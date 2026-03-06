Disco, Occasionally — How Finding Two Glitter Balls Inspired My Love Affair With Disco Era Interiors

I honestly couldn’t believe it when I was told the two giant, shimmering disco balls that were in front of me were up for grabs, and for free. ‘If you can take them now, you can have them’ was all I needed to hear to know that I’d be clearing my afternoon and trying to find some transport big enough to bring these beauties home with me.

As someone who’s never won anything, this was like hearing I’d hit the jackpot, completely free, well apart from the cost of the Addison Lee people carrier I had to book so they could return home with me. Money well spent.

Once home, the sheer size and weight of them meant I wasn’t going to attempt to hang them from the ceiling. I decided instead to place them both on the floor, one in the hall close to the bottom of the stairs, the other positioned in front of the living room window. It was a few days before it happened — that first afternoon when a stray beam of sunlight pierced through the clouds and hit the disco ball, projecting thousands of little reflections of sunlight all around the walls and ceiling of my living room. It was absolute magic.

I was hooked, soon after came experimentation with different types of spotlights to keep that effect dancing across my walls throughout the evening, providing the perfect ambience for dinner parties, get-togethers, and a little dancing — Corston Architectural’s narrow beamed spotlight bulbs being the most effective I found so far.

Beyond the shimmering light effects, the spherical, sculptural, almost space-age design presence of the disco balls brought with them an abundance of visual impact, juxtaposing perfectly against the classic Victorian period features of my home. They became an unexpected focal point and something I was eager to build upon.

And I'm not the only one. Disco is having a cultural renaissance, whether it's Harry Styles' album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. bringing the musical style to a modern audience, a nostalgia for the 70s and 80s that has us looking back to this glamorous reference, or just that we want our homes to feel like social, party spaces right now. Here's how I'd embrace the disco moment at home.

Disco Beyond the Disco Ball

Feeling disco-decor curious, I started researching the interior design styles of some of the most eminent and alluring night spots of all time, like New York’s Studio 54, Paradise Garage, and Palladium clubs.

Of course, there were disco balls present in the grainy images I spent hours obsessing over, but they were most often used sparingly. I found myself being increasingly drawn to the other ubiquitous decorative elements that were commonly found within these legendary spaces, and in turn wanting to replicate these glossy, glamorous features within my own home.

A quick online search of ‘disco decor’ brings up a multitude of interior products that have been bedazzled with mini mirrored tiles, transforming everyday items from soap dispensers to pencil pots from humdrum ordinary to disco ball-tastic.

While super fun and a quick-fix to incorporate some sparkle at home, if you are keen to go beyond the disco ball and incorporate that seductive 70s night club aesthetic into your own home in an elevated and refined way, here are some ideas.

Reflective Surfaces Everywhere

I was in the market for a new coffee table, and having looked extensively, nothing on the market at that time was really capturing what I desired. I was after a super-simple cube-like shape made from bronze mirror; I’d been inspired by legendary hotelier Ian Schager’s design for the glowing bar within Studio 54.

In the end, unable to find what I was looking for, I had one made. It was a bit of an investment, but almost fourteen years in, I still absolutely adore it. Since then, I’ve noticed plenty of mirrored furniture pieces becoming available at a wide variety of retailers. For this aesthetic, its key is to stick to simple, unfussy forms as opposed to more decorative Venetian mirrored furniture options.

I’m now in the marketplace for a side table to complement my bronze mirrored coffee table. I’m scouring secondhand furniture retailers and auction houses, as I’d love to find a vintage piece authentically from the period. Alas, I’ve yet to find one, so I’ve widened my search to modern pieces. The combination of the super shiny polished steel, marble, and restrained silhouette of this side table designed by Vincent Van Duysen for Zara Home is currently riding high on my disco decor wishlist.

Mixed Metallics and High-Gloss Finishes

Speaking of Studio 54, its famed mixed metallic logo provides an aesthetic synonymous with the disco movement, so think about mixing gold and silver tones within your home, even if it's through something simple, such as your barware and bartending tools. What else could embody the nightclub spirit more than a well-kitted-out home bar? Taking the mixed metallic trend quite literally is John Lewis, with the store's super-stylish new range of barware, combining gold and stainless steel finishes together beautifully on a cocktail tray, cocktail shaker, ice bucket, and wine cooler.

Alongside reflective and metallic surfaces, your paint finishes can provide a great opportunity to add some glossy glamour at home. The most prominent discos of the late 70s were often housed in converted theaters, opera houses, and concert halls, and these grand old buildings came with the most ornate cornicing and ceiling mouldings. In transforming them to the hottest of night spots, these decorative elements were frequently painted in high-gloss paint finishes. Consider painting your cornices and mouldings in a high-gloss version of your wall color. This is particularly perfect if you are enjoying the color-drenching trend. The subtle variation in the different paint finishes provides a knowing nod to nightlife history and creates an immaculate backdrop for some statement furniture and lighting.



Tubular Steel Furniture, Sultry Lamps, and Up-Lit Palms

;We’ve seen the resurgence of tubular steel furniture lately, it’s trending high with all of its cylindrical geometry and voluptuous, curvy silhouettes. These pieces are a genuine fit with the late 70s, early 80s energy we’re looking to manifest, and instantly provide that main character energy to your space — something every great dance floor needs.

Lighting-wise, beyond your shimmering disco ball, you’ll want to keep your lighting levels as low as practically possible to keep the atmosphere alluring. Multiple lamps dotted around your space are best for this, huge bonus points if you have some large palm-like plants you can up-light with spotlights, casting dramatic shadows around your room.

Much like tubular steel furniture, it’s great to see so many 70s-inspired lamps available on the market at the moment, in both mains plug-in and rechargeable options. While a chrome mushroom-shaped lamp would do a sterling job at evoking that disco energy, don’t feel scared to go adventurous with your lighting, as there are so many interesting and original designs out there. With its impressive green marble base and solid nickel shade, this lamp from Pure White Lines is really ticking a lot of boxes for me.

Of course, on lighting, don’t forget to use candles to help set the mood. Discotheque Fragrances (which you can buy from Selfridges) has created the most seductive scented candles that are all inspired and named after legendary nightclubs. What could be more perfect to transport you back to the disco than their 70s trio of scented candles.

You’ve got your disco ball, your lighting is moody and low, perhaps you’ve purchased a piece of 70s-inspired furniture, your home bar is most certainly well stocked, it’s now time to perfect your playlist. I’m sure Harry’s new album will be on there; I know it’ll certainly be on mine. On repeat.