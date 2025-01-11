How to Organize Jewelry — 6 Professional Tips to Keep Your Treasured Trinkets Tidy

Whether you’re an avid collector, a costume jewelry magpie, or only have a few key pieces, you’ll want to ensure that you organize your jewelry in a way that prevents them from becoming tangled or, even worse, broken.

The best jewelry organizers are one option, but sometimes the most effective ways of storing and organizing your jewelry can be more imaginative.

Jewelry is a prized possession to many, so keeping it safe in a way that suits you and your organization habits should definitely be a priority.

1. Review Your Collection

Before you start thinking of different stylish storage solutions for even the smallest of spaces — you’ll want to take a look at your pieces first and decide what items you’d like to keep hold of and what items you should think about getting rid of.

Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing explains that "organizing jewelry presents unique challenges. Most jewelry is easily tangled, and most collections are made up of small, easily jumbled pieces. The first step is to review all of your jewelry to see what you’d like to keep and what’s a priority."

2. Separate Into Categories

Like everything in life, jewelry has its own sub-categories that will determine how you’d like to organize and store it. For example, due to the length of necklaces, you’ll want to make sure they are properly displayed to stop them from getting tangled or broken. A smart, easy home organization idea if you ask us!

"Take out the keepsakes or sentimental items you will never actually wear. These should not live in your main jewelry collection. Rather, they belong in the keepsake bin. Next separate everyday pieces from formal ones," says Ben.

3. Keep Jewelry Storage Simple

Now you have streamlined your jewelry collection, it’s important to not overcomplicate the organization process and to keep a clear goal in mind. Doing this will allow you to make sense of your space and teach you to make the most out of a small closet and all that it holds.

"You should now know the quantity of jewelry you’re working with so you can find the perfect storage solution. The more complicated a storage system is the less likely you are to use it. We want every container to be simple and to have a purpose," explains Ben.

4. Use See-Through Containers

If your jewelry collection is extensive then having different organizers for each category might benefit you. "Complicated jewelry boxes that have a ton of drawers and openings seem like they are the perfect solution but everything is likely going to get thrown in and jumbled up. Plus jewelry boxes that open on top always collect items on them and never get opened," claims Ben.

Instead, choose a jewelry organizer that clearly displays all of your items so you can easily see them. This way, you’re more likely to wear them on a regular basis. and it's a great way to make open storage look better.

5. Invest in Jewelry Drawer Dividers

You may not want your jewelry out on display on either a nightstand or a dressing table. Store your jewelry away neatly by investing in some jewelry drawer dividers, like these Jenseits 4 Jewelry Organizer Drawer Insert from Amazon. We also love this Stackers Medium Expandable Jewelry Storage Tray from The Container Store.

"Nightstands with closed storage allow you to tuck away your essentials neatly, such as the jewelry you wear everyday. This will keep surfaces clear, making for a restful, organized environment," says Ayten Nadeau, founder of I-TEN Designs.

6. Find Space-Saving Ways to Store and Display

One thing that has to be considered when it comes to organizing your jewelry collection is what kind of space you’re working with. It’s a lovely thought being able to have all of your jewelry out on display, but if you haven’t quite got the space to do so, then you may need to consider other options.

This BAGSMART Hanging Jewelry Organizer from Amazon is the ideal solution if you’re working with a smaller space. It can be easily hung on the back of a door and has a seamless, streamlined design.

Bussdis Necklace Stand View at Amazon Price: $9.99 Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing recommends this slimline necklace stand that will sit stylishly on any dressing table or sideboard. Jewelry Organizer - 6-Tier View at Target Price: $16.99 This jewelry organizer is specifically good for earring collectors. It can hold 140 pairs and can also be folded away if necessary.

FAQS

Is a jewelry box or stand better?

If you like to have your jewelry on show and have a vast necklace collection, then a stand might be a better choice. Alternatively, a jewelry box is great for those who prefer to keep their jewelry hidden away but still have it appropriately organized.

Livingetc's advice Editor, Faiza Saqib, tells us: "I love my little jewelry box; it helps me keep things in order, and best of all, it's the perfect hidden storage solution. I don't like to display my jewelry, so having a jewelry box is perfect for me — and allows me to grab my favorite pieces whenever I want."