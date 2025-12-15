Poppy Delevingne and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Christmas Trees Both Have This ‘Dated’ Thing in Common — It's Making a Nostalgic Comeback

Colorful Christmas lights can seem, well, tacky, and for many, the image of their multicolored LED glow can feel like something we left in the past for good reason. But Poppy Delevingne and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are both using their Christmas trees this year to argue otherwise.

Both celebs have opted for a colorful string of lights over white this December, and they are not the only ones. ‘Vintage’ or nostalgic Christmas decor trends have been everywhere online. It should be unsurprising that this time of year has people looking back to childhood memories as an inspiration for decor.

Within the trend, colorful lights have their own variations, and there might even be ways to make them work that avoid the unsettling neon-blue glow that puts so many people off.

“Whether it's the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend, the retro 90s, or a more traditional, even gothic glamor, there's a sense of comfort in these ideas,” says Livingetc’s editor, Hugh Metcalf. “I think that it's the same for colorful Christmas tree lights, too. They're so reminiscent of childhood, and a take on Christmas decorating that isn't trying too hard to be chic.”

This feeling comes across in Sophie’s mix of warm-white and colorful lights that emit a cozy glow that make even me, a noughties baby, nostalgic for 90s. Colorful tinsel, strings of beads and over-sized Santa-head baubles all add to that so-much-it-kind-of-works feeling that tacky nostalgia often brings out in us.

Poppy’s tree is a little more modern and pared back, with fewer baubles and enough space for a great tree shape to show itself off.

However, Hugh has a preference and believes Sophie’s tree is a better example of how to do this trend right. He explains, “I still think blue lighting is a cardinal sin, even at Christmas — Poppy's would be so much better without that background blue glow that feels weirdly digital and makes the room feel cold.”

Sophie, who released a Christmas song '(Christmas) Time' this year, avoids this effect by mixing a string of warm lights in with her colorful ones. Hugh also notes, “she's committing to the look with the tinsel garlands and whimsical decorations, without pushing it too far and overcrowding the tree. It's a bold look, but it's well executed in this instance.”

