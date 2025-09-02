This Designer's Furniture Collaboration Hits on the Biggest Material Trend You'll See Everywhere in 2026

If there is one aspect of design we should all expect to see more of in 2026, it's the continuation of statement-making accents. Particularly in the way of high-shine lacquered surfaces. Why? Because gloss orchestrates a beautiful harmony between natural materials and our more high-impact design choices. If you don't believe me, just look at the Heal's newly extended Lando collection.

Designed exclusively for Heal’s by Magnus Pettersen, the Lando collection in Heal's AW2025 furniture launch combines natural wood, mid-century style, and lacquered finishes for a dynamic design recipe. However, Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, says it's the glossy, lacquered finishes that make it feel so contemporary. "High-shine furniture was by far one of the biggest interior design trends I spotted at Milan Design Week this year. It's a way designers are introducing color, playing with how light reflects, and bringing new and unexpected material combinations to designer pieces."

It's no secret that there's a growing appetite for statement pieces that spark conversation and bring personality into the home. "The high-shine, lacquered finishes on pieces like our Lando collection speak to a desire for considered luxury that feels both contemporary and timeless," says Sabina Miller, buying director at Heal's.

The golden, ochre yellow lacquer feels like a natural continuation of the room's palette, but upon closer review, it is more visually interesting. (Image credit: Heal's)

These combinations are all about building contrast in design. "Whether it's matte, natural timber against the glossiness of lacquered finishes, or the likes of the sofas I saw at Minotti and Uma, which combine the softness of cushion textiles against shiny, reflective resin," says Hugh Metcalf.

However you choose to style, there's definitely a move towards less uniformity of material in the pieces coming through for 2026.

It may come as a surprise, but lacquer works beautifully with organic materials, creating a sophisticated tension when it sits alongside the warmth of natural wood — something which feels very relevant right now. Imagine a beautiful wood-drenched room with a lacquered red table trick piece to tie the room together — chic.



Beyond this aesthetic appeal, Sabina Miller says, "lacquered surfaces offer exceptional durability, with a protective layer that can be easily wiped clean. This enables its decorative impact to be maintained within even the busiest of households, for an even greater level of functionality." I mean, what's better than a low-maintenance, high-impact piece?

Sabina Miller Social Links Navigation Buying Director at Heal's Sabina Miller is the full-time buying director at Heal's, a UK-based designer furniture store. Sabina has been with the brand for over 11 years and is an expert in all things furniture.

When Heal's was developing the extended Lando range, "we recognized that customers are looking for pieces that add color and character to their spaces," says Sabina. The high-gloss finish creates beautiful moments that change throughout the day as light moves around the room.

"It's about permitting homeowners to be quietly bold with their choices, while maintaining that essential functionality," says Sabina. Below are the three mid-century style furniture pieces featuring lacquered moments that extend the Lando collection.

Heal's Lando Sideboard Gold £1,599 at Heal's The Lando Sideboard pairs rich walnut with a luxurious mustard-gold finish to create a sophisticated statement piece for any modern or traditional home. It has a gently curved silhouette and powder-coated black legs, with matching handles. Pair the golden surface with decor in complementary colors for a refined contrast. Heal's Lando Book Case £1,699 at Heal's The Lando Book Case features lacquered shelves and a warm oak base that rests atop brushed brass legs. The sophisticated mix of materials and mid-century design creates a striking focal point in any room, offering both style and practical storage. What better way to modernize open shelving and provide a stylish space to display all your best decor? Heal's Lando Media Unit £1,399 at Heal's The Lando collection originally included just the Lando sideboard, and this Lando media unit feels like a natural and stylish progression. Long and low furniture pieces create unrivaled visual interest in a room, and when coupled with this piece's sleek form and lacquered finish? All I have to say is that this item immediately made it to my wish list.

As for styling, "The true beauty of the Lando collection is its versatility," says Sabina. The lacquered shelving works as beautifully in a living room displaying sentimental pieces as it does in a dining room showcasing glassware.

Sabina recommends pairing the pieces "with warm, textural elements to create balance in design with the high-shine finish." Think woven rugs, stacked books, and sculptural ceramics.

And you can't go wrong with either the golden or deep green color. The shiny emerald green lacquer really pops against rich, earthy tones or crisp whites, while the mixed materials mean it sits comfortably in both contemporary and more traditional schemes.

Sabrina says, "These pieces work particularly well in spaces where you want to create a focal point — they're confident enough to anchor a room, but refined enough not to overwhelm." Ready to take on this 2026 design must-have?

The green lacquer adds a much-needed contrast to the natural wood of the room. (Image credit: Heal's)

It looks like statement moments in 2026 will feel more nuanced and strategic. While I'm currently obsessed with a lacquered, glossy finish, chrome home accessories are another on-trend way to embrace this design technique.