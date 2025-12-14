It's no secret that matcha is the moment. And while a dozen stylish new boutique cafes have opened up around London, for many, all roads lead back to Blank Street. And today, I followed in those footsteps to sneak a preview of the brand's latest collaboration with Goodhood, launching Matcha Latte Incense Cones.

Within home fragrance, I've been on my incense droplets kick of late. So, when news of this fashionably late collaboration reached me, I decided it was a must to inspect. And let me tell you, while it might be one of the last perfuming collaborations to hit the interiors space, it certainly made an entrance.

Let's talk about why this limited edition drop is worth looking out for and how it makes for an aromatic foray into the world of matcha — that is, if you're not yet as in love with the earthy green tea as the rest of us.

Goodhood x Blank Street Matcha Latte Incense Cones £30 at goodhoodstore.com Quantity: 30 Cones Think of sweet notes of petrichor mixed in with a nostalgic woody blend and dusted with an earthy smattering of matcha — that's what you can expect from this humble tin.

Matcha has been the word (and drink) on everyone's lips this year. From matcha green having an influence on design to the rise of matcha-inspired cafes, you can't escape this beautiful tea that's made its way from Japanese tea ceremonies into hot pop culture.

So I tend to be a little picky with my fragrances and approach socially inspired launches with a lens of question. And unsurprisingly, this collaboration between Blank Street and Goodhood delivered matcha latte pressed into little cones that weave the scent of this popular cafe order through your home.

When you first open the tin, you'll be hit with woody notes that some Livingetc team members compare to ropes of liquorice. But don't be fooled by its cold throw, for when you light a cone, you'll no doubt be greeted by the familiar fragrance of a freshly whisked matcha.

It's not a sugared-up, overtly gourmand fragrance by any means. Which, to me, speaks to authenticity in its crafting. So if you're looking for a solid sweet matcha scent, this is not the drop for you.

But if you do prefer a more mature matcha fragrance, I recommend getting your hands on one of the 500 tins available in this limited edition launch. And on the off chance that you don't, let me leave you with some alternative matcha-inspired fragrances that will hold you over until the next collaboration worth its hype.

Since it's that time of year when fragrance plays a major role in the ambiance of a space, my advice is to embrace versatile scents like matcha in personal spaces, while making your home smell like Christmas in your hosting zones. And if you're wondering which fragrances to pick, you can't go wrong with the winter woods trend.