Experts Are Calling These Fall Scents "The New Pumpkin Spice" — Here Are 3 Methods to Make a Room Smell Cozier This Fall

We're about to enter the time of the year affectionately known as "PSL season" by Instagrammers. Pumpkin-spiced lattes have become synonymous with fall, and there's no denying that the combination of pumpkin flavor and sweet spiced cinnamon feels fitting as temperatures dip. It's become especially popular in the realm of home scenting, too. But if you're like us, you might be on the lookout for a warming aroma that's more sophisticated and authentic.

"Decor is important but smells play a big role too. A cozy smell can make people feel at home right away, especially in the fall," says realtor Rachel Stringer from Raleigh Realty.

This year is all about choosing more natural fragrances to make your home smell good, and some specific methods do double duty to ramp up the coziness factor. Here's what you need to know.

What scent is replacing pumpkin spice?

Rachel Stringer has had plenty of experience staging homes in her role as a realtor, and this fall she's using natural scents for a cozy, welcoming aroma. "I’m a big fan of using cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg," she says. "These scents are warm and inviting and can easily be added to a space. You can simmer them on the stove in a pot of water or place them in a dish on a low burner. It fills the whole house with a comforting smell without being overpowering."

"Some other popular scents for fall include peppermint, orange, clove, and cedarwood," adds Keith Sant, Founder & CEO of Kind House Buyers. Woodier notes, like sandalwood and cedarwood, are more subtle and natural scents that make your home smell like fall. "They provide a rich, earthy aroma that enhances the cozy feel," says Amber Mundy, a Home Improvement Specialist at Build and Renovate. "They offer a warm and inviting aroma without the traditional pumpkin notes."

If you want something a bit sweeter that's more akin to pumpkin spice, Rachel's also noticed that vanilla and amber are becoming more popular. "They’re still warm and cozy but offer something different," she says. "Vanilla has a sweet, familiar scent that feels like a hug, and amber adds a bit of warmth and depth."



How to make a room smell cozier

Finding the perfect aromas for fall is one thing, but choosing the right method for scenting your home is another. There's something far more cozy and seasonal about and candle over, say, an air freshener or room spray. Here are some home-scenting techniques to try this autumn.

1. Dried Herbs

Dried herbs are one of the best natural ways to make your home smell like fall. "A method I like is using dried herbs like rosemary or lavender," says Rachel. "These can be placed in small bowls around the home or hung in bundles. They not only add a nice scent but also a bit of natural decor. Lavender, in particular, has a calming effect, which can make a room feel even more comfortable."

You can also try other dried foliage that aesthetically fits a fall theme. "Consider using items such as pinecones, acorns, fall leaves, and twigs in your seasonal displays," says Keith. "You can also place a bowl of potpourri made from dried flowers and herbs to add a subtle fragrance to the room. These natural elements not only look beautiful but also bring a touch of the outdoors inside, creating a cozy and rustic atmosphere."

2. Candles

Scented candles are an obvious choice for fall. "They're great for adding a cozy scent to a home," Rachel notes. "Look for candles made with natural ingredients like soy or beeswax, and choose scents like cedarwood, eucalyptus, or even fresh pine. These scents bring a touch of the outdoors inside, which feels perfect for fall." As Rachel notes, the best-scented candles are made of natural waxes to prevent harmful parabens from polluting your home.

"During the fall season, consider choosing scents like apple cider or cinnamon," adds Keith. "These fragrances not only evoke the essence of autumn but also have the power to transform your space, making it feel more welcoming and seasonal. The flickering candlelight combined with these rich, spicy aromas can help create a perfect setting for cozy evenings, whether you're enjoying a quiet night in or entertaining guests."



3. Baking

(Image credit: James Merrell)

There are few smells more inviting than freshly baked goods. It's a popular method used by real estate agents year-round and it's especially effective at channeling fall. "You can bake something simple like cookies or bread," suggests Rachel. "It’s an old trick but a good one."

Not only does this method produce an authentically warming scent, but it also comes with the added benefit of a delicious sweet treat. "The combination of spices, vanilla, and warm butter is enough to make any room feel cozier and more inviting," Keith says.

Once your home smells like fall, the cozy atmosphere will follow. All that's left to do is switch on a movie, and hunker down under a blanket as the relaxing aromas waft through your home.