12 Places to Buy 'Giant' Reed Diffusers That Make Your Home Smell Dreamy, and the Pros and Cons to Know Before You Buy a Big One
Those supersized reed diffusers are amazing for filling a room with fragrance for longer, but they're not suited for every room, as an expert explains
Reed diffusers are known for their flameless features that bring aromatic scents into the home through the use of oils. This is done by placing absorbent sticks into the oils, which in turn releases a gradual and enveloping scent throughout the home.
But what about giant reed diffusers? Well, even on a larger scale, these aromatic products are a great way to make your home smell good. Plus, they are set to last a whole lot longer than your average-sized reed diffuser (between 6 to 12 months to be precise). Its slow-releasing properties make for a longer-lasting scentscape, and best of all, you can find these oils in the chicest and most stylish bottles that will certainly elevate the overall look and feel of your home.
And as scenting expert and founder Chloe Jade of Chloe Jade Home explains, "Reed diffusers are a beautiful way to continuously scent your home. They work by drawing fragrance oil up through natural reeds, which then gently release the scent into the air." She continues, "Unlike candles, they don’t require heat or electricity, making them a safe and effortless option for consistent fragrance throughout your home. They’re ideal for people who love a welcoming scent but prefer something low-maintenance and long-lasting."
So, where can you get your hands on a giant reed diffuser? Because opting for a standard size is just far too boring. Here, I've created a guide on the pros and cons of giant reed diffusers as well as some of my favorite stores to shop from. Without further ado, let's get to the bottom of how reed diffusers work and where to buy from.
Where to Buy Large Reed Diffusers
Ready to bring a sense of calm to your space? M&S's Apothecary collection exudes subtle hints of tranquility. This diffuser comes in a generous 1L bottle and is said to last up to 40 weeks, with hints of sweet orange and soft lavender, as well as a combination of warm cedarwood. This diffuser is set to create a soothing, calming atmosphere throughout the home.
Now, who doesn't love a fruity fragrance in their home? This Mango and Papaya Collection from Next comes in three different sizes, with 400ml being its biggest size, which can last up to 20 weeks. Bringing in a tropical aroma to your space, this diffuser is dripping in top notes of watermelon and mango, with a mid layer of papaya and jasmine, and of course, the base, which radiates notes of base-sugar cane and white woods. This diffuser is certainly a great way to make an entryway feel welcoming.
Diptyque, scenting that is undeniably beautiful. Currently, the brand sells glass vessels up to 2L with refills available to purchase alongside it, like this Baies (Berries) Refill for home fragrance diffuser. Exuding hints of rose graces ripe blackcurrants, this brand certainly has a lot to offer.
With subtle notes of earthy and exotic amber, this large 500ml diffuser from Habitat is set to make a statement. Its chic, curved bottle makes for the perfect decorative piece in any part of the home, and its luxurious scent will have you wanting more. Habitat has a selection of reed diffusers you can choose from at affordable prices. So, what are you waiting for?
Available in a large 750ml bottle, this Jo Malone Wild Berry & Bramble Statement Townhouse Diffuser is a scent you're going to be craving for your home once you smell it. Its fruity, yet comforting notes are the best way to make a home feel cozier with its calming and aromatic scent. Jo Malone is known for its range of home and beauty sets, so if you're on the search for the best reed diffusers with luxury scenting, then this brand has got you covered.
Homeware brand Kave Home is known for more than its furniture and soft furnishings. The Spanish company is known for its Mediterranean take on style and homeware, and its reed diffuser range brings in a soft touch of the warm Mediterranean air. From the sweet notes of vanilla to cozy cashmere, there is a range to choose from.
La Collection Privée Christian Dior (I mean, does this brand really need an introduction?) welcomes its home fragrance diffuser, Bouquet Privé. Aside from its unique and bold appearance, this collaboration with design studio Atelier Oï comes with natural rattan reeds, for a delicate release of scent that can last up to 12 weeks. This, however, is just one of Dior's scents taking over. The brand has a range of diffusers you can choose from to brighten the fragrance of your home.
