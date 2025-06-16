A Toolbox for Your Jewelry? This Aesthetic Trick for Storage Is Going Viral
The cure to knotted necklaces, tangled anklets, and lost rings
I have three boxes of accessories in my closet and, somehow, I end up reaching for the same stack of earrings and bracelets every. single. day. Then, once in a while, I'll venture into my jewelry pouches and promise myself to reach for them more. Only to forget and end up back where I started.
But I've since found a jewelry organization solution to this issue and it's a toolbox. Stay with me! I was just as confused at first but TikTok convinced me of its charm and I also have it on good authority, as you'll read firsthand, that it's organizer-approved.
So if you've been losing your favorite trinket finds to the depths of random pouches and repurposed boxes, this one's for you.
@daniklaric
best purchase of my entire life♬ original sound - 🔮
Toolboxes for Jewelry Storage
The best jewelry organizers are meant to keep your trinkets tangle-free and in place for easy accessorizing. And, as evidenced by interior design enthusiast Dani Klaric's TikTok, with a few add-ons, toolboxes are a clever catch-all for your closet.
"It’s a smart and budget-friendly idea, especially for those looking for a practical, portable solution," says professional organizer Arabella Drake. "It could also appeal to someone who prefers to reuse items they already own or take a more environmentally conscious approach. The key is to choose a toolbox with a shallow top tray and plenty of compartments to keep pieces separated and prevent tangling."
That said, Arabella does point out that this toolbox trick has some important limitations. Although all easily solvable, let's outline the drawbacks of a bare toolbox. "They have no dedicated jewelry compartments. And since they aren't lined with tarnish-resistant materials, it could risk discoloration of your accessories," she adds.
"The compartments are often too deep or large for small items, which can lead to wasted space or messy storage unless you invest in extra dividers or trays. Without soft linings, delicate pieces can knock against each other, potentially leading to scratches, bent clasps, or loose stones, particularly if the box is moved or carried."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
But as Dani points out in her video, the key to properly using a tool chest as a stylish jewelry box is to dress it with the add-ons it needs to keep your jewelry tarnish-free and untangled, too.
First, here are some sleek toolboxes to consider.
Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.
Color: Silver
If you're in on the chrome trend and you'd like to carry the aesthetic into your closet, this Fold Out Metal Tool Box is ideal.
Now let's move on to how to make your toolbox jewelry-ready, so you can get this organizer set up and ready to go.
"As shown in the TikTok, you can find smaller jewellery inserts that are the right size for toolbox compartments, which are great for separating rings, studs, or delicate chains. These Velvet-Lined Stackable Trays from Amazon are a good example," suggests Arabella.
"Using soft velvet inserts will prevent scratching and tangling. You can cut larger sheets, like these Flat Jewelry Sponges, to size for a perfect fit. Some inserts, like these Slotted Black Foam Inserts, have purpose-built holes for items like earrings, which can help keep everything in place."
Arabella tells me that you can also take this easy home organization idea one step further and add mini clear compartment boxes to give each pair of earrings its own space. "This Empty Square Organizer Set is for that purpose, and you can line each section with cut-to-size velvet for added protection. I’d also suggest labelling the compartments if you’re storing lots of similar-looking pieces," she adds.
"If your toolbox is made of metal, I’d definitely recommend sticking a few of these Anti-Tarnish Strip Tabs, also from Amazon, inside the compartments to help prevent discoloration, especially for silver jewelry."
Stylish Alternative Organizers
FAQs
Is a Jewelry Box or a Stand Better?
When it comes to making a decision between storing your accessories in a jewelry box or a trinket stand, it's important to consider the weight of your collection. If you have a few staple pieces on hand, a stand works best.
However, if you have a sizable collection of jewelry, I recommend opting for a jewelry box (or a toolbox) to keep your collection organized. In addition, you can even introduce a small stand to your dressing table to keep your regular stack on display.
If you're interested in rehoming your jewelry into a decked out toolbox, I recommend sorting through your collection and paring it back before you get to organizing. This will allow you to keep the trinkets that truly deserve a spot in your wardrobe.
And if you like the idea of a catch-all solution for your jewelry, then you may also be interested in the catch-all closet idea for your home, also known as an “everything closet”.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
I'd Have Never Thought Mid-Century Modern Style Would Work So Well for a Bathroom — But These 10 Examples Prove They're a Match Made in Heaven
The mid-century look gets a modern makeover in these stunning bathroom projects, all handpicked by the experts
-
Off to 3daysofdesign? These Are the Coolest Things to Do and See in Copenhagen This Week
We've broken down everything you should know ahead of the festival, from interactive installations to culinary pop-ups and more
-
The Most Innovative Anti-Aging Secret Might Not Be a Serum — It Might Be This Cleverly-Designed Pillow
This unusually-shaped pillow promises to stop sleep wrinkles before they start — taking the pressure off in more ways than one
-
Inflatable Mugs? Blow-Up Bowls? No, This Brand Makes Hyper-Realistic 'Inflated' Decor That's Actually Ceramic
From the bold color to the blown-up silhouette, Home Studyo's collection turns everyday objects into playfully inflated sculptures
-
Okay, We're In — Anthropologie Is Doing 'Tomato Girl Summer' Again This Year, so We Are Too
From garden-party table fare to sun-ripened scents, here’s everything a fictional Italian villa dweller would already have in her cart
-
H&M HOME Just Launched a Resort-Themed Collection Designed by a Hotel Design 'A-Lister'
Designed by trailblazing creative director Gabriella Khalil, founder of celebrity favorite beach estate Palm Heights, the retro-fueled line is "joyful, sunny, and elegantly simple"
-
This £250 Garden Chair Looks Like It Belongs at a Boutique Hotel — and Might Be the Best Backyard Buy of 2025
It’s modular. It’s eucalyptus wood. And yes, it’s from John Lewis
-
This New Collaboration Reinvents a Centuries-Old Bedding Style Into Something That Feels Totally Cool Again
Quilting may make you think of your grandmother, but this modern take from Glassette x Secret Linen Store feels like a breath of fresh air
-
Finally, a Stylish Desk to Work From Home On (and It Folds and Seamlessly Stores Away as Soon as It Hits 5pm)
Close your laptop, fold your desk, and leave the office out of sight and out of mind
-
Our Favorite Lamp From Matthew Williamson's Latest Pooky Collection Captures the Feel of a "Hedonistic Ibizan Marketplace"
With bold, punchy colors and an almost cosmic-like base, it completely flips the switch on bland lighting