I'm Predicting These 7 Wallpaper Trends Will Be the Most Popular Ways to Decorate in 2026 — And Design Experts Seem to Agree

I'll say it: wallpaper trends are a little bit slower than the rest of the design world. It's great, in some respects — after all, you don't want to spend days (and good money) papering walls with a flash in the pan idea. Trends in this part of the decorating world tend to have good staying power.

I say this as I also wrote the guide to wallpaper trends for 2025, and, honestly, not a lot has changed. While some of the biggest trends have remained the same, looking to the past year and the year to come, the most inspiring projects have certainly solidified the important styles right now in the design lexicon.

That's to say, the wallpaper trends for 2026 follow some of the biggest interior design trends — modern takes on traditional ideas, prints that tell stories and have a sense of theater, and the celebration of the craft behind how wallcoverings are made. So, here's what to look out for.

1. Traditional Inspiration

This custom wallpaper design reflects the bathroom its in: not inherently traditional, but with one foot in a more classic style, and the other a more modern style. (Image credit: Emma Lewis. Styling: Caroline Davis. Design: Woodhouse & Law Interior Design. Bespoke wallpaper: Divine Savages.)

There's a reason wallpaper trends are leaning more towards traditional styles for 2026, and I think it lies in the heritage of this form of wallcovering. Right now, interiors are all about authenticity and individualism, but when you try to find examples of modern wallpaper designs that capture this spirit, they tend to fall a little short.

That's not to say they're not out there, but with trends such as the so-called 'modern heritage' style dominating how we decorate, we're spoilt for choice with classic designs, both inspired by and directly pulled from the annals of history, but used in ways that bring them into today with a slight modern edge.

Interior designer Olivia Botrie of Dart Studio agrees: "There’s also a strong pull toward classic patterns — damasks, heritage-inspired motifs, and subtle all-over prints — used in a fresh way," she tells me. "When paired with tailored millwork or contemporary fixtures, these wallpapers feel timeless rather than traditional."

And there's a pointed difference between the two. Traditional styling around these wallpapers can make it feel like it lives in a certain time and place, whereas a more eclectic approach to designing around a wallpaper helps it transcend time altogether.

2. Story-Telling

Look into a design by Divine Savages a little deeper, and you're sure to find an unnoticed detail which tells the story of the design. (Image credit: Divine Savages)

I love the idea that wallpaper tells a story better than any other wallcovering, and the more decorative styles we're seeing express themselves in the finer detail. It's something hidden you don't notice on first glance: a small caterpillar on a botanical print, or a playful character in the background of a wall mural.

Heritage-inspired brands do it well, and even add a sense of humour. "This is the return of character. Of humour. Of maximalism with meaning," says Jamie Watkins, co-founder of Divine Savages. "Across British interiors, pattern is no longer the supporting act; it’s the main event. Designers are ditching ‘quiet luxury’ in favor of vibrant narratives told through print and color."

It's a way to express personality and create interiors that actually engage you beyond your first impression of a room.

3. Golden Hues and Rich Jewel Tones

This recent design by MADE by Moniomi for Miami's Art Basel was a scene-stealer. (Image credit: MADE by Moniomi)

Having reviewed some of the wallpaper launches from the big brands ahead of 2026, I can tell you that there's a richness to the color trends you'll see, even for the brighter spring months, where you'd expect something that feels a little 'fresher'.

"We’re seeing a shift towards jewel colors that feel more considered, anchored by dark grounds that give wallpapers depth and warmth," Abbie Young, head of design at wallpaper brand Osborne & Little, tells me. "There is a growing confidence in color and pattern for walls, with richer palettes being used in a way that feels calm and balanced."

I'm particularly noticing golden hues popping out in 2026 collections, whether that be rich, yolky yellows, as in the design above, or actual lustrous gold wallpaper backgrounds.

4. Hand-drawn Lines

Wobbly lines can feel surprisingly sophisticated in the right setting. (Image credit: House of Hackney)

2025 was the year the hand-drawn aesthetic had a moment, and it doesn't look to be slowing down for the year to come. Perennially popular wallpaper trends, whether stripes or other classic patterns, are given a little more personality and charm with this more casual look.

While some hand-drawn styles can read a little childish, designs like House of Hackney's Artist's Stripe, pictured above, are pitch-perfect. They bring an artistic painterly quality to walls, rather than immature squiggles.

5. Accent Wall Alternatives

Pattern-drenching is still more popular than feature walls for 2026. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: Brian Woulfe)

Is the accent wall still a thing? For 2026, designers still say no. "Overall, we’re less interested in wallpaper as a feature wall and more in using it to fully envelop a room and set a distinct mood," says Olivia Botrie.

However, where there is scope to make wallpaper an accent, interior designers aren't looking to walls. "Many designers are choosing to install wallpaper on the ceiling as a unique focal point," says Rachel Cope, co-founder of Calico Wallpapers. "I love how cozy and enveloping a room with a wallpapered ceiling feels, especially when it is the same or complementary to the paper on the walls."

So whether you want to paper all the walls in a bold print, just the ceiling, or the ceiling and the walls, the take on wallpaper for 2026 is still much more confident in its application.

6. Moiré

This moiré-inspired print was a new release from Black Edition in 2025. (Image credit: Black Edition)

The great thing about the rise of 'traditional' wallpaper trends is that there's still something new to discover. For example, we all took more note of the emergence of 'moiré' patterns in 2025, despite the fact that it was likely invented back in the 18th century.

Wallpaper trends reframe moiré in a new light for decorating in 2026. It's a pattern, but softer, bringing contrast without the harshness. It's geometric, without being too modern and soulless. It has a story and history that bring richness to the room.

"People are looking for designs that feel layered and nuanced, and moiré delivers this in a way that’s both elegant and slightly unexpected," explains Emily Mould, director of design at the Romo Group. "As an organic, free-flowing pattern, moiré introduces movement into interior spaces without overwhelming them. It adds a sense of understated drama and sits perfectly at the intersection of modern and traditional, allowing for maximalist detailing in a more refined way."

7. Nature-Inspired Patterns

Nature is always a timeless source of inspiration for wallpapers. (Image credit: Osborne & Little)

If there's one subject matter that wins out as a wallpaper trend, it's nature. "Whether it's murals of idyllic landscapes or immersive blooms, more and more people are opting to invite nature into their homes," says Chloe Vince, senior decorating consultant at House of Hackney. "Not only are they timeless and beautiful, but create a nurturing environment and a sense of escapism."

Again, more classical natural inspirations take the lead. "Botanical and floral prints are having a moment again, particularly when they lean moody or painterly rather than sweet," adds interior designer Olivia Botrie. Softer, more country-casual patterns set the tone for 2026 more so than spiky tropical patterns, while traditional landscape murals continue to be a big wallpaper trend.



These wallpaper trends best reflect the overarching ideas for decorating for the year to come, but it's not the full story. Smaller trends always rear their head throughout the year, often unexpectedly or unrecognized until we get the full picture of new collection releases and new projects in the year to come.

However, you can bet these new ideas will still fit with the wider trends in design (highlighted in the likes of Livingetc's SS26 trend report).