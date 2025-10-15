12 Places to Buy 'Giant' Reed Diffusers That Make Your Home Smell Dreamy, and the Pros and Cons to Know Before You Buy a Big One

Reed diffusers are known for their flameless features that bring aromatic scents into the home through the use of oils. This is done by placing absorbent sticks into the oils, which in turn releases a gradual and enveloping scent throughout the home.

But what about giant reed diffusers? Well, even on a larger scale, these aromatic products are a great way to make your home smell good. Plus, they are set to last a whole lot longer than your average-sized reed diffuser (between 6 to 12 months to be precise). Its slow-releasing properties make for a longer-lasting scentscape, and best of all, you can find these oils in the chicest and most stylish bottles that will certainly elevate the overall look and feel of your home.

And as scenting expert and founder Chloe Jade of Chloe Jade Home explains, "Reed diffusers are a beautiful way to continuously scent your home. They work by drawing fragrance oil up through natural reeds, which then gently release the scent into the air." She continues, "Unlike candles, they don’t require heat or electricity, making them a safe and effortless option for consistent fragrance throughout your home. They’re ideal for people who love a welcoming scent but prefer something low-maintenance and long-lasting."

So, where can you get your hands on a giant reed diffuser? Because opting for a standard size is just far too boring. Here, I've created a guide on the pros and cons of giant reed diffusers as well as some of my favorite stores to shop from. Without further ado, let's get to the bottom of how reed diffusers work and where to buy from.

Where to Buy Large Reed Diffusers

What Are the Pros and Cons of Giant Reed Diffusers?

Are giant reed diffusers really worth it? Let's find out. (Image credit: Chloe Jade Home)

Reed diffusers are an easy way to add fragrance to your space, whether it's your bedroom ideas or modern bathroom ideas — you won't regret adding this to your home. But what are the pros and cons of giant reed diffusers? Scenting expert and founder of Chloe Jade Home, Chloe Jade, gives us a breakdown.

Long-lasting fragrance: "Larger diffusers hold more oil, so they can scent a room for months at a time," Chloe tells me.

Statement decor piece: Another advantage, according to Chloe, is its "size and design make them a stunning focal point — perfect for open spaces, show homes, or commercial settings."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Low maintenance: Once set up, giant reed diffusers also require very little attention other than flipping the reeds occasionally.

No flame or plug: Lastly, Chloe says it is "safe to use anywhere, even in areas where candles or plug-ins aren’t suitable."

But what about the disadvantages? Chloe says the cons of a giant reed diffuser are that they're less portable due to their size. She tells me, "Giant diffusers are best suited to a single location rather than being moved around. They can also be more expensive upfront, though they last significantly longer."

Lastly, Chloe says some scents can often be quite strong for smaller spaces. "In smaller rooms, the fragrance can be quite strong, so they’re better suited for open-plan or high-traffic spaces."

Chloe Jade Social Links Navigation Founder and scenting expert I’m Chloe, founder of Chloe Jade Home. I’ve always loved the way interiors and fragrance can completely transform a space — turning a house into a home and creating a feeling that lingers. My passion for beautiful design and calming scents inspired me to create Chloe Jade Home, a place that brings those two worlds together. When I started the business, my goal was simple: to offer luxurious home accessories and fragrances that feel indulgent, but are still accessible to everyone. I believe that thoughtful details — a beautiful scent, a well-designed piece — can make everyday living feel special, and I wanted to make that experience something everyone could enjoy.

How Long Do Reed Diffusers Last for?

It depends on the size of your reed diffuser bottle. (Image credit: Chloe Jade Home)

So, how long does it last before you need a reed diffuser refill? Remember, it depends on the size of your reed diffuser.

If you've got yourself a reed diffuser that is between 250ml to 500ml, it can last around 6 to 12 months, depending on the quality of your oil and the amount.

"In terms of longevity, it really depends on the environment (temperature, airflow, and humidity can all affect evaporation), but as a guide, our 2200ml giant reed diffusers typically last around 9–12 months, sometimes even longer if kept away from direct sunlight or heat sources," explains Chloe. "The 6000ml reed diffusers can last up to 18–24 months, making them ideal for large open spaces or showrooms."

She continues, "To keep the scent consistent, I always recommend updating or replacing the reed sticks every 3–4 months — this helps maintain good fragrance diffusion, as the reeds can become saturated or clogged over time."

Ready for autumn scenting? Why not opt for ways to make your home naturally smell like autumn? From creating a simmer pot full of delicious delights to bringing potpourri into your home — the options are endless. Or if you want to know which retailers to turn to for the best scenting, be sure to check out some of our favorites, such as MALIN + GOETS, NEOM, The White Company, LOOK FANTASTIC, and of course, H&M.