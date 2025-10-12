I'm Seeing Sofas With Contrast Piping Everywhere Right Now and It Feels Like the Minimalist's Way to Play with 'Pattern'
Piped sofas create an elegant border that makes your sofa look seriously high-end. Here's where to shop the look
If you're partial to a minimalist aesthetic, you may feel like there are limited ways to play with pattern in your home. But fear not — I'm seeing elegant contrast piping all over furniture right now; it's subtle, high-end, and adds just the right amount of interest, without going over-the-top. On sofas, it instantly elevates the look, giving more structure, all while highlighting the shape and proportion.
"Piping brings attention to the craftsmanship and detail," adds Julie Smith, style director and co-owner of sofa brand Arlo & Jacob. "Right now, it’s popular because people are craving pieces that feel both timeless and personal — and piping allows you to play with contrast fabrics, colors, or textures, adding a touch of individuality."
Beyond aesthetics, piping also has a practical side: it helps the sofa keep its shape, adds durability by joining fabrics securely, and prevents certain materials from stretching over time. "Styled with coordinating cushions or accent chairs, a piped sofa becomes a statement piece that anchors the whole room," adds Julie. Below, discover pretty piped styles that capture the latest sofa trend.
For a more modern look, this two-seater sofa by Decotique has an elegant and contemporary feel, inspired by 70s design. The burnt orange fabric contrasts with the piping, and the bolster cushions are made of foam for support and softness, with the matching piping feature.
Cath Kidson's designs for Next feature this smart yet comfy-looking sofa with Oxford trim on the arms, seat, back, and bolster cushions to outline its timeless silhouette. The Oxford Trim edging is available in the body fabric or a contrast color, as seen here, for added impact.
Dusk's sofa range is quickly gaining a great reputation, and this piped sofa proves why. The black piping set against a cream fabric creates a smart finish, and the contrast emphasizes the sofa's boxy look. With back cushions that give a firm, down-like feel, the Soho 3-seater sofa also has pocket-sprung seats for added comfort.
Love Your Home's Chaise sofa offers added leg room but still feels smart thanks to the piping detail. Plus, the brand goes one step further, allowing you to customize your fabric and desired piping color, picking from velvet, herringbone, or linen, making the product personal to your tastes and specific living room color palette.
Available in a range of different colorways, including this Rowan Berry and Vanilla Beige (as well as Manilla and Cobalt Blue, Sage and Aloe, Cobalt and Navy Blue), this slipcover sofa was designed in partnership with Sanderson and celebrates heritage with a contemporary twist.
This visually striking sofa from DHS is available in a blush shade with an elegant customized piping feature in a green-gold shade that contrasts beautifully with the pale pink. Velvet is both practical and luxurious, and makes a great choice for a cozy living room look. Bold fabric can add high impact with low effort.
Featuring a thin cord in a contrasting or complementary shade, piping is the perfect way to curate a quiet luxury look. The piping creates a raised border, accentuating the curves for a smart finish, bringing a sense of luxury and elegance into the home, and it's that little pop of interest that a minimalist room needs.
And it's not just popular in the living room, either. Piped bedding is the easiest way to achieve a hotel-style look in your bedroom, too.
