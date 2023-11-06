We're betting on this unexpected color combo as 2023's big decorating trend for the holiday season
Reds and greens still abound, of course - but expect to see some of these other hues cropping up in Christmas collections this year
Simply put, the holidays (and their resulting decor drops) are so much fun. Here at Livingetc, we look forward to the annual collection launches with childlike excitement, so eager to see how designers have reinvented the celebratory motifs we all know and love. We scour each webpage dutifully, gleefully compiling news pieces and shopping round-ups to highlight our faves and get a taste of what's trending. (Take our Anthropologie holiday round-up, for example).
There are always some classics: red ornaments, green pillows, dinner plates featuring a combination of the two hues. But among the usual pieces, those with a design-focused eye might notice certain other colors beginning to peak through ... and we have already begun to pick up on such a pattern this season. Read on to learn more about the trending colors of the 2023 holiday season, then shop a few decorations that play into the trend.
The trending colors of the 2023 holiday season
This year, it looks like the holidays are all about blush pinks, deep purples, and burgundy, in addition to the usual reds and greens we all know and love. 'We've introduced hints of blush pink and burgundy in this year's collection to add a touch of elegance to our main holiday themes,' a senior home designer from H&M told Livingetc. 'Additionally, [we've] explored a sense of sophistication and luxury with a palette of elegant black, white, silver, and gold. We believe these colors will bring a warm and inspiring atmosphere for the holiday season.'
Not only have we seen these tones in celebratory items from H&M, we've also spotted them cropping up in collections at Target, Anthropologie, and CB2. So if you're looking to get in on this trend early and add a little bit of pink and purple to your festivities, grab everything you need from these retailers below.
The most on-trend holiday decor
Price: $5 for 25
This mini ornament set is exactly what the doctor ordered and at an incredible price. These mini ornaments would be perfect as finishing touches on a larger tree, or the main attraction on a smaller, decorative fir!
Price: $34
Leave it to Anthropologie to know what's up. This decorative purple tree plays perfectly into the trend.
Price: $32.25
This tablecloth is whimsical but classy. It would add a charming rustic vibe to your Thanksgiving meal, particularly if accompanied by some gold chargers and flatware.
Price: $73.95 for 18
The burgundy baubles are mixed in with other jewel tones in this 18-piece set from CB2. A great way to upgrade your ornament selection while staying on trend.
Price: $10 for six
Fabric/felt-covered ornaments are so tactile and chic. This set from target is available in multiple colorways, but this pink/purple variety is of the moment.
Price: $148
Figs and fresh citrus are a staple of holiday fruit baskets. Bring some of that energy into your home with this purple-forward garland from Anthropologie. A little bit quirky, a little bit stylish.
Price: $3 for two
No holiday dinner is complete without some candles. Stay on trend with these blush pink lovelies from H&M.
Price: $10
Stack these on tabletops and mantles throughout your home to bring the festivity into every room.
How should I pair these colors?
These pink and burgundy tones ]are perfect for adding a soft and elegant touch to our homes during the holidays,' the H&M designer told us. 'When paired with luxurious black and white, they bring a subtle festive atmosphere or can complement the more traditional reds and greens.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
