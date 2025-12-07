4 Places You Should Never, Ever Hang a Mirror in Your Home — On Careful Reflection by Interior Designers

Mirrors are a tool of both necessity and design. A mirror can help carve a blank wall into a considered moment, and it can create the illusion of space and depth in narrow thoroughfares, or when placed at the back of an alcove or bookcase. They're shiny, framed sheets of magic. However, I've always found it a bit tricky to commit when it comes to actually hammering the nail in the wall before hanging a mirror. Is this really the right place for a mirror? Should it be art instead?

What I've learned is that decorating with mirrors isn't as straightforward as one would think. And like with most elements of interior design, there are a few rules to follow to avoid a space-altering mistake. So, to save you from any mirror mishaps, I've asked designers and spatial planners to reflect (yes, pun intended) on the places they would never hang a mirror in a home.

You need to consider elements such as line of sight, Feng Shui, layout, and aesthetics to avoid making a hanging mistake — these are the four places you should never hang a mirror in your home.

1. Anywhere That's Eye Level When You're Relaxing

INSTEAD: Place mirrors in conversational rooms at a level that isn't so distracting. (Image credit: TROVE by Studio Duggan)

Avoiding eye-level mirrors may seem like an oxymoron — isn't that what a mirror is for? Getting a glimpse of your reflection? But spatial planning expert, Delphine Bouvet, says, "I try to avoid hanging mirrors at eye-level when sitting down, for example, when hung directly opposite a sofa or dining table." Because, put simply, staring at yourself when trying to relax, converse, or eat doesn't really nurture the right environment.

"I'd say the majority of people don’t feel comfortable seeing their reflection during a conversation or while having food," says Delphine. I've been out to restaurants that have mirrored walls or mirrors hung at eye level. It creates ambiance and, sure, it's a stunning design element. However, if I'm being honest, I spend more time checking my hair than I do properly engaging in conversation.

To avoid this distraction in your home, it's best to avoid hanging mirrors at eye-level when positioned directly across from seating. Instead, try hanging a dining room or living room mirror slightly off to one side or above a mantel. This way, the mirror will still be functional when standing, and a way to add depth.

Delphine Bouvet Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Delphine Bouvet is the founder and lead designer at London-based Delphine Bouvet Interiors. She works across both commercial and residential projects, and specializes in spatial design, offering a space planning package, for both single rooms or entire homes.

2. Opposite Your Bed

INSTEAD: If you want to have a mirror in your bedroom, hang it in a designated place that doesn't interfere with sleep. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Delphine says, "I'm personally not a big fan of mirrors in bedrooms, and I especially don't recommend placing them directly opposite the bed." The main reason you should steer clear of hanging mirrors in the bedroom is for Feng Shui.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It doesn't help with how to sleep better, and "I also don't want to see my face as soon as I wake up, but maybe that's just me," adds Delphine. If you live in an apartment (like me), though, or are configuring a small bedroom layout, sometimes there is nowhere else for your mirror to go."

"In these cases, there are ways to make a mirror work in the bedroom. For example, I've put a large mirror over my dresser to create a makeup vanity area. My dresser is not directly across from my bed, so it feels like a curated corner rather than a limited space."

"Free-standing mirrors are also more flexible and can be moved around depending on the daylight. Delphine says, "In bedrooms where space is tight, full-length mirrors can be installed on the inside of wardrobe doors or on a wall perpendicular to the bed."

3. Opposite the Toilet

INSTEAD: Avoid mirrors above toilets or near showers, if the space allows. (Image credit: Jessica Helgerson Interior Design)

Okay, okay, so having no mirrors in the bathroom would be a challenge. Don't worry, this isn't a call to ban bathroom mirrors altogether; it's a move to regulate where in the bathroom you should hang them.

Delphine shares, "This may be obvious, but mirrors opposite toilets are a big no. If you have to have one because of space constraints, make sure it is positioned above eye-level when sitting down."

Other than that, mirrors should also be avoided beside showers or baths, as this will cause them to steam up quickly and decrease their functionality. Rather, "opt for a large demisting mirror and good task lighting around the vanity," says Delphine. You can never go wrong with a mirror above the sink — it's essential, even.

Alternatively, I say get creative when choosing bathroom mirrors. The suspended mirror style has recently become my favorite out-of-the-box way to promote form and function.

4. In Front of Lights or Visual Noise

INSTEAD: Be strategic about lamp and overhead lighting when hanging your mirrors. A fun installation like this won't attract as much of a glare. (Image credit: Francis Amiand Photography, for Stéphanie Coutas)

Lastly, it's best to never hang mirrors anywhere with too much 'visual noise'. Interior designer and founder of Hick Cazenave Interior Design, Lorri Hick Casenave, defines 'anywhere that reflects visual noise' as "behind a sofa, facing a kitchen counter, or directly above or beside lighting."

"These spots tend to amplify the least beautiful parts of a room," she continues. "Mirrors should expand light and perspective, not clutter."

Delphine adds, "When used for function, you should pay close attention to the natural and artificial light conditions to get the most out of your mirror." That means avoid installing a mirror in front of a light to prevent uncomfortable reflections, as this is a recipe for glare.

Additionally, "magnifying mirrors should be installed out of direct sunlight for fire safety," says Delphine.

Lorri Hicks Cazenave Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Lorri Hicks Cazenave is the founder and creative director of Hicks Cazenave Interior Design, a San Francisco studio known for creating interiors with patina, pulse, and personality. Her work has touched homes from President Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard retreat to San Francisco’s most character-rich residences, always guided by the same philosophy: that beauty should feel lived in, not staged.

"A mirror is an editor. It highlights whatever is in front of it. If the sightline isn’t intentional — a view, an architectural detail, something with mood — it becomes a distraction rather than a design tool," sums up Delphine.

It's time to treat statement mirrors as the brooch of interiors, and style them in ways that bring the room together rather than distract or disorient.