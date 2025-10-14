All bathrooms need a mirror. And while you might be tempted to choose a small bathroom mirror for a teeny-tiny space, the experts say quite the opposite.

Yes, all the designers we’ve spoken to agree that bigger is actually better when it comes to choosing small bathroom mirror ideas — whether that’s a compact family bathroom or titchy ensuite.

So if you think big mirrors in small bathrooms might guzzle up all your wall space, the experts are here to change your mind.

Why Are Big Bathroom Mirrors Better for Small Bathrooms?

The right mirror in a small bathroom can completely transform how your bathing and shower room ideas look and feel. And all the experts confirm that the best style of mirror for a small bathroom is to size up. But why? Big bathroom mirrors in small spaces are a clever design trick for several reasons, say the designers, some practical, some aesthetic.

“In compact bathrooms, go as big as you can with your mirror, ideally wall to wall or at least spanning the entire vanity,” says Cherie Lee, director and creative lead at Cherie Lee Interiors. “This reflects more light, visually doubles the space, and removes visual clutter.”

Interior designer Kate Guinness agrees: “For small bathrooms, it may feel tempting to go for a small mirror to suit the scale of the room, but we would recommend doing the opposite. Not only will this reflect more space and light, but if your room is painted in a lovely colour, the reflection will also give you more of this to enjoy too. And — added bonus— it’s much easier to see yourself in a bigger mirror, making it highly functional too!”

This one simple update can do so much: create the illusion of more space, maximise how much light your room gets, and add a decorative statement. So if you’re on the hunt for a mirror to hang in a compact bathroom, mini downstairs toilet, or titchy en-suite, the experts are here to show you how. Read on and be inspired by some of the best design-approved ways to use bigger mirrors in small bathrooms.

Choose Super Skinny Frames

Go for barely-there frames for big bathroom mirrors. (Image credit: Kate Guinness Design)

Frameless or slim-edged mirrors keep the bathroom looking light and airy, say the experts. And this is a key design feature. If you’re choosing big mirrors in small bathrooms, it's a great way to make a bathroom feel less cluttered and a more streamlined, elevated mood.

“A pared-back mirror with an elegant frame can visually open up the room, create the illusion of more space and add an element of sophistication,” says Mike Manders, co-founder and CEO at Haddon.

Take the design hack one step further by choosing softly rounded shapes, adds designer Cherie Lee, as this can soften the lines of a small room and create a calm, spa-like feel.

Stretch Out Your Bathroom Mirror

Take a wide view with a bathroom mirror. (Image credit: 22 Interiors)

Be really generous with the size of your mirror by stretching it out as far as possible — either to the edges of the bathroom vanity basin or even across a full wall. This way, you can play with the scale of the bathroom and create the appearance of extra space.

“This technique not only amplifies the sense of openness but also creates the illusion of a panoramic window, making even the most compact bathrooms feel airy and expansive,” says Caroline Milns, head of interior design at Zulufish.

In this bathroom, the full-width mirror is framed in the same color as the walls to trick the eye into a clutter-free, cohesive silhouette.

“For small bathrooms, we love to maximize the mirror as much as possible to open up the space,” adds US-based Lucie Ayres of 22 Interiors, “and framing it out in stone always adds a luxurious feel.”

Caroline Milns Head of Interior Design Caroline is head of interior design at Zulufish, an award-winning interior design consultancy and architectural practice based in West London. Her background is in textile design before retraining as an interior designer in 2007.

Draw the Eyes Up With a Tall Mirror

Take it high with a tall mirror that will add depth to your space. (Image credit: Ripples)

Small bathrooms are likely lacking in wall space. So if there isn’t room to go for a wide mirror, there is another option, say the experts. And that’s to cast your eye upwards with a tall, rather than small, bathroom mirror.

“Tall arches are brilliant because they draw the eye upwards, making the room feel taller while using vertical proportions that are often overlooked,” explains Sofia Charalambous, co-founder of Origins Living.

It’s a styling trick that Tyler Stubbings, designer at Ripples, often uses in his small bathroom projects: “The simplicity of these designs keeps the space uncluttered, which is especially important in a compact bathroom. It’s a clever but straightforward trick that ensures even the smallest of bathrooms feels brighter, more open, and far more luxurious.”

