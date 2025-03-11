Marie Kondo's 5 Tricks for an Organized Entryway Helped Me Cut My Clutter — And Uncover the Value of Space

An icon in the decluttering and home organization space, Marie Kondo is an expert with a flair for cutting clutter and transforming homes into beautiful living spaces. So when I was attempting to tackle my chaotic entryway, I went straight to the expert of all things organization.

As you'll soon read, Marie's advice on how to organize an entryway is both simple and efficient. These nifty tips get the job done and ensure that your entryway is in tip-top shape at all times.

So let's get into Marie's best tips for an organized entryway so you can make a brilliant first impression with your immaculate foyer.

1. Carve Out a Space for Daily Use Items

Systematic storage is the key to a streamlined space. (Image credit: KonMari)

"A great way to keep your entryways organized is to decide on a fixed location for items that are used daily in this space," she says. "This includes common items such as keys and pens for signing for deliveries."

This simple trick will ensure that you map out your entryway organization with intention. The only thing we recommend is keeping it as minimal as possible. After all, you don't want your guests to be met with an overflowing entryway table.

Marie Kondo Social Links Navigation Tidying Expert Enchanted with organizing since her childhood, Marie began her tidying consultant business as a 19-year-old university student in Tokyo. Today, Marie is a renowned tidying expert helping people around the world to transform their cluttered homes into spaces of serenity and inspiration.

2. Utilize Trays for Optimized Organization

A tray here and a bowl there could do just the trick. (Image credit: KonMari)

"I've found that it's helpful to use a tray or something similar to keep small items neatly stored," says Marie. And while this trick tends to be used in dressing rooms and living rooms alike, the entryway seems to be missing out.

Plus, it's one of the best ways to organize an entry with no storage space. You can use a large tray to keep your entryway items in check but we recommend opting for a bowl that's smaller as this will keep you from turning this space into a gluttonous catchall.

3. Create a Workflow for Incoming Deliveries

Optimizing this space for incoming parcels and mail is a gamechanger. (Image credit: KonMari)

"Consider the workflow so that you can efficiently open mail and deliveries on the spot when you receive them," she guides. "This will also allow you to place the contents, packing materials, and boxes in their designated places.

"And it's also important that you can take out the trash smoothly. By doing this, you can avoid leaving envelopes, leaflets, and cardboard boxes at the entryway."

One of the most common entryway organization mistakes is disrupting the flow and this clever trick will keep you from doing just that.

4. Dedicate Fixed Locations for Clutter-Free Categories

Replace haphazard storage with intentional organization. (Image credit: KonMari)

"Decide on the fixed locations for each item in the entryway, share them with the whole family, and make it a rule to always put things back after use," she suggests. "It's always a good idea to discuss the importance of keeping the entryway tidy with the whole family."

By laying down the law with your family and making sure that everyone plays a role in keeping the entryway tidy, you can expect future home decluttering sessions to be few and far between.

5. Maintain Order While Keeping it Chic

Making your entryway look good will charm visitors and keep the clutter from piling. (Image credit: KonMari)

"Lastly, I recommend decorating the entryway beautifully with seasonal flowers or your favorite ornaments," she says. "By creating a beautifully decorated entryway, you can keep the motivation to keep it clean and tidy."

Although this isn't your typical decluttering trick, Marie makes a great point. Indulging in an entryway makeover, no matter how large or small, will make you appreciate this space more and in turn, protect it from getting clutter-full.

Brass Plate View at H&M Price: £39.95

Size: 12 cm This Brass Plate from H&M is the perfect catchall for your entryway items. Grab your keys, maybe your wallet, and possibly a mint, and you'll be on your chic way. Faux-Leather Bucket View at Anthropologie Price: £78

Color: Black Although originally intended for log storage, this Faux-Leather Bucket from Anthropologie is a brilliant entryway organizer. Use it for parcels, mail, or even a couple of winter scarves and mitts. Grayson Storage Console Table View at John Lewis Price: £329

Color: Dark I spotted this gorgeous Grayson Storage Console Table from John Lewis and it's the perfect fit for an entryway. Tall for basket storage below and sleek, too.

All about getting to the root of the clutter, Marie's advice doesn't end there. (Image credit: KonMari)

Why Do Entryways Tend to Host Clutter?

In her expertise, Marie Kondo explains that there are several reasons why entryways are becoming hotspots for clutter. "Typically, people tend to hoard mail and leaflets, intending to check them later," she says. "They also tend to leave trash bags and other things that they are meant to leave the home in this space.

"People also tend to leave their bags and other outdoor items in the entryway in a rush before they go out or after they come home. Plus, sand and dust come in from outside and accumulate here."

What Are the Main Things You Should Store in an Entryway?

"Since I take off my shoes at home, we have a shoe closet at the entryway — the type whose contents cannot be seen from the outside," she says. "There I also store slippers for visitors, umbrellas, and items for my kids to play outside.

"In the built-in shelf drawers at the entryway, I store items that I want to grab quickly when I go out. I usually keep sunglasses, car keys, and other small items needed before I step out, as well as a set of incense sticks that I light at the entryway every morning."

Depending on whether you have a small entryway or are blessed with some extra foyer real estate, your storage priorities can vary. However, her rule of thumb is to keep it as minimal as possible.

Why Is it Important to Keep an Entryway Clutter-Free?

According to Marie, it's essential to keep your entryway free from clutter because this is the first place you see when you enter a house, and hence defines the impression of said space.

"By keeping the entryway clean and tidy, you will feel relieved and relaxed every time you come home from outside," she explains. "Also, if the entryway is clean and tidy, you will be able to get what you need smoothly, forget fewer things, and go out with a sense of calm."

And if you're having trouble decluttering this space, you can always use the KonMari method to help you pare it back.

How Often Should We Declutter Our Entryways?

"If you have decided on a fixed location for everything in your house, there is no need to do major decluttering frequently, since you can maintain the tidy state by simply putting things back in their designated place after use," says Marie. "However, I understand that sometimes even the simple, daily routine of putting things back after use is difficult when you are busy with work or housework during the day.

"In that case, I recommend you make it a habit to check the entryway and do a quick tidy-up by the end of the day - that way, you can use the entryway in a pleasant state every morning."

Marie's insight on decluttering and organization never fails. And yes, oftentimes, decluttering rules and hacks aren't a one-size-fits-all. However, her insight on maintaining an entryway is extremely versatile and easily customizable to suit your space.

So take a note from Marie's book and start a new chapter of tidiness.