Ah, the Togo Sofa by Ligne Roset. Not just a classic but part of the fabric of what makes Livingetc what we are. It has been featured so many times on our pages across the decades, in so many different types of homes, that it has almost become a signifier of what it means to be a Livingetc reader — to like good design that feels timeless, is super comfortable, and fits into the modern way of life.

The reason the Togo is such an iconic sofa is that its low, cocooning shape invites you to hunker down into it and nestle in or lie across it watching TV, while also having the perfect shape to sit up and have conversations. Ligne Roset's Togo Sofa is also completely modular, sold in sections, so it can be as big or have as many corners as you like.

But guess what? It's not the only iconic low-slung sofa on the market, and it's not the only way to create that smart-casual vibe it does so well. These alternative Togo couches do the job just as well and are just as classic-looking, even though some are completely brand new.

1. Pumpkin Sofa by Ligne Roset

The Pumpkin by Pierre Paulin has been overshadowed by the Togo, but is no less comfortable, and no less made for sinking into. (Image credit: Ligne Roset)

While Ligne Roset's Togo sofa has become a symbol of modern design, the sofa brand (though it's so much more than just that) has so many other options in its catalogue, so many with unexpected shapes, rounded edges, and striking silhouettes. Take the Pumpkin by Pierre Paulin, for example.

"The Pumpkin is characteristic of Paulin's revolutionary style, as initiated at the end of the 1950's," explains Asa Hirst, UK director of Ligne Roset. "And as its name suggests, it's evocative of a giant pumpkin, welcoming the user with its voluptuous shell. A radical icon of comfort and a timeless expression of modernity and style, that still remains relevant and bold."

It's available in multiple sizes, from a single chair to a family-length sofa.

2. Standard Sofa by Edra

Edra's Standard sofa is just as much — if not more — of an icon as the Togo, but so much more grown-up. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent&Pyke)

Italian brand Edra's Standard sofa sets the benchmark with contemporary, comfortable, and versatile designs. It's deep, it's low, you can sprawl across it and configure it in any size you want. The back cushions even fold up or down depending on whether you want to sit forward or lean against them — it's a classic piece for a reason.

"When I designed the Standard sofa, I wanted to respond to a widespread need for versatility, using a language of essential, pared-back design," says its designer, Francesco Binfare, who has collaborated with Edra many times. "The concept is deceptively simple: a soft cushion conceals an internal structure with adjustable side supports, articulated via a friction pivot. The complexity lies in the mechanism itself — creating a joint that resists wear over time was anything but straightforward."

3. Tufty-Time by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia

Patricia Urquiola merged the spirit of the Chesterfield with a modern sensibility to create the Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia. (Image credit: B&B Italia)

The Tufty-Time was designed by Patricia Urquiola for B&BItalia 21 years ago, but it's still going strong — in all its low-slung, modular, comfortable glory. Back in 2005, Patricia set out to merge the spirit of the Chesterfield (exceedingly popular at the time), especially its chunkiness and the way it invited you to sink into it, with a modern sense of relaxation.

Back then, like the Chesterfield, the Tufty-Time was low and straight, its tucked cushions evoking the plucks and darts of the classic buttonback. But it was less enclosed than the Chesterfield, its arms lower, as to invite conversation, freedom of movement, and a sense of airiness around it. But unlike the Chesterfield, it wasn’t retro but forward-looking — and that same mood of conviviality is what designers are so keen to try and emulate today.

"I like seating without high backs because they are double-sided," says designer Jake Arnold. "You can sit down, and part of you can face the room in one direction, the other part can face the group of people at the table in the other way — it’s so sociable."

"It also helps to create a more intimate space as a low back means it doesn't cause any sense of separation," he adds. That affability that so many people are looking for right now can be found in the Tufty-Time, still as relevant now as ever.

