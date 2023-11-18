'I think they're better than wreaths!' 12 of the best festive Christmas garlands to deck the halls this holiday season

Ok, I have a confession: I like garlands more than wreaths ... especially at Christmas time. Maybe it's because wreaths are typically for the exterior of the home, while garlands sit inside for me to admire while I sip hot cocoa by the fire. Maybe it's because I love decorating my mantle. Maybe it's just a matter of preference. Whatever it is, please do not hold it against me.

Indeed, I tell you this not so you will judge me, but so you will believe me when I tell you that I've created the definitive guide to Christmas garlands currently on the market, and where to buy Christmas decorations that will transform your mantel and staricase.

I tell you this so that you'll trust me when I say that, after pouring through numerous holiday collections, I've culled my absolutely favorite 12 holiday garlands into one digestible, readable, and most importantly, shoppable Livingetc edit.