Steal Oversized Living Room Mirrors

Fancy that! Make a statement with a decorative mirror. (Image credit: Cherie Lee Interiors)

If you're looking to decorate with mirrors, you don’t have to come from the bathroom aisle. So it’s time to think outside the box with an oversized mirror you might usually hang in a living space, bedroom, or hallway.

“An oversized hallway mirror, for example, can be mounted above a vanity to create an expansive reflective surface that instantly enlarges the room,” declares Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

Louise is also a big fan of using antique or tinted glass to add warmth and character, and to break up the clinical feel that can sometimes creep into modern bathroom ideas.

“Decorative shapes, such as arched, scalloped, or even multi-panel mirrors, are another way to soften sharp lines and add a focal point,” adds Louise. “These work especially well in tight spaces because they draw the eye to design detail rather than to the limits of the room itself.”

Looking outside the traditional bathroom mirror category is key and opens up far more choice in scale, finish, and shape. “It can make a small bathroom feel designed rather than fitted out and allows you to turn a purely functional item into a design feature that elevates the whole space.”

Hang Mirrors That Do More Than One Thing

Let there be light with an illuminated mirror! (Image credit: JTP)

Every inch of space counts in small bathrooms. So use big mirrors that also incorporate other functions, such as extra storage ideas or integrated LEDs for crisp, shadow-free lighting.

“Illuminated mirrors are another go-to in compact bathrooms, particularly where natural light is limited,” adds Sofia of Origins Living. “The built-in LEDs brighten the room and enhance the feeling of openness, while adding everyday functionality.”

Look out for touch-sensitive LED mirrors with adjustable warm and cool light temperatures for spa bathroom lighting. “This way you can create the right mood at any time of day while adding a sleek design element,” adds Jeevan Seth, CEO at JTP.

Demister technology is another key feature to consider, and it makes a huge difference for day-to-day use.

“In a small bathroom, steam builds quickly, and without it, a mirror can become almost unusable after a shower,” explains Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino. “A built-in demister keeps the surface clear so the mirror functions exactly as you need it to, without waiting for the room to ventilate.”

Swap Square Mirrors for Oval Shapes and Curves

Stay ahead of the curve with a wavy bathroom mirror. (Image credit: Victoria Maria)

Mirrors are no longer purely practical; they are design statements, even in the smallest bathroom. So take the bathroom mirror trend for curved, oval, and organically shaped mirrors into the small bathroom, but make sure you go oversized for maximum impact.

“Unlike rectangular mirrors, which can sometimes feel boxy or harsh in a tight space, an oval mirror softens the look with gentle curves,” says Natalie Bird, brand marketing manager at Roca. “The rounded edges introduce a more stylish, elegant feel while still offering plenty of reflective surface. This combination of practicality and design makes the oval mirror a go-to choice for smaller bathrooms, giving you both functionality and a touch of luxury.”

In this bathroom by Victoria Maria, the statement curved mirror adds masses of personality to a small space.

“The custom curvy design softens the geometry, reflecting light around and making the room feel more open,” explains interior architect and designer Victoria-Maria Geyer. “Together with the red travertine basin and Fornasetti wallpaper, it turns a compact bathroom into a playful corner of the home.”

Victoria-Maria Geyer Interior designer Victoria-Maria is a German interior designer based in Brussels. She has a passion for beautiful objects and stylish, eclectic decor.

Classy and Elegant Bathroom Mirrors

FAQs

What Is the Best Mirror for a Small Bathroom?

Experts agree that big mirrors are the best option for a small bathroom. Choosing an oversized bathroom mirror reflects more light, opens up the space, and provides a bigger reflection for getting ready. And however small your bathroom, your mirror is a key design element of the overall style that can reflect your personality and décor choices.

It’s important to think about bathroom mirrors early in the design process rather than as an afterthought. “Planning them from the start allows designers and homeowners to plan the electrics correctly if you are choosing a mirror with lighting,” adds Natalie at Roca. “This will ensure the lighting is perfectly positioned.”

Above all else, bathroom mirrors are one of the most versatile design tools. “They instantly open up the space and draw your eye to a focal point,” says luxury interior designer Laura Hammett.