Chloe Jade's Dolni collection is one to keep on your radar. Filled with aromatic scents, as the brand puts it, this is "where bold design meets premium fragrance." Available in a range of colors to match your home's aesthetic, Chloe Jade's collection brings a unique touch of scenting into a space. As stated on the brand's site, "Rodí Noir opens with vibrant top notes of juicy pomegranate and tart raspberry, offering a bright burst of fruity sweetness." I mean, what's not to love?!
Aroma360 is known for its scenting solutions, from its diffusers to oils; this brand has all your fragrance wants and needs. The My Way 500ml Reed Diffuser is topped with lush sandalwood, warm cedar, and delicate florals that will infuse your home with an elegant and transcendent scent. Housed in a sleek, slim, black colored bottle, this reed diffuser is sure to look as gorgeous as ever in your home.
If you've not heard of Rituals (yet), then where have you been?! Known for its beauty, wellness, and fragrance lines, this brand is all about beautiful scents through different forms. A highlight? These Orris Mimosa Fragrance Sticks are topped with pure violet and orris notes, drawing in leathery accents and powerful woody aspects. It's sure to bring depth and luxury into any living room idea.
As well as being known for its homewares, Zara Homes Signature Collection Xxl Reed Diffusers is quite the catch. Drawing in notes of eucalyptus, fig, violet, tobacco flower, sandalwood, and birch — this giant reed diffuser is set to make a statement. The Signature Collection can be found on the Zara Home website and also offers candles as well as smaller-sized reed bottles, aiming to bring all your scenting ideas to life so you can scentscape at dinner parties the right way.
You asked for it, and we provided. Dr. Vranjes Firenze is known for iconic and timeless scents. For more than 40 years, this brand has crafted the beauty of Florence with the art of fragrances in one. Each fragrance is known to capture the true essence of Italian heritage, while also embracing other parts of the world. Oud Nobile is just one example of such, transporting you to the Middle East with its notes of neroli and bergamot, incense and myrrh, amber, and sandalwood.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Giant Reed Diffusers?
Reed diffusers are an easy way to add fragrance to your space, whether it's your bedroom ideas or modern bathroom ideas — you won't regret adding this to your home. But what are the pros and cons of giant reed diffusers? Scenting expert and founder of Chloe Jade Home, Chloe Jade, gives us a breakdown.
Long-lasting fragrance: "Larger diffusers hold more oil, so they can scent a room for months at a time," Chloe tells me.
Statement decor piece: Another advantage, according to Chloe, is its "size and design make them a stunning focal point — perfect for open spaces, show homes, or commercial settings."
Low maintenance: Once set up, giant reed diffusers also require very little attention other than flipping the reeds occasionally.
No flame or plug: Lastly, Chloe says it is "safe to use anywhere, even in areas where candles or plug-ins aren’t suitable."
But what about the disadvantages? Chloe says the cons of a giant reed diffuser are that they're less portable due to their size. She tells me, "Giant diffusers are best suited to a single location rather than being moved around. They can also be more expensive upfront, though they last significantly longer."
Lastly, Chloe says some scents can often be quite strong for smaller spaces. "In smaller rooms, the fragrance can be quite strong, so they’re better suited for open-plan or high-traffic spaces."
How Long Do Reed Diffusers Last for?
So, how long does it last before you need a reed diffuser refill? Remember, it depends on the size of your reed diffuser.
If you've got yourself a reed diffuser that is between 250ml to 500ml, it can last around 6 to 12 months, depending on the quality of your oil and the amount.
"In terms of longevity, it really depends on the environment (temperature, airflow, and humidity can all affect evaporation), but as a guide, our 2200ml giant reed diffusers typically last around 9–12 months, sometimes even longer if kept away from direct sunlight or heat sources," explains Chloe. "The 6000ml reed diffusers can last up to 18–24 months, making them ideal for large open spaces or showrooms."
She continues, "To keep the scent consistent, I always recommend updating or replacing the reed sticks every 3–4 months — this helps maintain good fragrance diffusion, as the reeds can become saturated or clogged over time."
