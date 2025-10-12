I'm Seeing Sofas With Contrast Piping Everywhere Right Now and It Feels Like the Minimalist's Way to Play with 'Pattern'

If you're partial to a minimalist aesthetic, you may feel like there are limited ways to play with pattern in your home. But fear not — I'm seeing elegant contrast piping all over furniture right now; it's subtle, high-end, and adds just the right amount of interest, without going over-the-top. On sofas, it instantly elevates the look, giving more structure, all while highlighting the shape and proportion.

"Piping brings attention to the craftsmanship and detail," adds Julie Smith, style director and co-owner of sofa brand Arlo & Jacob. "Right now, it’s popular because people are craving pieces that feel both timeless and personal — and piping allows you to play with contrast fabrics, colors, or textures, adding a touch of individuality."



Beyond aesthetics, piping also has a practical side: it helps the sofa keep its shape, adds durability by joining fabrics securely, and prevents certain materials from stretching over time. "Styled with coordinating cushions or accent chairs, a piped sofa becomes a statement piece that anchors the whole room," adds Julie. Below, discover pretty piped styles that capture the latest sofa trend.

Featuring a thin cord in a contrasting or complementary shade, piping is the perfect way to curate a quiet luxury look. The piping creates a raised border, accentuating the curves for a smart finish, bringing a sense of luxury and elegance into the home, and it's that little pop of interest that a minimalist room needs.

And it's not just popular in the living room, either. Piped bedding is the easiest way to achieve a hotel-style look in your bedroom, too.