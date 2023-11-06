We're betting on this unexpected color combo as 2023's big decorating trend for the holiday season

Simply put, the holidays (and their resulting decor drops) are so much fun. Here at Livingetc, we look forward to the annual collection launches with childlike excitement, so eager to see how designers have reinvented the celebratory motifs we all know and love. We scour each webpage dutifully, gleefully compiling news pieces and shopping round-ups to highlight our faves and get a taste of what's trending. (Take our Anthropologie holiday round-up, for example).

There are always some classics: red ornaments, green pillows, dinner plates featuring a combination of the two hues. But among the usual pieces, those with a design-focused eye might notice certain other colors beginning to peak through ... and we have already begun to pick up on such a pattern this season. Read on to learn more about the trending colors of the 2023 holiday season, then shop a few decorations that play into the trend.

The trending colors of the 2023 holiday season

This year, it looks like the holidays are all about blush pinks, deep purples, and burgundy, in addition to the usual reds and greens we all know and love. 'We've introduced hints of blush pink and burgundy in this year's collection to add a touch of elegance to our main holiday themes,' a senior home designer from H&M told Livingetc. 'Additionally, [we've] explored a sense of sophistication and luxury with a palette of elegant black, white, silver, and gold. We believe these colors will bring a warm and inspiring atmosphere for the holiday season.'

Not only have we seen these tones in celebratory items from H&M, we've also spotted them cropping up in collections at Target, Anthropologie, and CB2. So if you're looking to get in on this trend early and add a little bit of pink and purple to your festivities, grab everything you need from these retailers below.

The most on-trend holiday decor

How should I pair these colors?

These pink and burgundy tones ]are perfect for adding a soft and elegant touch to our homes during the holidays,' the H&M designer told us. 'When paired with luxurious black and white, they bring a subtle festive atmosphere or can complement the more traditional reds and greens.'