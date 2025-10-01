This New Sofa Brand Only Just Launched, but Its 'Futuristic' Fluted Design Might Be One of My Favorites You Can Buy Right Now

I'm not always one to trust a new interiors brand that suddenly appears, especially when it comes to something like buying a sofa. It's a big investment piece, after all, and I'm not always an advocate for taking a risk in that arena.

However, when I spotted the Lionel sofa by sofa start-up Schplendid, I was already tempted to relax those rules, only to discover that the brand has been set up by interiors heavyweight Rohan Blacker — the brains behind sofa.com and lighting brand, Pooky. Okay, we're in safe hands as a new source for where to buy a sofa.

And yes, I'm really into the design of this new brand's sofas, but it's not just what's on the outside. It's all about manufacturing using entirely natural, recyclable materials, and given 1.6 million sofas end up in landfill each year, it's not something we should be overlooking.

"With Schplendid, I wanted to create a brand that takes sofas seriously — but not itself," shares Rohan. "We’ve cut the fluff, cut the plastic, and focused on what really matters: design integrity, natural materials, and comfort so good you’ll never want to get up."

Schplendid's Lionel 3 Seater Sofa in Tawny is already a Livingetc favorite. (Image credit: Schplendid)

Schplendid Lionel From £2250 Our personal favourite here at Livingetc is the design-forward Lionel sofa. Available in a range of sizes and configurations, it's got presence and is sure to be the focal point of any room. Featuring deep seats that are perfect to melt into and streamlined curves, the sofa manages to feel both grand and relaxed. It's a statement piece that doesn't shout. Its depth makes it ideal for long lounging sessions, while the natural materials ensure breathability and comfort that synthetic-stuffed rivals can’t match. This is the sofa that says 'grown-up,' but still invites you to curl up for a Sunday afternoon nap.

Schplendid Wee Bonnie From £2360 At the other end of the scale, the Wee Bonnie delivers the same level of craftsmanship and comfort, but in a compact form, perfect for apartments or cozy living rooms where space is at a premium. And, with 19 fabrics and color options, you're spoilt for choice. Schplendid Big Bonnie From 2950 Almost as (if not more) comfortable than your bed, the Big Bonnie won't just sit in a room; it will shape its whole mood. With a modular design, you can create any shape you want from two-seaters to L-shapes and chaises, so you can find the perfect sofa dimensions for your space. Schplendid Vesper From £2040 For those drawn to a more streamlined aesthetic, the Vesper is Schplendid's take on the classic high-sided Knole sofa, offering a refined alternative: its slim arms and tailored silhouette bring a contemporary edge while retaining all of the brand's DNA.

6 Things to Know About Schplendid Sofas

Okay, so this brand might have hooked us with some good sofa design, but what else has it got on offer?

Apart from the free delivery, 50-day returns policy, and lifetime guarantee, the answer, according to the team, lies in these six carefully considered "ingredients".

1. Traditional Eight-Way Hand-Tied Springs

At the core of every Schplendid sofa are eight-way hand-tied springs. Tied by hand, each spring is secured in eight different directions, creating a network of support that moves with the body and holds its shape for decades.

It’s a world away from the zig-zag spring systems often used in mass-market sofas, when we're talking comfort and longevity.

2. Ethically-Sourced Goose Down Fill

Not all goose down is ethically sourced, which, you'd hope, is the minimum requirement in modern sofas. This brand's goose down is sourced from ethical suppliers in Italy, so you can buy in good conscience.

3. Natural Layers for Bounce and Breathability

Layers of natural jute and coconut husk are bound together with natural latex to create support and bounce. These layers are then topped with sheep’s wool, which regulates temperature and adds breathability, keeping the sofa comfortable season after season.

4. FSC-Certified Beech Timber Frames

These sofas are handcrafted from sustainably sourced beech wood, which is exceptionally strong, robust, and guaranteed for life.

5. Eco-Friendly, Plant-Based Foam

Where foam is required, Schplendid opts for eco-friendly materials made from soy and castor oil, which are biodegradable and recyclable. This reduces environmental impact while maintaining the performance modern sofas demand and being kinder on the planet.

6. 100% Natural Italian Fabrics

The ability to choose from over 20 sofa colors, in three premium textures: lightweight linen, heavy linen, and pure cotton velvet — all sourced from Italy. These natural sofa fabrics not only look and feel luxurious but also wear beautifully over time.

The Schplendid Albion sofa in Lichen has a touch more traditional charm. (Image credit: Schplendid)

So, while it's still early days, the launch of Schplendid already feels like more than just another place to buy sofas — it's a statement for how furniture should be made in the 21st century: sustainable, comfortable, timeless, and fairly priced.

In an era of disposable culture, this brand invites us to rethink the most important seat in the house as an investment in both quality and its effect on the planet. And that's something we're big on here at Livingetc, so count us in.