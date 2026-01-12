High Gloss Is Hot in Interiors Right Now, but It Can Be an Unforgiving Finish — I Asked Designers How to Keep It Stylish

2025 marked a turning of the tide in interiors. Once all about calm, serene minimalism, now more value is placed on spaces that ooze with personality — without trying too hard, of course. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the high gloss finishes once synonymous with the Art Deco era are back.

Believe it or not, your paint finishes matter. The same shade done in matte will look completely different in an emboldened gloss. "High‑gloss paint remains a favorite in interiors for good reason," says Iona Graham from UK paint brand Graham & Brown. "Its reflective surface bounces light around a room, making spaces feel brighter and more open; a simple trick with big impact."

But it can be unforgiving — every bump casts a shadow, so it's important to really consider how, when, and where you choose to put high gloss on your walls and ceilings. It's high risk, sure, but also high reward. Here's what designers have to say.

The high gloss finish on the cabinetry in this kitchen gives it dimension and movement as the light hits it throughout the day. (Image credit: Jeff Holt. Design: Chused & Co)

Let's start by establishing the actual difference between matte vs gloss paint. "People often use the term lacquer when they refer to high-gloss, and they're referring to the aesthetic, but it's actually a different material," explains Martin Kesselman, a Farrow & Ball ambassador and color expert at NYC’s INCOLOUR.

And it's an easy mistake to make. Lacquer decor and furniture have been everywhere lately — it's part of the interior design trend — and just like with lacquered finishes, high gloss paint appears almost like glass.

"Gloss paint is essentially more reflective, or has a higher level of sheen than other finishes," adds Cameron Carcelen, owner of Connecticut's Ridge Architecture. "So you'll get dramatic highlights and shadows depending on the way light hits the painted surface."

Beyond the visual benefits, gloss paint is also praised as one of the most durable. "It stands up well on woodwork like skirting, trim, and doors, and works well on metal surfaces such as radiators," adds Graham & Brown's Iona Graham, making it a surprisingly versatile finish.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to Use High Gloss Paint

1. On the Ceiling

The high gloss ceiling plays with the natural light, as well as the light coming from the pendant in this room. (Image credit: The Hoxton, Shepherd's Bush)

A painted ceiling has quickly become one of the most exciting places to accent in a room. Want to make a room cozier or more intimate? Taller? More well-rounded? A high gloss ceiling not only adds a fashionable pop of color, but the reflectiveness can also help prevent darker colors from making the room feel too enclosed or looming.

"I love to use high gloss paint for an accent wall or unexpected ceiling," says NYC’s Sarah Jefferys. "The high gloss paint is reflective, creating a more expansive space. I especially like to use high gloss paint with pops of cheerful color. The gloss provides another dimension of depth."

2. In a Bold Color Drench

The darker color of the paint helps make the gloss finish feel more dynamic as a color-drench moment. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Styling: Jenny O’Conner. Design: Chad Dorsey Design)

Just because high-gloss paint is bold doesn't mean you should shy away from using it with confidence. In fact, high gloss done as a color drench can have a serendipitous effect.

The key to a room coated in this glass-like effect is choosing a color that creates a sense of balance in design. The sheen itself has a boldness to it, so when visualized through something like an earth tone, neutral color scheme, or deeper shade, the combination feels more livable than overwhelming.

High gloss paint undeniably creates a wow-factor when color-drenched, but the way it reflects light and other furniture within the room means it remains dynamic rather than feeling overwhelming.

3. As an Accent

An older piece of furniture can be made anew with a coat of high gloss paint. (Image credit: Blakes London)

The most common way to use a high gloss paint finish is through accents around the home. "We'd recommend using interior gloss paint for things like doors, trim, metal, and woodwork," says Iona Graham. Smaller doses allow space for gloss to shine amongst the rest of your existing design.

Things like high-gloss kitchen cabinets, high-gloss doorways to accent a space, or even high-gloss painted furniture to bring life to older pieces — all of these applications can elevate a space with a simple coat of paint.

The Best High Gloss Paint Colors

Bright colors in high-gloss finishes can work if you consider the space around it. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Bryan O'Sullivan)

There is no true limit to what paint colors or color trends you can translate into high-gloss. "High gloss in both light and dark colors can work well depending on the space," say Melinda Cahill and Suzanne Glavin, designers at Illinois’ North Shore Nest. "Darker paint colors add drama, and the high gloss finish adds light because of the reflective surface."

But here are a few shades Iona recommends for the best outcomes with high gloss paint.

It may require a bit more consideration than matte, but high gloss paint on your walls or ceiling is certainly more fun. If you're not quite ready to make the full commitment, though, maybe start by exploring the difference between satin vs semi-gloss paint.