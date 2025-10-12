I'm Seeing Sofas With Contrast Piping Everywhere Right Now and It Feels Like the Minimalist's Way to Play with 'Pattern'

Piped sofas create an elegant border that makes your sofa look seriously high-end. Here's where to shop the look

living room with timber joinery, windowsill with potted plant, woven armchair with a cushion, orange velvet sofa with white contrast piping, and a glass coffee table styled with glass objects and a vase with a rose in it
(Image credit: Royal Design)
If you're partial to a minimalist aesthetic, you may feel like there are limited ways to play with pattern in your home. But fear not — I'm seeing elegant contrast piping all over furniture right now; it's subtle, high-end, and adds just the right amount of interest, without going over-the-top. On sofas, it instantly elevates the look, giving more structure, all while highlighting the shape and proportion.

"Piping brings attention to the craftsmanship and detail," adds Julie Smith, style director and co-owner of sofa brand Arlo & Jacob. "Right now, it’s popular because people are craving pieces that feel both timeless and personal — and piping allows you to play with contrast fabrics, colors, or textures, adding a touch of individuality."

Beyond aesthetics, piping also has a practical side: it helps the sofa keep its shape, adds durability by joining fabrics securely, and prevents certain materials from stretching over time. "Styled with coordinating cushions or accent chairs, a piped sofa becomes a statement piece that anchors the whole room," adds Julie. Below, discover pretty piped styles that capture the latest sofa trend.

Featuring a thin cord in a contrasting or complementary shade, piping is the perfect way to curate a quiet luxury look. The piping creates a raised border, accentuating the curves for a smart finish, bringing a sense of luxury and elegance into the home, and it's that little pop of interest that a minimalist room needs.

And it's not just popular in the living room, either. Piped bedding is the easiest way to achieve a hotel-style look in your bedroom, too.

