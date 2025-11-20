Our dining rooms are places for us to gather with guests and enjoy good conversation over a nice meal. Central to that promise is the need for a quality (and stylish) dining table; a table that can host large dinner parties, humble weekday meals, and also stand as the statement piece of the space. So, what are the latest dining table trends?

In 2026, dining room trends are headed towards a place where relaxed design meets thoughtful craftsmanship — small moments of style within the space. What does that mean for dining table trends specifically? There is a general desire for more layers, textures, and a marriage of form and function. So, think dining tables that cater to the design of your space while subtly making a visual impact: soft organic curves, handcrafted details, and finishes like lacquer and tactile stone.

Dining tables are an investment piece. When thoughtfully selected, they will last a lifetime, but that doesn't mean you have to go for a strict traditional style or neutral design. Your table should reflect your home's story and enhance the mood of your dining room. Need a little inspiration? I spoke with experts, and below are the three biggest dining table trends for 2026 to help you pick with confidence.

1. Organically-Shaped Tables

An organically shaped table can still feel traditional while maximizing style. (Image credit: John Merkl. Studio credit K Interiors)

Furniture, and especially dining table trends, are leaning sculptural and tactile, with curves, soft edges, and artisanal detailing, explains interior designer Diana Wagenbach of Studio W Interiors.

A rectangular table is classic, of course, but choosing a more organic shape can instantly transform your dining space without much effort. Whether you opt for an oval shape, something with a slight curve, or a more out-of-the-box shape, veering away from a traditional dining table shape increases your dining room's visual impact.

Especially if you have the room to get creative. "In a dedicated dining room that doesn’t need to expand, an organic table can serve as a striking centerpiece, sculptural and unexpected," says Janet McCann, designer at NHA and principal of Janet McCann Associates. This feels like a testament to today's interior design trends, focusing on that one good thing to make a room more unique yet livable.

However, you don't necessarily need a lot of space to make an organic shape table work. Sometimes, freeing yourself from the confines of a large rectangular table may even help a small dining room look larger.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's all about creating balance. "Pair organic silhouettes with streamlined seating to keep the look cohesive and calm," designer Lauren Coburn, designer at NHA and principal of Lauren Coburn Interiors.

Janet McCann Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Janet McCann is an Illinois-based interior designer and principal designer at Janet McCann Associates. With over 30 years in the industry, Janet's work can be characterized as 'understated elegance,' evidenced by comfortable furniture layouts, colorful, yet serene palettes, and respect for the architectural character of each home.

2. Classic Designs with Subtle Elevations

At first glance, this table has a very traditional feel. However, the scalloped edges and the burl wood legs make this table more visually interesting than meets the eye. (Image credit: Rett Peek Design: Meet West Studio)

In the past year, you may have noticed that more room is being made for antiqued, storied pieces in design. This reference to vintage furniture and design is shaping dining table trends as well. However, "rather than strict historical references, we're seeing pieces that respect classic proportions while embracing contemporary craft," says Lauren.

The emphasis is on harmony and creating balance in design — form that feels intentional and fluid rather than tied to a particular period. Imagine a classic wooden dining table, but trimmed with carvings or differently toned edges, or a table with dramatic legs that elevate the piece beyond the classic shape.

Janet explains, "The 'new traditional' borrows from the past without imitation; think softened silhouettes, layered textures, and craftsmanship that brings warmth to contemporary spaces."

Lauren Coburn Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lauren Coburn is a Chicago-based interior designer with a degree in Interior Architecture from the Art Institute of Chicago. It was during her time with the renowned Tigerman McCurry Architects that she discovered her passion for the synergy of interior design and architecture. With over 26 years of experience, Lauren leads her firm in specializing in full-home interior design, new construction, and renovations.

3. Lacquer and Other Interesting Finishes

The high-gloss, red-orange table provides a striking contrast to the otherwise minimalist color palette. (Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: JTGrupa Architects)

Lacquer was a big trend in the past year (see: the red table trick), and the satisfying shock of unconventional finishes isn't going anywhere in 2026. "A high-gloss lacquer finish or smooth, polished bronze adds instant drama, particularly in enclosed dining spaces or dining rooms with dark palettes," says Janet.

Although for now, it's about introducing a more experienced level of restraint, so that these maximalist styles feel more relaxed and livable. Think lacquer in richer hues or tonal combinations, colored glass tops, or muted metal. When used thoughtfully, these out-of-the-box finishes can define the room’s entire aesthetic; polished, daring, and undeniably glamorous.

But Lauren warns, "Untraditional finishes bring a bold, formal note, and are best used as a statement." When the rest of the room is quiet and restrained, a glossy lacquer table can take center stage beautifully. "The goal is always balance: one or two focal points that draw the eye, while everything else supports the mood with understated grace," she adds.

Whether you have a large, open concept entertaining space or a dining table in the corner of your studio apartment, finding a happy medium between form and function is always your best bet.

There is a table fit for every dining room idea — now it's time to start planning yours.