the design and layout feel more intentional and well connected," says James Mellan-Matulewicz, an interior designer and CEO at UK-based luxury design and wallpaper studio, Bobbi Beck.
James adds, "To prevent a room from feeling flat or one-dimensional try adding vertical stripes to your walls to make ceilings feel taller or using repeated horizontal patterns helps to widen a room."
James is the CEO and interior designer at Cornwall-based design and print studio, Bobbi Beck. His company expertly crafts patterned wallpapers to incorporate in interiors. James' experience and business make him an expert at pattern design and how prints work within interior spaces.
Whether you want to use pattern sprinkling to embrace your wildest maximalist design ideas, or to bring a little life to your otherwise neutral space, this decorating technique will help create a design-forward space.
For a refined take on pattern sprinkling, Marta suggests following these four rules:
1. Varying Scales — Mix different sizes of the same pattern (e.g., a bold striped rug with fine pinstripe cushions) to create depth without overwhelming the space.
2. Playing with Texture — Introduce patterns through different materials, like a subtly embossed wallpaper (the bas relief trend would be a stunning take on textured pattern) or a woven textile, for added sophistication.
3. Keep the Color Palette Cohesive — Monochromatic color schemes or tonal variations ensure the look feels elevated rather than chaotic. It is a common misconception that pattern has to mean bold, bright colors. Go for a print in a neutral tone for an elegant play on the trend.
4. Anchoring with Solids — To maintain balance, pair patterned elements with solid-colored furniture and finishes to let them stand out without competing.
Shop the Look
Now that you have all the knowledge you need, it is time to start sprinkling your home with a playful print or two. Stripes, florals, checkers, or plaid; I am betting that pattern sprinkling will be the trend to try this year.
