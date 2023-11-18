'I think they're better than wreaths!' 12 of the best festive Christmas garlands to deck the halls this holiday season

Ok, I have a confession: I like garlands more than wreaths ... especially at Christmas time. Maybe it's because wreaths are typically for the exterior of the home, while garlands sit inside for me to admire while I sip hot cocoa by the fire. Maybe it's because I love decorating my mantle. Maybe it's just a matter of preference. Whatever it is, please do not hold it against me.

Indeed, I tell you this not so you will judge me, but so you will believe me when I tell you that I've created the definitive guide to Christmas garlands currently on the market, and where to buy Christmas decorations that will transform your mantel and staricase. 

I tell you this so that you'll trust me when I say that, after pouring through numerous holiday collections, I've culled my absolutely favorite 12 holiday garlands into one digestible, readable, and most importantly, shoppable Livingetc edit. 

colorful holiday garland
Rumi Garland

Price: $148

I have included this garland from Anthropologie on every round-up, every chance that I can get. There is no alternative like it — it's velvet, decked out with holiday staples like citrus and fruits, and so playful to look at. This might be a must-buy for me this year!

Faux brown magnolia garland
Fall Magnolia Leaf Garland

Price: $300

Magnolia leaf garlands are a holiday favorite. Maybe its the sheer size, maybe its the smoothness of the leaves. Or, maybe in this case, its the luscious neutral brown of the piece, its darker tones reminiscent of minimalism and luxury.

xl green cypress christmas garland
XL Cedar Christmas Garland

Price: $55

Garlands aren't just for mantels; hang this extra-large, 180" artificial cedar garland around, say, your front door for an easy outdoor decor hack, no upkeep needed.

Pinecone garland
Pinecone Garland

Price: $24

If you need something organic to temper a rather shiny holiday display, this pinecone garland from Lulu and Georgia would be ideal for the job. It would also work well as plain old fall decor if you'd like more bang for your buck.

glass bauble garland
Mixed Metallic Ball Holiday Garland

Price: $24.95

CB2 is the poster child for luxurious, modern, and exciting decor, and its holiday collection stays true to that promise. This metallic ball-covered garland looks like a holly branch, only much larger.

crystal gold garland
Stargazer Color Constellation Garland

Price: $68

Anthro is as classy as ever with this wiry, bejeweled garland that plays with holiday-adjacent colors. If your Christmas decor is more on the purple and pink side this year, pair this with it.

olive leaf garland
Fresh Handmade Olive Branch Garland

Price: $115

I aspire to be a down-to-earth and subtle as this handmade olive branch garland from Lulu and Georgia; alas, my own sensibilities (and big mouth) foil me day after day. 

gold metal bell christmas garlandON SALE
Metal Bell Christmas Decorative Wall Garland

Price: $7

I think I love the kitsch element of decorative metal bell garland. It's so on the nose that it feels right. You could wrap this around your tree or hang it perfectly across your fireplace. 

red wooden bead garland
Wooden Beaded Garland

Price: $39

Classics are classic for a reason. A wooden beaded garland will always be a holiday staple.

silver star garland
Garland with Glittery Star Pennants

Price: $12.99

I think this glittery star garland belongs around your tree, especially if you're a maximalist or into experimenting with dopamine decor. 

flocked pre-lit garlandON SALE
9' Lightly Flocked Garland with 50 Warm Lights

Price: $88.99

This muted-yet-warm evergreen garland looks as though you brought it inside after the slightest dusting of snow. And the feathery bits of pampas grass only add to that luxurious but organic feel.


faux red berry garland
Lit Faux Red Berry Wreath & Garland

Price: $129

Once again, a classic. Red berry garlands always remind me of the holidays. It's such a gorgeous color and texture.

What is the best way to hang garland?

You have multiple options. If you're draping it from a mantle, it's possible you can hang your garland naturally by wrapping the loops at the end around some sort of structural support, whether it's a perfectly-sized decorative object, a corner, or even a lighting fixture. If you're wrapping your garland around a banister or something of the like, you might try clear zip ties to keep it in place; simply cover the zip ties with some of the garland branches or extra ribbon when you're done.

You could also use nails, but if you'd rather something damage-free, a peel-and-stick temporary hook would work great.