4. Evolis Next Sofa by Gallotti&Radice

The back can be removed from this modular design to create a socialable dual-aspect sofa layout (Image credit: Gallotti&Radice)

A modern hero of a sofa, the Evolis Next by Martina and Massimo Castagna for Gallotti&Radice was launched at last year's Salone del Mobile. It instantly became a new sofa design to know, blending together everything that the brand is known for.

Encompassing curves, contemporary flavors, and cotton-candy-soft bouclé all came together in one design that can be modulated to be backless on one half, should you so wish.

"The name 'Evolis' originates from 'evolution', suggesting the idea of future and progress," explains Martina and Massimo Castagna. "A curvy line draws the profile of a fluid and organic shape, giving birth to a continuous, enveloping movement that highlights its minimal yet futuristic aesthetic. It’s an example of a simple form, a pure manifesto."

5. Tolco Sofa by Andrew Martin

A low-slung sofa "relaxes the architecture, lowers the tempo, and invites you to live rather than merely sit," says Martin Waller. (Image credit: Andrew Martin)

It's not just Italians who know how to do iconic, low-slung sofas — British brands are just as capable of creating couch profiles you can't help but want to lie down on and hunker back into.

Case in point: Andrew Martin's Tolco sofa is as deep as it is wide, and as squashy as it is sophisticated. "You can’t help but get super relaxed on it, it's so comfy," says interior designer Dhilnawaaz Khan Trotman, founder of DKT Interiors, who specified it for a recent project. "And sofas like this, that you want to use in a TV room, should be all about comfort."

Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin, is proud of the design. "A low-slung sofa changes the way you inhabit a room," he says. "It relaxes the architecture, lowers the tempo, and invites you to live rather than merely sit. It’s confident, informal, and incredibly comfortable."

6. Lionel Sofa by Schplendid

"The aim was to create something confident, relaxed and built to last — hopefully a bit of a modern classic," says Rohan Blacker. (Image credit: Schplendid)

Brand new sofa brand Schplendid is giving these juggernauts above a run for their money in the low-slung sofa stakes. Set up by Pooky founder Rohan Blacker, its emphasis is on affordable, well-made, and impressively aesthetic sofas that ride the trends as perfectly as they catch the eye.

"The 'Lionel' is probably the design we had the most fun with," Rohan says. "We spent ages obsessing over those sweeping curves on the arms and the side panels, until they felt just right. They remind me of the profiles of those classic Jaguars that I used to look at as a child."

"We wanted something that looked effortlessly cool and louche, but luxurious and properly indulgent when you sink into it," he adds. "The seat almost dares you to curl your legs around it, whilst the back cushion reaches out to meet you like a big cosseting hug. We added the stitched channel tufting for that Art Deco feel, which is very much of the moment again."

7. Solari Sofa by Castlery

"As with all Castlery pieces — it’s not just a pretty face, but one with performance fabric and modular flexibility," says Declan Ee. (Image credit: Castlery)

When Castlery launched in the UK last year (after successfully selling in Asia and the US for years), it brought with it a whole new tranche of modern, affordable, on-trend, and Insta-ready furniture options. It's line of coffee tables and storage is strong, but its slouchy sofas are even stronger, particularly the Solari sofa in all its modular glory (it can be anything from a two-seater to this yawning L-shape, above).

"Presence. Presence. Presence. That’s what I love about the Solari," says the always-passionate Declan Ee, Castlery co-founder and president. "It’s bold and confident — commanding the room with a strong 70s-inspired silhouette but balanced by soft, sculpted curves that make it feel human and inviting."

"I love how the oversized arms give it weight and character, while the tri-color bouclé brings texture, warmth, and a ‘handsome coat’ vibe to the piece," he adds.

Undoubtedly, the Togo sofa is timeless, but so are all these other slouchy, low-slung sofas, and they might not be so instantly familiar (which can be a very good thing). So if you're looking to buy a sofa that creates the same ambience but isn't anywhere near as ubiquitous, now, hopefully, you know where to start.