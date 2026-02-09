I love a good color-drenched room; it's been the ideal in interiors for quite some time now. Is it time to ditch it altogether in 2026? No, but the trends might be starting to turn in a new direction. A bolder, more layered approach to paint that mixes colors, and more importantly, contrast.

Where slapping the same color on every surface is a safe way to get it right, being able to carefully combine high color contrasts is far more technical. The result, though? A space filled with chromatic tension and plenty of visual interest. Think deep burgundies cut with a yellow-toned cream or calming blues paired with rich chocolate browns.

Pulling off a high-contrast color pairing in your interior requires nuance and plenty of balance, but the result is a space dripping in colorful, contemporary beauty. So, before you jump straight to color-drenching, take a second to discover why high-contrast rooms should be on your radar in 2026.

Painting a ceiling in a high contrast color is a fabulous way to experiment with more variation. (Image credit: Tim Salisbury. Design: Chloe Tozer, CLO Studios.)

Painted ceilings stand out as a unique and characterful way to introduce high-contrast palettes in an interior. Part of the appeal of the drenching technique is its cocooning effect, but painting the ceiling, especially in a darker shade, can have a similar feel.



For example, the deep, wine-red ceiling in this dining nook envelops the space in bold color without overwhelming it. When contrasted with the cream walls and soft blue seating, it creates a comfortable balance within the design.



"Color contrast allows different elements — architecture, joinery, furnishings, artworks — to hold their own rather than dissolving into a single tonal field," adds interior designer Lucy Barlow.

Lucy Barlow Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lucy studied fashion before attending the Inchbald School of Design. On graduating, she worked for a number of years with the decorator Mark Gillette in the north of England, creating interiors for a series of big country house estates. She founded her own design practice in September 2013. She says, "It’s so important to create a space that makes your life better. Color, pattern, warmth, beautiful lighting — these are the tools to make you feel happy in a home."

The coral paint color helps to zone the desk area within the larger, more expansive space. (Image credit: Roger Davis. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

Accent walls have a bit of a bad reputation amongst contemporary interior design trends. But when the focus is on contrast rather than stark saturations and out-of-place patterns, accent moments can emphasize (or zone) specific areas within a space.

"Where color drenching can be immersive and calming, contrast creates dialogue: between light and shadow, warmth and coolness, structure and softness," says Lucy Barlow. Contrast in design gives a room movement and makes it feel layered and lived-in rather than resolved all at once.

The home office idea pictured above is set within a bedroom, but the contrasting paint color against the soft, limewashed walls helps to make it feel more intentional.

The organic lines in this color-blocked room make the space feel more contemporary. (Image credit: Design: Monika Rogusz-Witkoś)

If bold, energetic color is what you're after, then you don't need to shy away from a high-contrast palette. Don't default to a base color in a neutral color scheme.

Chloe Tozer, an Australian-based interior designer, says, "Design should be about 'play,' as there is no true right or wrong. Be free and be guided by your eye when using color."

If you want to experiment with colors, try a modernized take on color blocking by placing two high-contrast colors next to each other to create a striking moment in a room.

Take the dining room above, for example. The lines of the color blocking are more organic and hand-painted than traditional blocking techniques. Breaking away from strict design rules can be rewarding as long as you follow your eye, personal style, and the color wheel.

Chloe Tozer Social Links Navigation Interior Designer With fine art training and a background in extensive interior design experience, Chloe Tozer is the founder and creative director of Australian-based interior design studio, CLO Studios. With a history of bespoke interior design projects, CLO has had the privilege of working on treasured interiors for clients across Australia.

Don’t forget flooring when incorporating high contrast colors. (Image credit: ZASOBY STUDIO. Design: OBIEKTY Studio)

Lastly, painted and colored flooring, in contrast to the walls, has officially convinced me against color-drenching. Floors are often a forgotten surface for making a statement through color.

In this space pictured above, the deep blue floor has a grounding and moody effect. The space becomes anchored rather than feeling too stark or random. Dark paint colors are the ideal shade to achieve this, but earth neutrals (especially in minimalist spaces) can also mimic high contrast.

Design often begins with this natural contrast, mirroring our biggest teacher, Mother Nature. "My favorite pairings come from what I see with my eyes in the physical world," says Chloe. "Watching the sunrise over the ocean inspired the palette for our living room, and every time I sit on our orange sofa and have my feet grounded on our deep blue rug, I think of this glorious moment."

Contrasting colors introduce energy, rhythm, and clarity into a space. 2026 just might be the time to try the new color trend on the block.