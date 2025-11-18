This 'Suspended' Mirror Trend Might Just Answer Your Bathroom's Biggest Layout Problems, and Look Good While Doing It
No more suffering from awkward layouts, this surprising design choice leads to a more dynamic and layered space
Mirror, mirror on the... wall, right? Where else is there for a bathroom mirror to hang but on the wall above a sink? Yes, maybe you have a full-length style, but still, it's usually mounted to the wall. I guess that's why seeing so many suspended mirrors in bathrooms lately has caught my attention. It's not a typical design you'd think to do, but is there a reason for that?
There's no argument that a bathroom mirror suspended from the ceiling makes for a show-stopping focal point, but how practical is it? "Sometimes when you see these very cool designs, clients think, yeah, that's nice, but how does this relate to me?" London-based interior designer, Juliana Custers, tells me. She recently suspended a bathroom mirror in a family home, and, "Funnily enough, after seeing this bathroom, a lot of clients have requested them. I think because it’s a real family home for real people, a suspended mirror becomes more feasible and less impractical."
The alluring and unexpected nature of this design surely imbues it with an inherent sense of luxury, but for bathrooms with awkward layouts or walls of windows, it can also actually be incredibly functional, too. So, if you're struggling to find a bathroom mirror idea that looks good and works well in your space, here's why you should consider suspending it.
Where Does a Suspended Bathroom Mirror Work Best?
Suspended mirrors are certainly a 'stop you in your tracks' moment, but the benefits extend beyond form. "They add depth and rhythm to the space," says Juliana Custers. "I often choose suspended mirrors when I want to make the space feel more dynamic and less expected."
Bathroom layouts are usually designed around the walls, but suspending the mirror opens up the plan and changes how you experience the room. "Especially when working within a compact footprint, hanging the mirrors allows you to bring other elements, like the vanity, forward and further choose which elements to frame," says Juliana. Layering structural pieces like this is what gives a room that sense of discovery and creates better balance in design.
Juliana Custers is a London-based interior designer and the founder and creative director of her design studio, Juliana Custers. Juliana is a BIID registered designer (British Institute of Interior Design) and has a background working in architecture, holding positions in both interiors and architectural practices.
If you are working with a small, awkward bathroom layout or your sink is positioned in front of a window, suspended bathroom mirrors are a stylized way to overcome these tension points. Rather than feeling stuck in your design, you are suddenly open to more unique layout options.
It's a creative way to use space wisely, and suspended mirrors bring a little playfulness, too. "I never want a bathroom to feel purely functional; it should have a sense of joy," adds Juliana. "These mirrors bring a grown-up sophistication, but with a wink."
How and Where to Style Suspended Mirrors
Suspended mirrors flourish when there is a clear vignette created. "Treat them as sculptural pieces — balance their shape and material with the rest of the interior," explains Belgium-based interior designer, Aurélie Penneman de Bosscheyde.
From there, and depending on the size of the bathroom you are working with, this approach can work beautifully when the washbasins are positioned away from the walls. "It allows the mirrors to become part of the architecture. A focal point that organizes the room without interrupting its openness," adds Aurélie.
Of course, this specific approach won't work in smaller bathroom ideas, but even when installed closer to walls, the sculptural nature will still add that layered effect.
Aurélie Penneman is a Belgian interior designer based out of Ghent. After completing her master's degree in tax and business law, Aurélie followed her true calling with a hands-on internship at an interior design firm in Belgium. In 2018, she established her own interior architecture studio, specializing in high-end residences and prestigious real estate projects in Belgium and internationally.
As for styling a room with suspended mirrors, this bathroom trend works best when everything else around them is kept simple and clean. It's even more ideal when there is natural light, spatial flow, or a sense of openness to work with.
Most importantly, "Avoid visual clutter around them so they can stand out," says Aurélie. For instance, soft neutral color schemes and elevated finishes (like weathered bronze and patinaed fixtures) add to the style, yet still evoke a sense of restraint so the mirrors have room to stand out.
Aurélie also notes that it's important to carefully select your bathroom lighting when suspending mirrors from the ceiling. "Integrate them thoughtfully into the lighting concept: soft, natural light enhances their contours and creates a subtle floating effect." Whereas harsh overhead lighting may result in unwanted glare.
"When the detailing is right, you don’t need much more," adds Juliana.
Suspended mirrors bring movement and character, while the supports add a refined, contemporary touch. Not only are they an easy way to achieve a luxurious aesthetic, but they also save you from accidentally falling into an outdated bathroom layout.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.