A Toolbox for Your Jewelry? This Aesthetic Trick for Storage Is Going Viral

I have three boxes of accessories in my closet and, somehow, I end up reaching for the same stack of earrings and bracelets every. single. day. Then, once in a while, I'll venture into my jewelry pouches and promise myself to reach for them more. Only to forget and end up back where I started.

But I've since found a jewelry organization solution to this issue and it's a toolbox. Stay with me! I was just as confused at first but TikTok convinced me of its charm and I also have it on good authority, as you'll read firsthand, that it's organizer-approved.

So if you've been losing your favorite trinket finds to the depths of random pouches and repurposed boxes, this one's for you.

Toolboxes for Jewelry Storage

Bahco BH3149-OR Tool Box £33.85 at Amazon UK Color: Orange Gorgeous color aside, this is exactly the kind of toolbox you need for a vast collection of accessories.

The best jewelry organizers are meant to keep your trinkets tangle-free and in place for easy accessorizing. And, as evidenced by interior design enthusiast Dani Klaric's TikTok, with a few add-ons, toolboxes are a clever catch-all for your closet.

"It’s a smart and budget-friendly idea, especially for those looking for a practical, portable solution," says professional organizer Arabella Drake. "It could also appeal to someone who prefers to reuse items they already own or take a more environmentally conscious approach. The key is to choose a toolbox with a shallow top tray and plenty of compartments to keep pieces separated and prevent tangling."

That said, Arabella does point out that this toolbox trick has some important limitations. Although all easily solvable, let's outline the drawbacks of a bare toolbox. "They have no dedicated jewelry compartments. And since they aren't lined with tarnish-resistant materials, it could risk discoloration of your accessories," she adds.

"The compartments are often too deep or large for small items, which can lead to wasted space or messy storage unless you invest in extra dividers or trays. Without soft linings, delicate pieces can knock against each other, potentially leading to scratches, bent clasps, or loose stones, particularly if the box is moved or carried."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But as Dani points out in her video, the key to properly using a tool chest as a stylish jewelry box is to dress it with the add-ons it needs to keep your jewelry tarnish-free and untangled, too.

First, here are some sleek toolboxes to consider.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

Amazon 7 Tray Heavy Duty Cantilever Tool Box £36.99 at Amazon UK Color: Red If you prefer a pop of red, then this compartmentalized toolbox is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. B&Q Costway Steel Tool Box £74.95 at B&Q Color: Black This Costway Steel Tool Box is the closest thing to a jewelry organizer, and it has pull-out trays for easy categorization. Amazon Fold Out Metal Tool Box £58.99 at Amazon UK Color: Silver If you're in on the chrome trend and you'd like to carry the aesthetic into your closet, this Fold Out Metal Tool Box is ideal.

Now let's move on to how to make your toolbox jewelry-ready, so you can get this organizer set up and ready to go.

"As shown in the TikTok, you can find smaller jewellery inserts that are the right size for toolbox compartments, which are great for separating rings, studs, or delicate chains. These Velvet-Lined Stackable Trays from Amazon are a good example," suggests Arabella.

"Using soft velvet inserts will prevent scratching and tangling. You can cut larger sheets, like these Flat Jewelry Sponges, to size for a perfect fit. Some inserts, like these Slotted Black Foam Inserts, have purpose-built holes for items like earrings, which can help keep everything in place."

Arabella tells me that you can also take this easy home organization idea one step further and add mini clear compartment boxes to give each pair of earrings its own space. "This Empty Square Organizer Set is for that purpose, and you can line each section with cut-to-size velvet for added protection. I’d also suggest labelling the compartments if you’re storing lots of similar-looking pieces," she adds.

"If your toolbox is made of metal, I’d definitely recommend sticking a few of these Anti-Tarnish Strip Tabs, also from Amazon, inside the compartments to help prevent discoloration, especially for silver jewelry."

Stylish Alternative Organizers

Anthropologie Shrimps x Daisy London Large Jewelry Case £79 at Anthropologie (US) Color: Green I can't get enough of this Shrimps x Daisy London Large Jewelry Case. From the green checkerboard print to the travel-friendly size, it's worth bringing home. Holloways of Ludlow HAY Colour Storage Jewellery Box - Lavender £25 at Holloways of Ludlow Color: Lavender Another one of my current travel favorites is this HAY Color Storage Jewelry Box - Lavender. However, it also works if you have a small selection of go-to accessories. John Lewis Stackers Faux Leather Classic Jewellery Box £85 at John Lewis Color: Blush Pink Arabella tells me that this Stackers Faux Leather Classic Jewellery Box is a client favorite, and I can see why. Plus, how adorable is the blushy pink hue?

FAQs

Is a Jewelry Box or a Stand Better?

When it comes to making a decision between storing your accessories in a jewelry box or a trinket stand, it's important to consider the weight of your collection. If you have a few staple pieces on hand, a stand works best.

However, if you have a sizable collection of jewelry, I recommend opting for a jewelry box (or a toolbox) to keep your collection organized. In addition, you can even introduce a small stand to your dressing table to keep your regular stack on display.

If you're interested in rehoming your jewelry into a decked out toolbox, I recommend sorting through your collection and paring it back before you get to organizing. This will allow you to keep the trinkets that truly deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

And if you like the idea of a catch-all solution for your jewelry, then you may also be interested in the catch-all closet idea for your home, also known as an “everything closet”.