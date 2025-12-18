Did Selena Gomez's Christmas Tree Just Make Kitschy-Christmas Cool Again?

If you are well-versed in internet lore, then you will, of course, know that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are known for the adorable ways they show up for one another. The latest proof? Benny's TikTok showing off how he decked out their Hollywood home for Christmas — complete with pickle jar and NYC bagel ornaments, a separate 'beauty-themed tree to honor our Rare Beauty Queen, and an extensive Christmas village.

It's no wonder I'm suddenly dreaming of kitschy Christmas. It's not like kitschy Christmas decor has ever really gone out of style, more so that we have become accustomed to celebrity holiday decor edging towards the overtly over-the-top and unattainable, or the distinct opposite, with an ultra minimalistic look. So, I find it rather refreshing to see a celebrity home sporting the cozy, kitschy, somewhat wacky Christmas decorating ideas I grew up with.

The best part? It looks fabulous, of course (it's Selena Gomez we're talking about here). There is just enough tinsel mixed with tradition, and playful meets polished to make this setup feel as stylish as it is fun. Is it too late to buy a few more kitsch baubles for the tree? Hey, it's not Christmas yet!

So what makes Selena and Benny's colorful, Christmas tree decor so endearing and not at all tacky? A lot of it has to do with the honest personality present within the spread. The baubles sport motifs of all of the couple's favorite foods, and the tinsel and the bejeweled tree skirt nod to Selena's glamorous style. You can tell its reflective of what makes them feel happy and cozy at the holidays — and isn't that what the festive season is all about?

And it doesn't just stop at the main Christmas tree. There is an automated train that runs around the bottom of the fir, a holiday village with buildings from famous TV shows and movies, and (possibly my favorite detail) a pink 'beauty' tree in Selena's bathroom full of ornaments that represent her iconic Rare Beauty brand.

Livingetc's stylist, Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, says, "I think this decor is brilliant — it's playful, over-the-top, and full of personality. Christmas is the perfect excuse to bring drama, mix quirky ornaments, tinsel, and tiny villages, and really make your tree feel theatrical, joyful, and unapologetically fun."

To recreate the look in your own home, in a way that still feels luxurious and 'grown-up', she recommends, "Layering ornaments in different sizes and textures, and definitely repeat a few bold pieces to give the tree (and space) rhythm, cohesion, and balance in design."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Christmas decor tour may have finally made a true Ktischy Christmas convert out of me. However, I know it still might not be everyone's style. If you are looking for some last-minute, more traditional holiday decor ideas, then perhaps Victoria Beckham's 'lazy' Christmas tree is more your speed.