Is It 2016 Again? 5 Decade-Old Trends From the Magazine Archives That Might Be Just as Relevant in 2026

The first month of the new year brought with it a rather unexpected twist. Rather than looking to the new year ahead, social media was overrun with decade-old nostalgia. If you've found yourself wondering why everyone is sharing 2016 throwbacks, willingly immortalizing their overly drawn-on eyebrows, choker necklaces, and VSCO filters that should never have seen the light of day again, you may have missed the fact that 2026 is being dubbed the new 2016.

2016 was an interesting year, to say the least. Gen Z, no doubt, spent an embarrassing amount of time chasing Pokémon Go while others (looking at you, millennials) sat down to watch Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, possibly followed by the first season of Stranger Things. So, why are we suddenly looking to 2016 with starry-eyed nostalgia? Maybe because it's strange to think that a time that feels like only yesterday was actually 10 years ago, especially since many of the same fashion and interior design trends are circling back again.

Needless to say, it was the perfect excuse to dig through the Livingetc archive to uncover the decorating trends we were loving back in 2016. And guess what? We found 70s disco-inspired lounge rooms, floral sofas, and plenty of Western influences. Sound familiar? Of course, we also found a few we're still not quite ready to bring back just yet (never say never, though), but here are five trends I found, and how we're still doing them in 2026.

1. 70s-Inspired Disco

There were almost too many disco balls and 70s-inspired spaces to choose from in Livingetc's archive. (Image credit: Future)

70s-inspired design has been a buzzword in design over the past year, and it's not going anywhere soon. From the rise of short-pile shag carpets and 70s color palettes at the start of 2025 to the more recent disco ball interior takeover, the groovy decade has us completely obsessed. And as it turns out, 2016 interiors were raving over these mirror ball accents as well.

But while we're fine with keeping the disco going in 2026, we've ditched the shiny golden accents and uber-bright color schemes. 70s-inspired spaces this year are of a much moodier variety. Think deep aubergines, mocha browns, and more refined patterns. Plus, our shiny disco ball moments will most definitely come in a chrome decor variation or silver colorway.

2. Artist Marks and Drawn-On Decor

While in 2016 it was all statement and edgy with graffiti, in 2026 we're applying the same principle but in a more nuanced way, with delicate 'drawn-on' details. (Image credit: Future)

I audibly gasped when I flicked through Livingetc's April 2016 issue and saw the trend titled 'Artist's Mark.' Excuse me, drawn-on decor trend, who? While a decade ago it was edgy with thick graffiti lines (why do I remember graffiti being everywhere in 2016?) and heavy saturation, in 2026, we're applying a similar principle but with hand-drawn details that feel a bit more folky and delicate.

Think the custom Bode sofa featured in Kendall Jenner's home, or the embroidered tablecloth trend. Where 2016 artist marks felt more indicative of the bold creative expression associated with the time, 2026's version is more of an antidote to the digital world. Hence, the folky, escapist doodles rather than city-inspired graffiti.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Cowgirl Summer and Western Influences

October 2016 was clearly a month of Western influence for Livingetc, and I'm still loving that leather magazine rack. (Image credit: Future)

From pop music dabbling in the country genre to cowboy boots making a major fashion revival, Western influences are definitely a sign of modern times. However, it seems we may have recited this same sentiment 10 years ago.

I spotted a lot of leather and cowhide amongst the 2016 photoshoots, with October's issue having a full western-inspired trend spread. Yes, Aztec prints, feathers, and skull decor were also in the mix... But, amongst these styles, I spotted lots of leather, which is certainly showing up in contemporary material trends again.

So, it looks like the cowgirl aesthetic is here to stay, but this time with a little less distressed wood, and a much warmer color palette — that blue-hazed filter can stay in 2016 as well.

4. Game Rooms and Play-Centered Spaces

The color palette may not be the dark, moody color trends we are used to this year, but game rooms are definitely coming back. (Image credit: Future)

This trend may still be on the rise, but I've got a hunch that game rooms are going to skyrocket in 2026. From analog January replacing dry January, to the recent release of the Marty Supreme table tennis-focused film, something in 2026's spirit is craving a bit of friendly competition. So obviously, this game room from 2016 immediately caught my eye.

A table tennis table? Paneled wallpaper on the back wall? The style similarities between 2016 and 2026 are really starting to add up. But while a chevron print might not be your first choice these days (that's okay, we can still appreciate it was a thing), bold accent colors like Ultra Azure and chartreuse can replace the pinks and teals of 2016, while still feeling fun.

5. Floral Prints and Pattern Drenching

Patterns are back in 2026, but something about the sofa, the modern chandelier, even the pink walls in this living room is starting to feel stylish yet again. (Image credit: Future)

And lastly, if my eyes do not deceive me, both 2016 and 2026 share a love for decorating with floral prints and pattern-drenching. Okay, okay, I can't quite completely get on board with the palm leaves and tropical motifs when it comes to the latest pattern trends in 2026, but the underlying floral design is definitely there.

Especially, with the patterned sofa from this March 2016 Livingetc shoot. It's the perfect example of more maximalist trends coming back around. I guess that grandma-core printed sofa isn't just reserved for 80s-era interior design repertoires, 2016 was doing it too!

Pattern-clashing and drenching techniques have evolved since this high-contrast era of design. Rather than so many large prints in highly saturated colorways next to each other, 2026 adopts a layered approach — a fine check here with an oversized polka dot there.

And then there is the Sputnik-style chandelier. Have you heard chandeliers are cool again? But only if you choose the right style.

I may not be ready for a full 2016 revival, but there is some comfort in knowing the kinship of designs, musings, and creative arts past. There is plenty to love from 2016, but not everything is a full translation — just be sure to steer clear of the outdated interior design trends for this year.