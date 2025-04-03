Leopard Spots Are Over — Here's Why Tiger Print Is the Next Big Trend in Design

Tiger print prowls back onto the scene with an edge similar to that of its leopard-print predecessor — only this time, richer, sharper, and dare we say more decadent.

a maximalist library with animal print rug painted red
(Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: NICOLEHOLLIS)
Have we become numb to leopard print? Possibly. It’s sprawled across the floors of too many see-and-be-seen restaurants, and thanks to last year's “Mob Wife” TikTok aesthetic, every influencer (and every impeccably cool great aunt who bought it new in the 60s) has a cheetah-print coat on standby. Fawn had its chance but never quite hit — too soft, too subtle — perhaps a little too nice.

But tiger — the latest feline on the fray — is bringing more bite, more swagger, and just enough danger to make decorating with animal prints feel subversive again.

It’s bolder, sharper, and carries a defiant glamour that makes leopard look almost... polite. “Tiger print brings a boldness that feels fresh and a little more rebellious,” says interior designer Annie Downing. “It has a strong sense of movement, a graphic punch, and a certain regality that wants attention.” Scalamandré’s now-iconic tiger print, for instance, has been a favorite of both stately homes and rule-breaking boutique hotels alike.

Living room with bookshelf and animal print chairs

Tiger print's warmth anchors a space, creating a counterpoint to eclectic elements — like the riot of colorful book spines stacked on this living room shelf.

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman)

As is and was the case for the leopard revival before it, the tiger trend is far from new. Your favorite 1970s rockstar probably had a tiger-striped rug in their sunken living room. “Leopard has decades — if not centuries — of credibility, but tiger print isn’t exactly new either,” says Annie. “It has deep historical roots, from antique carpets to French textiles, so while it might feel like a ‘moment’ right now, it’s hardly a passing trend.”

The key, of course, is execution. Instead of an over-the-top, literal approach, 100% of the time, designers are taking toward tiger print with modern nuance. Studio Shamshiri and Christopher Farr have both reinterpreted the motif with graphic, lightning bolt-like effects — more suggestion than stripe.

Tiger print rug pops inside a classic, mostly white home

A little goes a long way. One well-placed tiger print piece can electrify a space, adding movement, depth, and a healthy dose of attitude.

(Image credit: Lindsay Brown. Design: Annie Downing. Stylist: Adam Fortner)

Annie says that getting it right hinges on two things: “restraint and context.” Consider Tigre, the recently opened NYC hotspot inspired by the same tiger craze fueling this revival. The space offsets energetic patterns with warm, moody lighting and richly textured solids — mohair, velvet, and aged leather are all fair game.

Not all of us have a bar to furnish, but Annie suggests starting small: an ottoman, a statement pillow. That said, she’s not against a full-fledged tiger print wallpaper moment, either.

Tiger print carries a strong legacy, but today remains anything but tame. Shop 2025's boldest look — decidedly not declawed.

Ahead, six ways to walk on the wild side.

Tigris – Rust/black
Nordic Knots
Tigris, 8' x 10'

Chances are, you’ve seen this patterned rug before — likely on Instagram. Originally designed for Tase Gallery, it merges bold, art-forward energy with a sense of refinement. Go for the rich, rust-based version (pictured), or opt for a softer beige tiger stripe for something more understated.

Tiger print lampshade
Tinker & Tallulah
"The Tigress" Lampshade

Some prints come and go, but tiger has legs — just ask this Art Deco lampshade by Tinker & Tallulah. Inspired by the coat of an Indian tiger and finished with playful tassels, it proves that detail is everything.

Tiger Stacking Dish
Jonathan Adler
Tiger Stacking Dish

You could, of course, go for an actual tiger — trinket tray, that is. Jonathan Adler’s sculptural take is both a wild resting place for your jewelry and keys and an instant shortcut to an effortlessly collected-looking tabletop.

Z Gallerie, Bronze Tiger Lumbar Pillow
Z Gallerie
Bronze Tiger Lumbar Pillow

For those who find traditional tiger print a little too bold, this modern, lightened-up version — reimagined as a lumbar cushion — strikes a balance between statement and subtlety. A pop of cobalt piping seals the deal.

williams-sonoma, Soho Storage Bench in Scalamandre Tigre
Williams Sonoma
Soho Storage Bench in Scalamandre Tigre

Scalamandré’s tiger print is the gold standard — arguably the most recognizable version of the motif. Here, it’s reinterpreted as a bench with antique-inspired feet, a plush seat, and even hidden storage — proof that wild sensibilities and everyday wear can coexist.

Saks Fifth Avenue tiger print napkin
L'Objet
Tiger-Print Linen Sateen Napkins, Set of 4

L’Objet has a knack for making things we never knew we needed. Exhibit A: a sculptural plate topper that adds instant drama to a table setting. Boring tablescapes, begone.

Given the sheer volume of animal prints making their way into interiors, we had to ask: animal prints on animal prints — zebra print on tiger print, yes or no?

“For me, it’s a no,” admits Annie. “I love a bold moment, but mixing multiple animal prints feels overwhelming — too much.”

That said, if you must mix, she has one rule: “Keep one print dominant and let the other be an accent in a more subtle, small-scale application. Otherwise, I say let the tiger (or leopard) have its moment without competition.” Duly noted.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

