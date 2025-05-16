What Is a Purse Bowl? This Is the Latest Trend to Streamline the Organization of Your Purse’s Contents in a Far More Clever Way

An embarrassingly high screen time comes with pros that are few and far between. However, one such advantage to being chronically online is finding gems amidst the chaos of trends that just won't stick. And purse bowls are golden.

When it comes to handbag storage, all your purses might be tidy, but their contents are most likely not. Guilty of this myself, I'll often end up sticking to my everyday bag, rather than truly getting use out of the other gorgeous bags in my wardrobe.

But what if I told you there is a solution that will keep your purse's contents in reach and organized so you can swap from bag to bag on a whim, without forgetting any of your essentials? This is a style of entryway organization I'm willing to take on board.

What Is a Purse Bowl?

In short, a clever little bowl to catch the contents of your bag day in and day out. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

"It’s exactly what it sounds like," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. "A decorative bowl or basket that you keep by the door to drop your purse's daily contents in on your way into your home."

She goes on to point out that it’s a simple but stylish way to create a consistent landing spot for something you use every day, and I'm in total agreement. I first took note of this idea from Danielle Carolan's TikTok video and was curious to know if organizers are on the purse bowl boat, too.

And it turns out that this concept has Meaghan's stamp of approval. "They eliminate the 'where did I leave my stuff?' moment and keep your most-used items in one place," she notes. "It’s also a great way to keep your home looking tidy since you’re not dropping your bag's contents on the floor or counter."

Catchalls are a common entryway organizer, but having one dedicated to your handbag essentials will make life so much easier.

TikTok rules suggest an entryway, but I say there's room in a closet, too. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: FIGR Architecture Studio)

FAQs

Where Should You Place Your Purse Bowl?

Ideally, Meaghan recommends locating your purse bowl right by your main entryway. "On a console table, in the mudroom, or even on a bench or shelf near the door is perfect," she adds. "It should be easy to reach and part of your natural coming-and-going flow, so it becomes a habit."

Even Marie Kondo's entryway organization tips involve keeping a catchall in place, and the purse bowl is just an elevated, focused take on this brilliant idea.

Although an entryway is the best spot for a purse bowl, it might not be the smartest move if you're trying to make the most of a small entryway. Which is why I'm all for shifting purse bowls to wardrobes, too.

This way, the moment you saunter into your closet, you can tip your bag's contents into the purse bowl and pepper your pick of the day in with the rest of your organized handbags.

What's the Best Catchall for a Purse Bowl?

The way I see it, most sturdy bowls would work perfectly. However, it's better to go for solid glass, marble, or steel rather than delicate crystal and dainty ceramics to avoid cracking them at first empty.

Plus, it's just as important to avoid picking a bowl that's too large or too small. The former will inadvertently cause you to accumulate clutter, and the latter will lead to a messy entryway.

Lastly, keep it cute. Don't settle on just any dingy bowl for it's the first thing you see when you enter your home and can easily set false impressions for what's ahead.

My final thoughts? I'm obsessed. The idea of a purse bowl might not seem revolutionary to some, but as someone who is constantly having to buy multiple mini lip glosses, hand sanitizers, and mints for each purse, I can now save some coin and switch from purse to purse with this easy home organization idea. And it's all thanks to my screen time (ha).